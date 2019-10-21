MARS Racing Series Sold to Tony Izzo, Jr. and Sixteens Race Promotions

SOMERSET, KY (October 21, 2019)—The MARS Racing Series has been sold to Tony Izzo, Jr. and Sixteens Race Promotions effective October 18, 2019, series promoter Chris Tilley announced today. An agreement between the two parties was reached on October 18, 2019.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank each promoter & race track, each race team & driver, every sponsor & race fan along with all of our great staff who made the last two seasons the best the MARS tour had ever seen,” stated Tilley. “I would like to thank Schaeffer’s Oil for being our title sponsor last season and we will continue to work with them on our Iron-Man Series in the Southeast and they’ll remain with us on our Southern tours,” stated Tilley again.

Tilley cited his busy schedule that attributed to the sale of the tour. “I stretched myself thin last year but we were able to cover all of the events with the crew we had. I know that Tony (Izzo) will be able to schedule more events and I’m sure he’ll be able to secure a lot more sponsors to help the racers get up and down the road,” said Tilley. “The future of MARS looks very bright and I’m happy to turn the keys over to someone who will have time to make it grow even more and continue what we started and I’m sure Tony and company will get the job done. We look forward to transitioning everything over,” Tilley went on to say.

During the last two seasons, Tanner English of Benton, Ky. and David Seibers of Chapel Hill, Tenn. won the series titles in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The series ran 23 events with 14 different winners, eight of those being first-time winners. The series saw a total of 152 different winners in 2018 and 134 different winners in 2019.

For more information on the MARS Racing Series, all correspondence will need to be directed to Sixteens Race Promotions at (815) 715-1616 or log on to www.SixteensRacePromotions.com or www.MARSRacingSeries.com .