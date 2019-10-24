Fight for Mike Car Show & Benefit set for Sunday, November 3rd!

The Hogs Haus Sports Bar & Grill will host a Car Show & Benefit for Mike Steube on Sunday, November 3rd beginning at 1pm.

All types of cars including dirt race cars, drag cars, hotrods, personal show cars and trucks, bikes and karts are welcome to be on display.

There will also be many other activities including a bags tournament, silent auctions, raffles along with food and drink specials.

Mike is still in Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mike is battling bone and kidney cancer and has had some major complications with his treatment this summer.

Everyone is welcome to come out to Hogs Haus to show their support for Mike. Anyone that wants to display their car, truck, bike or anything else is welcome to bring it out as well.

Hogs Haus Sports Bar & Grill is located at 810 O’Fallon Road in Weldon Spring, Missouri which is about 1 mile north of I-64 on Highway 94 in St. Charles County.