Springfield Raceway Ready For Breast Cancer/Trick Or Treat Event With Late Models Headlining

Springfield, Mo.- The Springfield Raceway is getting ready for more exciting Dirt-track racing action Saturday Night with A Safe Trick Or Treat for Breast Cancer with the popular Malvern Bank Cash Money Late Models to help highlight the event with The Series Championship Night in action with the Lil Buck 31.

A night where the kids get to do some safe Trick Or Treating with the drivers in action during the intermission break along with chances to win prizes.

An event close to Speedway Owner Jerry Hoffman’s heart as a close friend was was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years back at a young age of just 34.That close friend is currently living cancer after surgery. Springfield Raceway will be having the event to help raise some money to donate to a local lady to help a little with some finances during troubled times.This is the 4th year for the event.

Racing action will also feature the popular 5 for 500 Pure Stock race where the top 5 finishers each take home $500 with drivers being able to use their area home track rules to compete with. Local racer James Redus of Springfield has gathered lots of sponsorship and extras for the drivers to be competing for in this 4th year of the event. The fans will get a chance to meet the drivers in the Pure Stocks at Intermission as they starting field will be parked in the Grandstand Area

Action will also feature The USRA B Modifieds competing for National points and $400 to win, The Midwest Modified A and B Classes, Mini-Stocks, Legends and Mini-Late Models.

The Cash Money Late Model Series drivers will be looking to secure and move-up in the Series point standings. Republic Hard-Charger Brad Looney has clinched the Series Title.

Grandstand gates will open at 3PM with Hot laps at 4PM and Racing action to start at 4:30. Grandstand adult Admission is only $20 with Kids 18 and Under FREE.

Springfield Raceway is a High-Banked Quarter-Mile Dirt oval. known as The Quick-Quarter for the 3 wide racing fast paced side by side racing action. The Speedway is located at 2110 N Farm Road 123.

In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. About 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2019..

After reading those facts & then you think about it you realize how not only breast cancer but any kind of cancer can affect each one of our lives so suddenly.Scars & financial burden are not only left mentally but physically that can trouble one or a entire family