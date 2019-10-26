Dillard’s defense thwarts Phillips’ offensive in Rancho Milagro USRA Fall Nationals opener

Celebrating their first season of operation, the fabulous Vado Speedway Park kicked off the 20th Annual Rancho Milagro USRA Fall Nationals on Friday with a packed pit area featuring some of the hottest dirt track racers on the planet.

In the headlining Rancho Milagro USRA Modifieds, Cade Dillard earned the right to visit Western Tech Victory Lane following a nail-biting final 10 laps that saw him hold off two-time event champion Terry Phillips for the win.

Dillard jumped out to a big lead at the start of the race but Phillips reeled him in by using the high line around the smooth 3/8-mile dirt oval, eventually slipping into the lead with nine laps to go.

The pair raced virtually side by side for the next five laps when the race’s final caution waved. One lap after the restart, Phillips peeked at the low side of the first corner which opened the top side for Dillard to try.

Dillard was the benefactor of the lane-changing duel and sped to the checkered flag first with Phillips in tow. The Robeline, Louisiana, racer will start on the pole for Saturday’s $20,101-to-win finale with Phillips right behind on the inside of row two.

Rounding out the top five finishers—and locking themselves into Sunday’s feature—were late model legend Jimmy Mars of Menomonie, Wisconsin; Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma; and four-time USMTS national champ Jason Hughes of Watts, Oklahoma.

The other 55 entries will be back to compete in another round of heat races and main events on Saturday where the top five will fill the first five spots in the outside row of Sunday’s grid.

In Miller Horse Farms USRA Stock Car action, Aaron Spangler of Dove Creek, Colorado, was impressive in taking the win over 12th-starting Angel Munoz of Lamar, Colorado.

Luigi Truden of Rio Rancho came from the 17th starting spot to take third while Aztec’s Travis Sutherlin finished fourth after starting 13th. Rounding out the top five was Chanse Hollatz who made the long tow from Clear Lake, Iowa, to Vado, New Mexico.

Josh Cain of Rio Rancho picked up the win in the Hacienda Carpet & Tile USRA B-Mods with Nick Rivera of Las Cruces claiming the runner-up paycheck.

Nathan Smith of Anthony got third, Rocko Gallardo of Fair Acres finished fourth and Calvin Iverson came all the way from Eleva, Wisconsin, to race and all the way from tenth to finish fifth.

Racing continues over the next two days. On Saturday, gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7. All times are two hours earlier Sunday. Reserved seats are $18, general admission is $15, youth (6-11) are just $5 and kids ages 5 and under get in for free each day. Pit passes are $40 each day.

The event, presented by S&S Fishing & Rental, Barnett Harley-Davidson and Casa Nissan of Las Cruces, will offer up a top prize of $20,101 to the winner of Sunday’s Rancho Milagro USRA Modified main event and a minimum payout of $1,500 to every driver who starts the feature race.

The richest in the race’s history, an additional $101 was added to the top spot this in memory of local racer Butch Reid who passed away last weekend. His car number was 101.

For those unable to attend, the entire event will be broadcast live via pay-per-view at SpeedShiftTV.com.

The Vado Speedway Park is a new state-of-the-art, semi-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located just off I-10 at exit 155, then 0.2 mile north on Stern Dr. (track is on your left) in Vado, New Mexico (between Las Cruces and El Paso).

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Vado Speedway Park, Vado, New Mexico

20th Annual Rancho Milagro USRA Fall Nationals – Night 1 of 3

Friday, October 25, 2019

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

RANCHO MILAGRO USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1:

1. (7) 27+1 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis.

2. (10) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

4. (4) 131 Royal Jones, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (9) 75Y Tyrone Yazzie, Farmington, N.M.

6. (5) 18 Henry Valdez, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (2) 91X Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla.

9. (6) 3 Javier Zapien Jr., El Paso, Texas

10. (8) 61 Bobby Sikes Jr., Eunice, N.M.

Heat #2:

1. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (9) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (7) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (8) 32 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill.

5. (6) 12D Nick DeCarlo, Martinez, Calif.

6. (3) 99 Terry Tipton, Duncan, Ariz.

7. (5) 30 Travis Tipton, Duncan, Ariz.

8. (1) 15 Dee Yates, Albuquerque, N.M.

9. (10) 117 Toby Herring, Hobbs, N.M.

10. (4) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

Heat #3:

1. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (8) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

4. (3) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

5. (4) 18JR Ricardo Olague Jr., El Paso, Texas

6. (10) 8X Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

7. (7) 44 Christy Barnett, El Paso, Texas

8. (1) 47 Mingo Jauregui, El Paso, Texas

9. (6) 202 Robbie Chiles, Hooper, Colo.

10. (2) G3 Rocko Gallardo, Fair Acres, N.M.

Heat #4:

1. (1) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M.

2. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (4) 28 Tom Georges, El Paso, Texas

4. (10) 85 Austin Adams, El Paso, Texas

5. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

6. (7) J16 Josh Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (9) 07 Donavon Flores, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (8) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas

9. (3) 17M Roy Don Mason, Hobbs, N.M.

10. (2) 19 Donavon Ooley, El Paso, Texas

Heat #5:

1. (1) 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (6) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

4. (5) 50 Robert Adams, Red Rock, Ariz.

5. (2) 9C Dillon Hill, Eunice, N.M.

6. (3) 75S Alan Sharpensteen, Amarillo, Texas

7. (8) 97K Julie Keeler, Farmington, N.M.

8. (7) 223 Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (9) 217 Zac Mason, Hobbs, N.M.

10. (10) 20A Alex Gonzalez, El Paso, Texas

Heat #6:

1. (1) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

2. (4) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (6) 96T R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (5) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

5. (7) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (8) 22 Jonathon Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (3) 68 Heath Grizzle, Drasco, Ark.

8. (2) 2 Jesse Haynie, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (10) 10 Dustin Robinson, Post, Texas

10. (9) R41 Colton Sims, Las Cruces, N.M.

“B” Feature #1:

1. (3) 50 Robert Adams, Red Rock, Ariz.

2. (1) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

3. (5) 12D Nick DeCarlo, Martinez, Calif.

4. (9) 30 Travis Tipton, Duncan, Ariz.

5. (7) 18 Henry Valdez, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (2) 28 Tom Georges, El Paso, Texas

7. (4) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

8. (11) 117 Toby Herring, Hobbs, N.M.

9. (8) 07 Donavon Flores, Las Cruces, N.M.

10. (6) 9C Dillon Hill, Eunice, N.M.

11. (13) 61 Bobby Sikes Jr., Eunice, N.M.

12. (10) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas

13. (14) 19 Donavon Ooley, El Paso, Texas

14. (12) 202 Robbie Chiles, Hooper, Colo.

DNS – G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 91X Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla.

“B” Feature #2:

1. (1) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (2) 96T R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (6) 33Z Zack Vanderbeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (4) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

6. (5) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (12) 223 Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (7) 22 Jonathon Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (10) 44 Christy Barnett, El Paso, Texas

10. (9) 97K Julie Keeler, Farmington, N.M.

11. (15) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

12. (8) 99 Terry Tipton, Duncan, Ariz.

13. (14) 17M Roy Don Mason, Hobbs, N.M.

14. (13) 10 Dustin Robinson, Post, Texas

15. (11) 15 Dee Yates, Albuquerque, N.M.

16. (16) 20A Alex Gonzalez, El Paso, Texas

“B” Feature #3:

1. (9) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (2) 32 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill.

3. (1) 85 Austin Adams, El Paso, Texas

4. (6) 18JR Ricardo Olague Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (8) 75S Alan Sharpensteen, Amarillo, Texas

6. (10) 68 Heath Grizzle, Drasco, Ark.

7. (15) G3 Rocko Gallardo, Fair Acres, N.M.

8. (3) 75Y Tyrone Yazzie, Farmington, N.M.

9. (14) 217 Zac Mason, Hobbs, N.M.

10. (4) 131 Royal Jones, Las Cruces, N.M.

11. (11) 47 Mingo Jauregui, El Paso, Texas

12. (7) J16 Josh Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

13. (5) 8X Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

14. (12) 2 Jesse Haynie, Las Cruces, N.M.

15. (13) 3 Javier Zapien Jr., El Paso, Texas

16. (16) R41 Colton Sims, Las Cruces, N.M.

“A” Feature:

1. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (5) 27+1 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis.

4. (8) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (9) 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (14) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (12) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

9. (15) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

10. (7) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

11. (11) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

12. (18) 32 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill.

13. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

14. (4) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M.

15. (17) 96T R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

16. (20) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

17. (16) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

18. (23) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

19. (10) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

20. (19) 12D Nick DeCarlo, Martinez, Calif.

21. (21) 85 Austin Adams, El Paso, Texas

22. (22) 30 Travis Tipton, Duncan, Ariz.

23. (24) 18JR Ricardo Olague Jr., El Paso, Texas

24. (13) 50 Robert Adams, Red Rock, Ariz.

MILLER HORSE FARMS USRA STOCK CARS

Heat #1:

1. (4) 8 Jed Smith, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (2) 64 Cary White, Lamesa, Texas

3. (5) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

4. (8) 28 Ronnie Leathem Jr., Albuquerque, N.M.

5. (6) 21K Brian Kleine, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (1) 52 Larry Bradley, Odessa, Texas

7. (3) 50 Dylan Miller, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (7) 173J Don Parra, Las Cruces, N.M.

Heat #2:

1. (2) 16 Aaron Spangler, Dove Creek, Colo.

2. (1) 17 Rob Moseley, Los Lunas, N.M.

3. (3) 171 Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

4. (7) 777 Mike Archuleta, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (4) 37 Fred Gibson, Anthony, N.M.

6. (8) 199 Jaziel Zamorano, Anthony, N.M.

7. (6) 22 Jack Skillin, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (5) 10Z Michael Zimmerman, Elephant Butte, N.M.

Heat #3:

1. (1) 00 Jonathan Burton, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (3) 81 Devon Jobin, Alamogordo, N.M.

3. (7) 2M Angel Munoz, Lamar, Colo.

4. (5) 3 Josh Reynolds, Alamogordo, N.M.

5. (2) 77 Traci Bradley, Farmington, N.M.

6. (8) 71 Tyler Beiter, El Paso, Texas

7. (4) 7 Cecil Fanning, Rio Rancho, N.M.

8. (6) 2K Ken McCutcheon, Alamogordo, N.M.

Heat #4:

1. (1) 21Z Jason Ziehl, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (2) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

3. (4) 59 Travis Sutherlin, Aztec, N.M.

4. (5) 10 Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

5. (8) 13 Luigi Truden, Rio Rancho, N.M.

6. (6) 007 Tony Hill, Cortez, Colo.

7. (7) 14 Dawson Manicki, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (3) 5 Rick Garcia, El Paso, Texas

Heat #5:

1. (1) 2 Dustin White, Lamesa, Texas

2. (3) 25 Jeremy Bradley, Odessa, Texas

3. (5) 101 Shawn McCarty, Carlsbad, N.M.

4. (4) 26 Allen Bradley, Farmington, N.M.

5. (7) 157 Dennis Spencer, La Plata, N.M.

6. (6) 20 Larry Rust, La Plata, N.M.

7. (2) 17M Michael Maraschick, Midland, Texas

8. (8) 68H Nick Herrera, Ruidoso Downs, N.M.

“B” Feature #1:

1. (2) 3 Josh Reynolds, Alamogordo, N.M.

2. (5) 13 Luigi Truden, Rio Rancho, N.M.

3. (3) 26 Allen Bradley, Farmington, N.M.

4. (7) 71 Tyler Beiter, El Paso, Texas

5. (4) 37 Fred Gibson, Anthony, N.M.

6. (11) 2K Ken McCutcheon, Alamogordo, N.M.

7. (6) 52 Larry Bradley, Odessa, Texas

8. (8) 20 Larry Rust, La Plata, N.M.

9. (12) 68H Nick Herrera, Ruidoso Downs, N.M.

10. (1) 28 Ronnie Leathem Jr., Albuquerque, N.M.

11. (10) 173J Don Parra, Las Cruces, N.M.

12. (9) 14 Dawson Manicki, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 22 Jack Skillin, Las Cruces, N.M.

“B” Feature #2:

1. (2) 10 Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

2. (5) 157 Dennis Spencer, La Plata, N.M.

3. (7) 007 Tony Hill, Cortez, Colo.

4. (10) 17M Michael Maraschick, Midland, Texas

5. (4) 77 Traci Bradley, Farmington, N.M.

6. (9) 7 Cecil Fanning, Rio Rancho, N.M.

7. (12) 5 Rick Garcia, El Paso, Texas

8. (8) 50 Dylan Miller, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (6) 199 Jaziel Zamorano, Anthony, N.M.

10. (11) 10Z Michael Zimmerman, Elephant Butte, N.M.

11. (1) 777 Mike Archuleta, Las Cruces, N.M.

12. (3) 21K Brian Kleine, Las Cruces, N.M.

“A” Feature:

1. (6) 16 Aaron Spangler, Dove Creek, Colo.

2. (12) 2M Angel Munoz, Lamar, Colo.

3. (17) 13 Luigi Truden, Rio Rancho, N.M.

4. (13) 59 Travis Sutherlin, Aztec, N.M.

5. (8) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

6. (16) 10 Bryan Bennett, Tularosa, N.M.

7. (10) 74 Jason Josselyn, Alamogordo, N.M.

8. (20) 007 Tony Hill, Cortez, Colo.

9. (11) 171 Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

10. (24) 77 Traci Bradley, Farmington, N.M.

11. (15) 3 Josh Reynolds, Alamogordo, N.M.

12. (7) 8 Jed Smith, Las Cruces, N.M.

13. (21) 71 Tyler Beiter, El Paso, Texas

14. (18) 157 Dennis Spencer, La Plata, N.M.

15. (5) 21Z Jason Ziehl, Las Cruces, N.M.

16. (4) 2 Dustin White, Lamesa, Texas

17. (14) 101 Shawn McCarty, Carlsbad, N.M.

18. (1) 81 Devon Jobin, Alamogordo, N.M.

19. (2) 17 Rob Moseley, Los Lunas, N.M.

20. (19) 26 Allen Bradley, Farmington, N.M.

21. (3) 64 Cary White, Lamesa, Texas

22. (22) 17M Michael Maraschick, Midland, Texas

23. (9) 25 Jeremy Bradley, Odessa, Texas

24. (23) 37 Fred Gibson, Anthony, N.M.

DNS – 00 Jonathan Burton, Las Cruces, N.M.

HACIENDA CARPET & TILE USRA B-MODS

Heat #1:

1. (5) 8N Nick Rivera, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (6) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

3. (1) 7 Don Parra, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (2) 143 Danny Gross Jr., Los Lunas, N.M.

5. (7) 97 Wyatt Loveland, Alamogordo, N.M.

6. (4) 14J Justin Garrett, Deming, N.M.

7. (3) 25C Cory Polen, Grants, N.M.

Heat #2:

1. (5) 11 Lucas Ward, El Paso, Texas

2. (2) G3 Rocko Gallardo, Fair Acres, N.M.

3. (6) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

4. (1) 16 Camron Spangler, Dove Creek, Colo.

5. (3) 24 Derek Stuhler, Elephant Butte, N.M.

6. (4) 17 Collen Winebarger, Corbett, Ore.

7. (7) 13M Aldo Olivas, El Paso, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (6) 93 Greg Gorham, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (4) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

3. (1) 7C John Carney, El Paso, Texas

4. (3) 52TX Paddy Rush, Horizon City, Texas

5. (5) 44JT Jaime Torres, Tortugas, N.M.

6. (2) 47 Mingo Jauregui, El Paso, Texas

Heat #4:

1. (3) 3 Dickie Gorham, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (1) 82 Sherman Barnett, El Paso, Texas

3. (5) 777 Justin Allen, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (6) 41 Ralph Dutcher, Albuquerque, N.M.

5. (4) 14X Tom Conner, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (2) 5 Jake Darby, Grants, N.M.

Feature:

1. (2) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

2. (8) 8N Nick Rivera, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (4) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

4. (3) G3 Rocko Gallardo, Fair Acres, N.M.

5. (10) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

6. (12) 777 Justin Allen, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (6) 93 Greg Gorham, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (7) 11 Lucas Ward, El Paso, Texas

9. (5) 3 Dickie Gorham, Las Cruces, N.M.

10. (14) 16 Camron Spangler, Dove Creek, Colo.

11. (18) 24 Derek Stuhler, Elephant Butte, N.M.

12. (11) 7C John Carney, El Paso, Texas

13. (19) 44JT Jaime Torres, Tortugas, N.M.

14. (9) 7 Don Parra, Las Cruces, N.M.

15. (15) 52TX Paddy Rush, Horizon City, Texas

16. (21) 47 Mingo Jauregui, El Paso, Texas

17. (20) 14J Justin Garrett, Deming, N.M.

18. (23) 25C Cory Polen, Grants, N.M.

19. (17) 97 Wyatt Loveland, Alamogordo, N.M.

20. (22) 5 Jake Darby, Grants, N.M.

21. (16) 41 Ralph Dutcher, Albuquerque, N.M.

22. (13) 143 Danny Gross Jr., Los Lunas, N.M.

23. (1) 82 Sherman Barnett, El Paso, Texas

24. (24) 13M Aldo Olivas, El Paso, Texas

DNS – 14X Tom Conner, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 17 Collen Winebarger, Corbett, Ore.

