Grabouski, VanWyk, and Reynolds post Night #1 World Nationals wins

The Marshalltown Speedway sprang back to life on Friday night for the first of two nights of late October racing. Mother Nature had caused the postponement of the originally scheduled 13th World Nationals two-night event back in September. There were 148 race cars in four divisions checked in for late fall fun on the High Banks.

The first of the 2019 World Nationals champions were crowned in three divisions, with the titles going to Jordan Grabouski in the IMCA Stock Cars, Dylan VanWyk took the honors in the IMCA Northern SportMod class, and Kaden Reynolds wore the crown in the IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Kaden Reynolds took the win in the IMCA Hobby Stocks. Reynolds started on the pole and looked to have the race in the bag until IMCA Super Nationals champion Dylan Nelson chased him down and took command at lap eleven. Nelson’s luck ran out when he had to exit the track with mechanical issues with just three laps remaining, handing the lead back to Reynolds. Reynolds would go on to take the checkers and the win. Solomon Bennett raced from ninth starting spot to take the runner up position. Third went to Miciah Hidlebaugh, Jason Fusselman started eleventh and finished fourth, and Wayne Gifford jumped from his usual Stock Car ride into the Hobby Stock division, to round out the top five.

The IMCA Northern SportMod 20-lap feature was led from start to finish by Oskaloosa, Iowa’s Dylan VanWyk. Following as the runner up was nineteenth place starter Cody Thompson from Sioux City. Third went to sixteenth place starter Brayton Carter, Austin Kaplan was fourth, and Tyer Inman completed the top five.

The IMCA Stock Cars ran 20-laps for the feature event. It was an exciting fight to the finish with Jordan Grabouski, the 2019 IMCA National Stock Car Champion, just beating out local favorite Damon Murty at the finish line. Third place went to Jimmy Gustin, Todd Reitzler was fourth, and Benji LaCrosse took fifth.

There were forty-seven IMCA Modifieds in the house as they began their qualifying for the big $10,000 to win show tomorrow night. After two rounds of heat races, the top ten in points through winning their heat plus passing points, are locked in to the championship feature. Those ten drivers are: Jordan Grabouski, Richie Gustin, (last year’s winner) Joel Rust, Jeff Aikey, Jimmy Gustin, Brandon Beckendorf, Kyle Brown, Jacob Murry, Ronn Lauritzen, and Michael Long. Modified qualifying will continue tomorrow night.

Complete shows will be held tomorrow night for the IMCA Stock Cars, Northern SportMods, and Hobby Stocks. The grand finale will be the $10,000 to win feature for the IMCA Modifieds. Early start time will be 5 p.m. when the green flag drops.