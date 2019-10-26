Grabouski, VanWyk, and Reynolds post Night #1 World Nationals wins

The Marshalltown Speedway sprang back to life on Friday night for the first of two nights of late October racing. Mother Nature had caused the postponement of the originally scheduled 13th World Nationals two-night event back in September. There were 148 race cars in four divisions checked in for late fall fun on the High Banks.
The first of the 2019 World Nationals champions were crowned in three divisions, with the titles going to Jordan Grabouski in the IMCA Stock Cars, Dylan VanWyk took the honors in the IMCA Northern SportMod class, and Kaden Reynolds wore the crown in the IMCA Hobby Stocks.
Kaden Reynolds took the win in the IMCA Hobby Stocks. Reynolds started on the pole and looked to have the race in the bag until IMCA Super Nationals champion Dylan Nelson chased him down and took command at lap eleven. Nelson’s luck ran out when he had to exit the track with mechanical issues with just three laps remaining, handing the lead back to Reynolds. Reynolds would go on to take the checkers and the win. Solomon Bennett raced from ninth starting spot to take the runner up position. Third went to Miciah Hidlebaugh, Jason Fusselman started eleventh and finished fourth, and Wayne Gifford jumped from his usual Stock Car ride into the Hobby Stock division, to round out the top five.
The IMCA Northern SportMod 20-lap feature was led from start to finish by Oskaloosa, Iowa’s Dylan VanWyk. Following as the runner up was nineteenth place starter Cody Thompson from Sioux City. Third went to sixteenth place starter Brayton Carter, Austin Kaplan was fourth, and Tyer Inman completed the top five.
The IMCA Stock Cars ran 20-laps for the feature event. It was an exciting fight to the finish with Jordan Grabouski, the 2019 IMCA National Stock Car Champion, just beating out local favorite Damon Murty at the finish line. Third place went to Jimmy Gustin, Todd Reitzler was fourth, and Benji LaCrosse took fifth.
There were forty-seven IMCA Modifieds in the house as they began their qualifying for the big $10,000 to win show tomorrow night. After two rounds of heat races, the top ten in points through winning their heat plus passing points, are locked in to the championship feature. Those ten drivers are: Jordan Grabouski, Richie Gustin, (last year’s winner) Joel Rust, Jeff Aikey, Jimmy Gustin, Brandon Beckendorf, Kyle Brown, Jacob Murry, Ronn Lauritzen, and Michael Long. Modified qualifying will continue tomorrow night.
Complete shows will be held tomorrow night for the IMCA Stock Cars, Northern SportMods, and Hobby Stocks. The grand finale will be the $10,000 to win feature for the IMCA Modifieds. Early start time will be 5 p.m. when the green flag drops.
IMCA HOBBY STOCK
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:21:58.504
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kaden Reynolds
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|1
|2
|9
|Solomon Bennett
|Minburn, IA
|11B
|3
|2
|Miciah Hidlebaugh
|Adel, IA
|72H
|4
|11
|Jason Fusselman
|Avoca, IA
|55
|5
|7
|Wayne Gifford
|Boone, IA
|22
|6
|8
|Jamie Coady
|Colfax, IA
|56J
|7
|3
|Seth Janssen
|Ogden, IA
|85X
|8
|13
|Curt Reed
|Des Moines, IA
|4C
|9
|19
|Josh Saunders
|Newton, IA
|52
|10
|5
|Josh Vancannon
|Ogden, IA
|51
|11
|4
|Scott Ellis
|Marshalltown, IA
|40SE
|12
|22
|Matt Wahl
|20W
|13
|6
|Austin Mehmen
|Cedar Falls, IA
|5M
|14
|18
|Breyden Forbes
|Evansdale, IA
|9F
|15
|21
|Kinser Ellis
|Spencer, IA
|50
|16
|24
|Andy Peck
|Newton, IA
|17
|17
|10
|Dylan Nelson
|Adel, IA
|13N
|18
|14
|Austin Hoeft
|Charles City, IA
|7G
|19
|17
|David Simpson
|Des Moines, IA
|J7
|20
|16
|Aaron Martin
|Richland, IA
|73
|21
|12
|Eric Knutson
|Slater, IA
|12K
|22
|15
|Ben Newhouse `
|State Center, IA
|17X
|23
|25
|Jerry Glass
|2J
|DNS
|–
|William Klosterman
|Ackley, IA
|11K
|DNS
|–
|Brian Stevens
|Newton, IA
|30T
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:02:50.925
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|7
|Jason Fusselman
|Avoca, IA
|55
|2
|9
|Dylan Nelson
|Adel, IA
|13N
|3
|3
|Austin Mehmen
|Cedar Falls, IA
|5M
|4
|8
|Jamie Coady
|Colfax, IA
|56J
|5
|5
|Curt Reed
|Des Moines, IA
|4C
|6
|4
|Aaron Martin
|Richland, IA
|73
|7
|2
|Josh Saunders
|Newton, IA
|52
|8
|6
|Matt Wahl
|20W
|9
|1
|Jerry Glass
|2J
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:05:29.603
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Seth Janssen
|Ogden, IA
|85X
|2
|5
|Josh Vancannon
|Ogden, IA
|51
|3
|6
|Eric Knutson
|Slater, IA
|12K
|4
|1
|Scott Ellis
|Marshalltown, IA
|40SE
|5
|7
|Austin Hoeft
|Charles City, IA
|7G
|6
|2
|David Simpson
|Des Moines, IA
|J7
|7
|4
|Brian Stevens
|Newton, IA
|30T
|8
|8
|William Klosterman
|Ackley, IA
|11K
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Miciah Hidlebaugh
|Adel, IA
|72H
|2
|5
|Kaden Reynolds
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|1
|3
|2
|Wayne Gifford
|Boone, IA
|22
|4
|8
|Solomon Bennett
|Minburn, IA
|11B
|5
|7
|Ben Newhouse `
|State Center, IA
|17X
|6
|1
|Breyden Forbes
|Evansdale, IA
|9F
|7
|4
|Kinser Ellis
|Spencer, IA
|50
|8
|6
|Andy Peck
|Newton, IA
|17
IMCA SPORTMOD
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:16:35.939
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dylan VanWyk
|Oskaloosa, IA
|17
|2
|19
|Cody Thompson
|Sioux City, IA
|25C
|3
|16
|Brayton Carter
|Oskaloosa, IA
|01
|4
|5
|Austin Kaplan
|Ankeny, IA
|1
|5
|4
|Tyler Inman
|Altoona, IA
|5T
|6
|3
|Travis Peterson
|25
|7
|8
|Johnathon Logue
|Logansport, IA
|69JR
|8
|15
|Jake McBirnie
|Boone, IA
|82
|9
|9
|Brandon Schmitt
|Beaver Dam, WI
|20
|10
|20
|Austin Schrage
|Cresco, IA
|14X
|11
|14
|Tony Olson
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|T23
|12
|13
|Kyle Olson
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|K3
|13
|22
|Jason Bass
|Fort Dodge, IA
|4
|14
|7
|Josh Sink
|Red Oak, IA
|5
|15
|12
|Brian Kauffman
|Reinbeck, IA
|K9
|16
|11
|Gabe Zellner
|88
|17
|24
|Ronnie Hults
|Truro, IA
|42H
|18
|17
|Jordan Bartz
|Shawano, WI
|12
|19
|18
|Bernie Miller
|00
|20
|21
|Kevin Bethke
|Neenah, WI
|09B
|21
|2
|Tyler Soppe
|Sherrill, IA
|3T
|22
|6
|Jason Roth
|Hazel Green, WI
|31
|23
|23
|Jayden Schmidt
|Seymour, WI
|24
|24
|10
|Chase Rudolf
|Norwalk, IA
|8R
B Feature 1
8 laps | 00:05:26.899Presented by Top 3 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Brayton Carter
|Oskaloosa, IA
|01
|2
|1
|Cody Thompson
|Sioux City, IA
|25C
|3
|5
|Jason Bass
|Fort Dodge, IA
|4
|4
|4
|Ryan King
|Tama, IA
|57R
|5
|3
|Dan Melton
|Rhinelander, WI
|81
|6
|6
|Blair Simmons
|Des Moines, IA
|32S
|7
|9
|Danny Fye
|Boxholm, IA
|7
|8
|7
|Gage Neal
|Ely, IA
|12N
|9
|8
|Seth Hoeffner
|Mantitowoc, WI
|9
B Feature 2
8 laps | 00:03:53.125Presented by Top 3 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jordan Bartz
|Shawano, WI
|12
|2
|4
|Austin Schrage
|Cresco, IA
|14X
|3
|3
|Jayden Schmidt
|Seymour, WI
|24
|4
|8
|Aaron Mitchell
|Palo, IA
|05
|5
|2
|Dylon Waldvogel
|Antigo, WI
|52
|6
|5
|Dusty Masolini
|Des Moines, IA
|85
|7
|7
|Zackery Raab
|Antigo, WI
|74
|8
|6
|Tom Lathrop
|Ottumwa, IA
|8
|9
|9
|Chance Titus
|Baxter, IA
|4X
B Feature 3
8 laps | 00:03:39.472Presented by Top 3 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Bernie Miller
|00
|2
|4
|Kevin Bethke
|Neenah, WI
|09B
|3
|3
|Ronnie Hults
|Truro, IA
|42H
|4
|8
|Brandon Coffman
|Nevada, IA
|3B
|5
|2
|Andrew Sneller
|Pella, IA
|28A
|6
|6
|Matt Webb
|Des Moines, IA
|51X
|7
|5
|Dale Ricks Jr
|Boyden, IA
|45R
|8
|7
|Zach Hovell
|Pella, IA
|27
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:03:51Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tyler Soppe
|Sherrill, IA
|3T
|2
|1
|Travis Peterson
|25
|3
|4
|Gabe Zellner
|88
|4
|7
|Cody Thompson
|Sioux City, IA
|25C
|5
|3
|Andrew Sneller
|Pella, IA
|28A
|6
|8
|Austin Schrage
|Cresco, IA
|14X
|7
|9
|Blair Simmons
|Des Moines, IA
|32S
|8
|6
|Zach Hovell
|Pella, IA
|27
|9
|5
|Chance Titus
|Baxter, IA
|4X
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:03:55Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Josh Sink
|Red Oak, IA
|5
|2
|7
|Johnathon Logue
|Logansport, IA
|69JR
|3
|2
|Brian Kauffman
|Reinbeck, IA
|K9
|4
|8
|Jordan Bartz
|Shawano, WI
|12
|5
|6
|Dan Melton
|Rhinelander, WI
|81
|6
|4
|Kevin Bethke
|Neenah, WI
|09B
|7
|3
|Tom Lathrop
|Ottumwa, IA
|8
|8
|5
|Seth Hoeffner
|Mantitowoc, WI
|9
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:04:24Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Chase Rudolf
|Norwalk, IA
|8R
|2
|4
|Austin Kaplan
|Ankeny, IA
|1
|3
|1
|Kyle Olson
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|K3
|4
|3
|Bernie Miller
|00
|5
|8
|Jayden Schmidt
|Seymour, WI
|24
|6
|6
|Jason Bass
|Fort Dodge, IA
|4
|7
|7
|Matt Webb
|Des Moines, IA
|51X
|8
|5
|Aaron Mitchell
|Palo, IA
|05
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:03:45Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dylan VanWyk
|Oskaloosa, IA
|17
|2
|5
|Jason Roth
|Hazel Green, WI
|31
|3
|6
|Tony Olson
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|T23
|4
|8
|Brayton Carter
|Oskaloosa, IA
|01
|5
|2
|Ronnie Hults
|Truro, IA
|42H
|6
|7
|Dusty Masolini
|Des Moines, IA
|85
|7
|4
|Gage Neal
|Ely, IA
|12N
|8
|3
|Brandon Coffman
|Nevada, IA
|3B
Heat 5
8 laps | 00:04:33Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tyler Inman
|Altoona, IA
|5T
|2
|4
|Brandon Schmitt
|Beaver Dam, WI
|20
|3
|6
|Jake McBirnie
|Boone, IA
|82
|4
|5
|Dylon Waldvogel
|Antigo, WI
|52
|5
|3
|Ryan King
|Tama, IA
|57R
|6
|7
|Dale Ricks Jr
|Boyden, IA
|45R
|7
|8
|Zackery Raab
|Antigo, WI
|74
|8
|2
|Danny Fye
|Boxholm, IA
|7
IMCA STOCK CAR
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:28:39.719
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Jordan Grabouski
|Beatrice, NE
|30
|2
|7
|Damon Murty
|Chelsea, IA
|99D
|3
|6
|Jimmy Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|19
|4
|3
|Todd Reitzler
|Grinnell, IA
|56T
|5
|9
|Benji LaCrosse
|Green Bay, WI
|11
|6
|14
|Mike Coel
|Pulaski, WI
|88
|7
|1
|Josh Mroczkowski
|Krakow, WI
|81X
|8
|12
|Jeff Mueller
|Albion, IA
|77M
|9
|2
|Jason Cummins
|New Richland, MN
|30X
|10
|19
|Dan Mackenthun
|Hamburg, MN
|92
|11
|5
|Jeff Wollam
|Marshalltown, IA
|3W
|12
|16
|Tyler Pickett
|Boxholm, IA
|5A
|13
|21
|Leah Wroten
|Independence, IA
|15
|14
|23
|Hannah Chesmore
|Rowley, IA
|115
|15
|8
|David Atcher
|Laurel, IA
|2
|16
|11
|Elijah Zevenbergen
|Ocheyedan, IA
|66Z
|17
|17
|Jeremy Christians
|Horicon, WI
|99X
|18
|10
|Troy Burkhart
|Hays, KS
|25X
|19
|18
|Jared Daggett
|Marshalltown, IA
|22D
|20
|22
|Mitchell Evens
|Independence, IA
|8E
|21
|24
|Kevin Rose
|Waterloo, IA
|22K
|22
|15
|Dallon Murty
|Chelsea, IA
|99
|23
|13
|Bob Ahrendsen
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|6X
|24
|20
|Brock Badger
|Bagley, IA
|50B
B Feature 1
8 laps | 00:07:11Presented by Top 4 Transfer to the A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jeremy Christians
|Horicon, WI
|99X
|2
|4
|Dan Mackenthun
|Hamburg, MN
|92
|3
|5
|Leah Wroten
|Independence, IA
|15
|4
|3
|Hannah Chesmore
|Rowley, IA
|115
|5
|7
|Neal Miller
|Evansdale, IA
|98
|6
|10
|Dan McCain
|Kimball, MN
|25M
|7
|9
|Doug Russell
|Conrad, IA
|42
|8
|1
|Trent Nolan
|Shawano, WI
|25
|9
|8
|Lavern Carey
|Ionia, IA
|85
|10
|6
|Kellie Drury
|Eldora, IA
|38C
B Feature 2
8 laps | 00:07:32Presented by Top 4 Transfer to the A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jared Daggett
|Marshalltown, IA
|22D
|2
|4
|Brock Badger
|Bagley, IA
|50B
|3
|2
|Mitchell Evens
|Independence, IA
|8E
|4
|5
|Kevin Rose
|Waterloo, IA
|22K
|5
|9
|Troy Jerovetz
|Iowa Falls, IA
|01
|6
|7
|Russell Damme Jr
|Waterloo, IA
|4JR
|7
|3
|Brad Daugherty
|51
|8
|6
|John Watson
|Des Moines, IA
|22W
|DNS
|–
|Brad Smith
|Columbia Cross Roads, PA
|76
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:04:17Presented by Top 3 Redraw / Top 4 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jeff Mueller
|Albion, IA
|77M
|2
|7
|Benji LaCrosse
|Green Bay, WI
|11
|3
|5
|Damon Murty
|Chelsea, IA
|99D
|4
|4
|Bob Ahrendsen
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|6X
|5
|9
|Trent Nolan
|Shawano, WI
|25
|6
|3
|Hannah Chesmore
|Rowley, IA
|115
|7
|8
|Leah Wroten
|Independence, IA
|15
|8
|2
|Neal Miller
|Evansdale, IA
|98
|9
|6
|Doug Russell
|Conrad, IA
|42
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:04:24Presented by Top 3 Redraw / Top 4 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Elijah Zevenbergen
|Ocheyedan, IA
|66Z
|2
|3
|Troy Burkhart
|Hays, KS
|25X
|3
|4
|Todd Reitzler
|Grinnell, IA
|56T
|4
|9
|Mike Coel
|Pulaski, WI
|88
|5
|7
|Jared Daggett
|Marshalltown, IA
|22D
|6
|2
|Brad Daugherty
|51
|7
|8
|Kevin Rose
|Waterloo, IA
|22K
|8
|5
|Russell Damme Jr
|Waterloo, IA
|4JR
|9
|6
|Troy Jerovetz
|Iowa Falls, IA
|01
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:07:18Presented by Top 3 Redraw / Top 4 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Jimmy Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|19
|2
|8
|Jordan Grabouski
|Beatrice, NE
|30
|3
|7
|David Atcher
|Laurel, IA
|2
|4
|1
|Dallon Murty
|Chelsea, IA
|99
|5
|2
|Jeremy Christians
|Horicon, WI
|99X
|6
|5
|Dan Mackenthun
|Hamburg, MN
|92
|7
|6
|Kellie Drury
|Eldora, IA
|38C
|8
|4
|Lavern Carey
|Ionia, IA
|85
|9
|9
|Dan McCain
|Kimball, MN
|25M
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:03:06Presented by Top 3 Redraw / Top 4 Transfer To The A
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Jason Cummins
|New Richland, MN
|30X
|2
|5
|Josh Mroczkowski
|Krakow, WI
|81X
|3
|8
|Jeff Wollam
|Marshalltown, IA
|3W
|4
|4
|Tyler Pickett
|Boxholm, IA
|5A
|5
|1
|Mitchell Evens
|Independence, IA
|8E
|6
|7
|Brock Badger
|Bagley, IA
|50B
|7
|3
|John Watson
|Des Moines, IA
|22W
|DNS
|–
|Brad Smith
|Columbia Cross Roads, PA
|76
IMCA MODIFIED
A Feature 1
00:00:00Presented by Not a Race Points Calculation Only
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jordan Grabouski
|Beatrice, NE
|30
|2
|2
|Richie Gustin
|Gilman, IA
|19G
|3
|3
|Joel Rust
|Grundy Center, IA
|26J
|4
|4
|Jeff Aikey
|Cedar Falls, IA
|77
|5
|5
|Jimmy Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|19
|6
|6
|Brandon Beckendorf
|Danube, MN
|5
|7
|7
|Kyle Brown
|Madrid, IA
|20XX
|8
|8
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|20RT
|9
|9
|Ronn Lauritzen
|La Porte City, IA
|10K
|10
|10
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|11
|11
|Jacob Murray
|Hartford, IA
|48J
|12
|12
|Jeff Larson
|Freeport, IL
|B1
|13
|13
|Tom Berry Jr
|Newburg, ND
|11X
|14
|14
|Cayden Carter
|Oskaloosa, IA
|10C
|15
|15
|Ethan Braaksma
|Newton, IA
|111
|16
|16
|Kollin Hibdon
|Pahrump, NV
|48K
|17
|17
|Anthony Hofbauer
|Huxley, IA
|13
|18
|18
|Chris Mills
|Sioux City, IA
|02
|19
|19
|Benji LaCrosse
|Green Bay, WI
|54
|20
|20
|Dan Roedl
|Beaver Dam, WI
|33X
|21
|21
|Marcus Yarie
|Wausau, WI
|58
|22
|22
|Taylor Musselman
|Granger, IA
|13T
|23
|23
|Tim Ward
|Chandler, AZ
|4TW
|24
|24
|Matt Werner
|Colona, IL
|93
|25
|25
|Mike Mullen
|Seymour, WI
|99
|26
|26
|Eddie Sites
|Towanda, PA
|30B
|27
|27
|David Brown
|Kellogg, IA
|21D
|28
|28
|Tyler Droste
|Waterloo, IA
|0
|29
|29
|Zack Rawlins
|Kellogg, IA
|237
|30
|30
|Eric Barnes
|Colona, IL
|40
|31
|31
|Kenny Schrader
|Dittmer, MO
|9
|32
|32
|Todd Shute
|Norwalk, IA
|5X
|33
|33
|Thor Anderson
|Rock Valley, IA
|41
|34
|34
|Scott Simatovich
|State Center, IA
|43S
|35
|35
|Jeff Jones
|Council Bluffs, IA
|19J
|36
|36
|Josh Starr
|Tipton, IA
|8S
|37
|37
|Gatlin Leytham
|Toledo, IA
|5G
|38
|38
|Josh Gilman
|Earlham, IA
|83G
|39
|39
|Jacob Hobscheidt
|Plattsmouth, NE
|01
|40
|40
|Joey Burch
|Rosebush, MI
|16
|41
|41
|Keith Lamphere
|Monroeton, PA
|98K
|42
|42
|Chris Lawrence
|Colona, IL
|8L
|43
|43
|R.M Van Pay
|Green Bay, WI
|00
|44
|44
|Rick Nelson
|Hutchinson, MN
|71N
|45
|45
|Brad Smith
|Columbia Cross Roads, PA
|76
|46
|46
|Randy Havlik
|Ankeny, IA
|3Z
|47
|47
|Kevin Feck
|Wausau, WI
|21F
Heat 1
12 laps | 00:00:00Presented by 1st Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|20RT
|2
|4
|Benji LaCrosse
|Green Bay, WI
|54
|3
|7
|Tom Berry Jr
|Newburg, ND
|11X
|4
|2
|Eric Barnes
|Colona, IL
|40
|5
|8
|Ethan Braaksma
|Newton, IA
|111
|6
|1
|Chris Lawrence
|Colona, IL
|8L
|7
|5
|Jacob Hobscheidt
|Plattsmouth, NE
|01
|8
|3
|Todd Shute
|Norwalk, IA
|5X
Heat 2
12 laps | 00:09:51.342Presented by 1st Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jordan Grabouski
|Beatrice, NE
|30
|2
|1
|Ronn Lauritzen
|La Porte City, IA
|10K
|3
|4
|Jacob Murray
|Hartford, IA
|48J
|4
|8
|Dan Roedl
|Beaver Dam, WI
|33X
|5
|6
|Zack Rawlins
|Kellogg, IA
|237
|6
|3
|Josh Starr
|Tipton, IA
|8S
|7
|7
|Kevin Feck
|Wausau, WI
|21F
|8
|5
|Joey Burch
|Rosebush, MI
|16
Heat 3
12 laps | 00:00:00Presented by 1st Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Joel Rust
|Grundy Center, IA
|26J
|2
|3
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|3
|1
|Kollin Hibdon
|Pahrump, NV
|48K
|4
|8
|Cayden Carter
|Oskaloosa, IA
|10C
|5
|5
|Kenny Schrader
|Dittmer, MO
|9
|6
|7
|Jeff Jones
|Council Bluffs, IA
|19J
|7
|6
|Randy Havlik
|Ankeny, IA
|3Z
|8
|4
|Gatlin Leytham
|Toledo, IA
|5G
Heat 4
12 laps | 00:00:00Presented by 1st Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kyle Brown
|Madrid, IA
|20XX
|2
|7
|Jeff Aikey
|Cedar Falls, IA
|77
|3
|5
|Jeff Larson
|Freeport, IL
|B1
|4
|2
|David Brown
|Kellogg, IA
|21D
|5
|6
|Mike Mullen
|Seymour, WI
|99
|6
|3
|R.M Van Pay
|Green Bay, WI
|00
|7
|8
|Keith Lamphere
|Monroeton, PA
|98K
|8
|4
|Josh Gilman
|Earlham, IA
|83G
Heat 5
12 laps | 00:08:00.666Presented by 1st Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Richie Gustin
|Gilman, IA
|19G
|2
|1
|Tyler Droste
|Waterloo, IA
|0
|3
|2
|Marcus Yarie
|Wausau, WI
|58
|4
|7
|Chris Mills
|Sioux City, IA
|02
|5
|4
|Matt Werner
|Colona, IL
|93
|6
|6
|Thor Anderson
|Rock Valley, IA
|41
|7
|5
|Tim Ward
|Chandler, AZ
|4TW
|8
|3
|Brad Smith
|Columbia Cross Roads, PA
|76
Heat 6
12 laps | 00:04:00.458Presented by 1st Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jimmy Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|19
|2
|4
|Brandon Beckendorf
|Danube, MN
|5
|3
|5
|Anthony Hofbauer
|Huxley, IA
|13
|4
|6
|Taylor Musselman
|Granger, IA
|13T
|5
|1
|Eddie Sites
|Towanda, PA
|30B
|6
|3
|Scott Simatovich
|State Center, IA
|43S
|7
|7
|Rick Nelson
|Hutchinson, MN
|71N
Heat 7
12 laps | 00:05:14.358Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ethan Braaksma
|Newton, IA
|111
|2
|2
|Tom Berry Jr
|Newburg, ND
|11X
|3
|3
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|20RT
|4
|6
|Todd Shute
|Norwalk, IA
|5X
|5
|5
|Benji LaCrosse
|Green Bay, WI
|54
|6
|4
|Jacob Hobscheidt
|Plattsmouth, NE
|01
|7
|7
|Eric Barnes
|Colona, IL
|40
|8
|8
|Chris Lawrence
|Colona, IL
|8L
Heat 8
12 laps | 00:09:08.604Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|7
|Jordan Grabouski
|Beatrice, NE
|30
|2
|5
|Jacob Murray
|Hartford, IA
|48J
|3
|8
|Ronn Lauritzen
|La Porte City, IA
|10K
|4
|1
|Dan Roedl
|Beaver Dam, WI
|33X
|5
|4
|Joey Burch
|Rosebush, MI
|16
|6
|3
|Zack Rawlins
|Kellogg, IA
|237
|7
|6
|Josh Starr
|Tipton, IA
|8S
|8
|2
|Kevin Feck
|Wausau, WI
|21F
Heat 9
12 laps | 00:06:45.812Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Cayden Carter
|Oskaloosa, IA
|10C
|2
|7
|Joel Rust
|Grundy Center, IA
|26J
|3
|6
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|4
|8
|Kollin Hibdon
|Pahrump, NV
|48K
|5
|5
|Gatlin Leytham
|Toledo, IA
|5G
|6
|4
|Kenny Schrader
|Dittmer, MO
|9
|7
|2
|Jeff Jones
|Council Bluffs, IA
|19J
|8
|3
|Randy Havlik
|Ankeny, IA
|3Z
Heat 10
12 laps | 00:04:00.979Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jeff Aikey
|Cedar Falls, IA
|77
|2
|4
|Jeff Larson
|Freeport, IL
|B1
|3
|8
|Kyle Brown
|Madrid, IA
|20XX
|4
|3
|Mike Mullen
|Seymour, WI
|99
|5
|5
|Josh Gilman
|Earlham, IA
|83G
|6
|7
|David Brown
|Kellogg, IA
|21D
|7
|1
|Keith Lamphere
|Monroeton, PA
|98K
|8
|6
|R.M Van Pay
|Green Bay, WI
|00
Heat 11
12 laps | 00:04:41.383Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Richie Gustin
|Gilman, IA
|19G
|2
|4
|Tim Ward
|Chandler, AZ
|4TW
|3
|2
|Chris Mills
|Sioux City, IA
|02
|4
|5
|Matt Werner
|Colona, IL
|93
|5
|7
|Marcus Yarie
|Wausau, WI
|58
|6
|3
|Thor Anderson
|Rock Valley, IA
|41
|7
|6
|Brad Smith
|Columbia Cross Roads, PA
|76
|8
|8
|Tyler Droste
|Waterloo, IA
|0
Heat 12
12 laps | 00:05:36.565Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Brandon Beckendorf
|Danube, MN
|5
|2
|6
|Jimmy Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|19
|3
|3
|Anthony Hofbauer
|Huxley, IA
|13
|4
|2
|Taylor Musselman
|Granger, IA
|13T
|5
|7
|Eddie Sites
|Towanda, PA
|30B
|6
|5
|Scott Simatovich
|State Center, IA
|43S
|7
|1
|Rick Nelson
|Hutchinson, MN
|71N