Grabouski, VanWyk, and Reynolds post Night #1 World Nationals wins

The Marshalltown Speedway sprang back to life on Friday night for the first of two nights of late October racing. Mother Nature had caused the postponement of the originally scheduled 13th World Nationals two-night event back in September. There were 148 race cars in four divisions checked in for late fall fun on the High Banks.

The first of the 2019 World Nationals champions were crowned in three divisions, with the titles going to Jordan Grabouski in the IMCA Stock Cars, Dylan VanWyk took the honors in the IMCA Northern SportMod class, and Kaden Reynolds wore the crown in the IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Kaden Reynolds took the win in the IMCA Hobby Stocks. Reynolds started on the pole and looked to have the race in the bag until IMCA Super Nationals champion Dylan Nelson chased him down and took command at lap eleven. Nelson’s luck ran out when he had to exit the track with mechanical issues with just three laps remaining, handing the lead back to Reynolds. Reynolds would go on to take the checkers and the win. Solomon Bennett raced from ninth starting spot to take the runner up position. Third went to Miciah Hidlebaugh, Jason Fusselman started eleventh and finished fourth, and Wayne Gifford jumped from his usual Stock Car ride into the Hobby Stock division, to round out the top five.

The IMCA Northern SportMod 20-lap feature was led from start to finish by Oskaloosa, Iowa’s Dylan VanWyk. Following as the runner up was nineteenth place starter Cody Thompson from Sioux City. Third went to sixteenth place starter Brayton Carter, Austin Kaplan was fourth, and Tyer Inman completed the top five.

The IMCA Stock Cars ran 20-laps for the feature event. It was an exciting fight to the finish with Jordan Grabouski, the 2019 IMCA National Stock Car Champion, just beating out local favorite Damon Murty at the finish line. Third place went to Jimmy Gustin, Todd Reitzler was fourth, and Benji LaCrosse took fifth.

There were forty-seven IMCA Modifieds in the house as they began their qualifying for the big $10,000 to win show tomorrow night. After two rounds of heat races, the top ten in points through winning their heat plus passing points, are locked in to the championship feature. Those ten drivers are: Jordan Grabouski, Richie Gustin, (last year’s winner) Joel Rust, Jeff Aikey, Jimmy Gustin, Brandon Beckendorf, Kyle Brown, Jacob Murry, Ronn Lauritzen, and Michael Long. Modified qualifying will continue tomorrow night.

Complete shows will be held tomorrow night for the IMCA Stock Cars, Northern SportMods, and Hobby Stocks. The grand finale will be the $10,000 to win feature for the IMCA Modifieds. Early start time will be 5 p.m. when the green flag drops.

IMCA HOBBY STOCK

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:21:58.504

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kaden Reynolds Cedar Rapids, IA 1
2 9 Solomon Bennett Minburn, IA 11B
3 2 Miciah Hidlebaugh Adel, IA 72H
4 11 Jason Fusselman Avoca, IA 55
5 7 Wayne Gifford Boone, IA 22
6 8 Jamie Coady Colfax, IA 56J
7 3 Seth Janssen Ogden, IA 85X
8 13 Curt Reed Des Moines, IA 4C
9 19 Josh Saunders Newton, IA 52
10 5 Josh Vancannon Ogden, IA 51
11 4 Scott Ellis Marshalltown, IA 40SE
12 22 Matt Wahl 20W
13 6 Austin Mehmen Cedar Falls, IA 5M
14 18 Breyden Forbes Evansdale, IA 9F
15 21 Kinser Ellis Spencer, IA 50
16 24 Andy Peck Newton, IA 17
17 10 Dylan Nelson Adel, IA 13N
18 14 Austin Hoeft Charles City, IA 7G
19 17 David Simpson Des Moines, IA J7
20 16 Aaron Martin Richland, IA 73
21 12 Eric Knutson Slater, IA 12K
22 15 Ben Newhouse ` State Center, IA 17X
23 25 Jerry Glass 2J
DNS William Klosterman Ackley, IA 11K
DNS Brian Stevens Newton, IA 30T

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:50.925

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Jason Fusselman Avoca, IA 55
2 9 Dylan Nelson Adel, IA 13N
3 3 Austin Mehmen Cedar Falls, IA 5M
4 8 Jamie Coady Colfax, IA 56J
5 5 Curt Reed Des Moines, IA 4C
6 4 Aaron Martin Richland, IA 73
7 2 Josh Saunders Newton, IA 52
8 6 Matt Wahl 20W
9 1 Jerry Glass 2J

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:05:29.603

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Seth Janssen Ogden, IA 85X
2 5 Josh Vancannon Ogden, IA 51
3 6 Eric Knutson Slater, IA 12K
4 1 Scott Ellis Marshalltown, IA 40SE
5 7 Austin Hoeft Charles City, IA 7G
6 2 David Simpson Des Moines, IA J7
7 4 Brian Stevens Newton, IA 30T
8 8 William Klosterman Ackley, IA 11K

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Miciah Hidlebaugh Adel, IA 72H
2 5 Kaden Reynolds Cedar Rapids, IA 1
3 2 Wayne Gifford Boone, IA 22
4 8 Solomon Bennett Minburn, IA 11B
5 7 Ben Newhouse ` State Center, IA 17X
6 1 Breyden Forbes Evansdale, IA 9F
7 4 Kinser Ellis Spencer, IA 50
8 6 Andy Peck Newton, IA 17

IMCA SPORTMOD

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:16:35.939

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dylan VanWyk Oskaloosa, IA 17
2 19 Cody Thompson Sioux City, IA 25C
3 16 Brayton Carter Oskaloosa, IA 01
4 5 Austin Kaplan Ankeny, IA 1
5 4 Tyler Inman Altoona, IA 5T
6 3 Travis Peterson 25
7 8 Johnathon Logue Logansport, IA 69JR
8 15 Jake McBirnie Boone, IA 82
9 9 Brandon Schmitt Beaver Dam, WI 20
10 20 Austin Schrage Cresco, IA 14X
11 14 Tony Olson Cedar Rapids, IA T23
12 13 Kyle Olson Cedar Rapids, IA K3
13 22 Jason Bass Fort Dodge, IA 4
14 7 Josh Sink Red Oak, IA 5
15 12 Brian Kauffman Reinbeck, IA K9
16 11 Gabe Zellner 88
17 24 Ronnie Hults Truro, IA 42H
18 17 Jordan Bartz Shawano, WI 12
19 18 Bernie Miller 00
20 21 Kevin Bethke Neenah, WI 09B
21 2 Tyler Soppe Sherrill, IA 3T
22 6 Jason Roth Hazel Green, WI 31
23 23 Jayden Schmidt Seymour, WI 24
24 10 Chase Rudolf Norwalk, IA 8R

B Feature 1

8 laps | 00:05:26.899Presented by Top 3 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Brayton Carter Oskaloosa, IA 01
2 1 Cody Thompson Sioux City, IA 25C
3 5 Jason Bass Fort Dodge, IA 4
4 4 Ryan King Tama, IA 57R
5 3 Dan Melton Rhinelander, WI 81
6 6 Blair Simmons Des Moines, IA 32S
7 9 Danny Fye Boxholm, IA 7
8 7 Gage Neal Ely, IA 12N
9 8 Seth Hoeffner Mantitowoc, WI 9

B Feature 2

8 laps | 00:03:53.125Presented by Top 3 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jordan Bartz Shawano, WI 12
2 4 Austin Schrage Cresco, IA 14X
3 3 Jayden Schmidt Seymour, WI 24
4 8 Aaron Mitchell Palo, IA 05
5 2 Dylon Waldvogel Antigo, WI 52
6 5 Dusty Masolini Des Moines, IA 85
7 7 Zackery Raab Antigo, WI 74
8 6 Tom Lathrop Ottumwa, IA 8
9 9 Chance Titus Baxter, IA 4X

B Feature 3

8 laps | 00:03:39.472Presented by Top 3 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Bernie Miller 00
2 4 Kevin Bethke Neenah, WI 09B
3 3 Ronnie Hults Truro, IA 42H
4 8 Brandon Coffman Nevada, IA 3B
5 2 Andrew Sneller Pella, IA 28A
6 6 Matt Webb Des Moines, IA 51X
7 5 Dale Ricks Jr Boyden, IA 45R
8 7 Zach Hovell Pella, IA 27

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:03:51Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tyler Soppe Sherrill, IA 3T
2 1 Travis Peterson 25
3 4 Gabe Zellner 88
4 7 Cody Thompson Sioux City, IA 25C
5 3 Andrew Sneller Pella, IA 28A
6 8 Austin Schrage Cresco, IA 14X
7 9 Blair Simmons Des Moines, IA 32S
8 6 Zach Hovell Pella, IA 27
9 5 Chance Titus Baxter, IA 4X

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:03:55Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Josh Sink Red Oak, IA 5
2 7 Johnathon Logue Logansport, IA 69JR
3 2 Brian Kauffman Reinbeck, IA K9
4 8 Jordan Bartz Shawano, WI 12
5 6 Dan Melton Rhinelander, WI 81
6 4 Kevin Bethke Neenah, WI 09B
7 3 Tom Lathrop Ottumwa, IA 8
8 5 Seth Hoeffner Mantitowoc, WI 9

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:04:24Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Chase Rudolf Norwalk, IA 8R
2 4 Austin Kaplan Ankeny, IA 1
3 1 Kyle Olson Cedar Rapids, IA K3
4 3 Bernie Miller 00
5 8 Jayden Schmidt Seymour, WI 24
6 6 Jason Bass Fort Dodge, IA 4
7 7 Matt Webb Des Moines, IA 51X
8 5 Aaron Mitchell Palo, IA 05

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:03:45Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dylan VanWyk Oskaloosa, IA 17
2 5 Jason Roth Hazel Green, WI 31
3 6 Tony Olson Cedar Rapids, IA T23
4 8 Brayton Carter Oskaloosa, IA 01
5 2 Ronnie Hults Truro, IA 42H
6 7 Dusty Masolini Des Moines, IA 85
7 4 Gage Neal Ely, IA 12N
8 3 Brandon Coffman Nevada, IA 3B

Heat 5

8 laps | 00:04:33Presented by Top 2 Redraw / Top 3 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tyler Inman Altoona, IA 5T
2 4 Brandon Schmitt Beaver Dam, WI 20
3 6 Jake McBirnie Boone, IA 82
4 5 Dylon Waldvogel Antigo, WI 52
5 3 Ryan King Tama, IA 57R
6 7 Dale Ricks Jr Boyden, IA 45R
7 8 Zackery Raab Antigo, WI 74
8 2 Danny Fye Boxholm, IA 7

IMCA STOCK CAR

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:28:39.719

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
2 7 Damon Murty Chelsea, IA 99D
3 6 Jimmy Gustin Marshalltown, IA 19
4 3 Todd Reitzler Grinnell, IA 56T
5 9 Benji LaCrosse Green Bay, WI 11
6 14 Mike Coel Pulaski, WI 88
7 1 Josh Mroczkowski Krakow, WI 81X
8 12 Jeff Mueller Albion, IA 77M
9 2 Jason Cummins New Richland, MN 30X
10 19 Dan Mackenthun Hamburg, MN 92
11 5 Jeff Wollam Marshalltown, IA 3W
12 16 Tyler Pickett Boxholm, IA 5A
13 21 Leah Wroten Independence, IA 15
14 23 Hannah Chesmore Rowley, IA 115
15 8 David Atcher Laurel, IA 2
16 11 Elijah Zevenbergen Ocheyedan, IA 66Z
17 17 Jeremy Christians Horicon, WI 99X
18 10 Troy Burkhart Hays, KS 25X
19 18 Jared Daggett Marshalltown, IA 22D
20 22 Mitchell Evens Independence, IA 8E
21 24 Kevin Rose Waterloo, IA 22K
22 15 Dallon Murty Chelsea, IA 99
23 13 Bob Ahrendsen Cedar Rapids, IA 6X
24 20 Brock Badger Bagley, IA 50B

B Feature 1

8 laps | 00:07:11Presented by Top 4 Transfer to the A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jeremy Christians Horicon, WI 99X
2 4 Dan Mackenthun Hamburg, MN 92
3 5 Leah Wroten Independence, IA 15
4 3 Hannah Chesmore Rowley, IA 115
5 7 Neal Miller Evansdale, IA 98
6 10 Dan McCain Kimball, MN 25M
7 9 Doug Russell Conrad, IA 42
8 1 Trent Nolan Shawano, WI 25
9 8 Lavern Carey Ionia, IA 85
10 6 Kellie Drury Eldora, IA 38C

B Feature 2

8 laps | 00:07:32Presented by Top 4 Transfer to the A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jared Daggett Marshalltown, IA 22D
2 4 Brock Badger Bagley, IA 50B
3 2 Mitchell Evens Independence, IA 8E
4 5 Kevin Rose Waterloo, IA 22K
5 9 Troy Jerovetz Iowa Falls, IA 01
6 7 Russell Damme Jr Waterloo, IA 4JR
7 3 Brad Daugherty 51
8 6 John Watson Des Moines, IA 22W
DNS Brad Smith Columbia Cross Roads, PA 76

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:04:17Presented by Top 3 Redraw / Top 4 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jeff Mueller Albion, IA 77M
2 7 Benji LaCrosse Green Bay, WI 11
3 5 Damon Murty Chelsea, IA 99D
4 4 Bob Ahrendsen Cedar Rapids, IA 6X
5 9 Trent Nolan Shawano, WI 25
6 3 Hannah Chesmore Rowley, IA 115
7 8 Leah Wroten Independence, IA 15
8 2 Neal Miller Evansdale, IA 98
9 6 Doug Russell Conrad, IA 42

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:04:24Presented by Top 3 Redraw / Top 4 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Elijah Zevenbergen Ocheyedan, IA 66Z
2 3 Troy Burkhart Hays, KS 25X
3 4 Todd Reitzler Grinnell, IA 56T
4 9 Mike Coel Pulaski, WI 88
5 7 Jared Daggett Marshalltown, IA 22D
6 2 Brad Daugherty 51
7 8 Kevin Rose Waterloo, IA 22K
8 5 Russell Damme Jr Waterloo, IA 4JR
9 6 Troy Jerovetz Iowa Falls, IA 01

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:07:18Presented by Top 3 Redraw / Top 4 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Jimmy Gustin Marshalltown, IA 19
2 8 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
3 7 David Atcher Laurel, IA 2
4 1 Dallon Murty Chelsea, IA 99
5 2 Jeremy Christians Horicon, WI 99X
6 5 Dan Mackenthun Hamburg, MN 92
7 6 Kellie Drury Eldora, IA 38C
8 4 Lavern Carey Ionia, IA 85
9 9 Dan McCain Kimball, MN 25M

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:03:06Presented by Top 3 Redraw / Top 4 Transfer To The A

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Jason Cummins New Richland, MN 30X
2 5 Josh Mroczkowski Krakow, WI 81X
3 8 Jeff Wollam Marshalltown, IA 3W
4 4 Tyler Pickett Boxholm, IA 5A
5 1 Mitchell Evens Independence, IA 8E
6 7 Brock Badger Bagley, IA 50B
7 3 John Watson Des Moines, IA 22W
DNS Brad Smith Columbia Cross Roads, PA 76

IMCA MODIFIED

A Feature 1

00:00:00Presented by Not a Race Points Calculation Only

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
2 2 Richie Gustin Gilman, IA 19G
3 3 Joel Rust Grundy Center, IA 26J
4 4 Jeff Aikey Cedar Falls, IA 77
5 5 Jimmy Gustin Marshalltown, IA 19
6 6 Brandon Beckendorf Danube, MN 5
7 7 Kyle Brown Madrid, IA 20XX
8 8 Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 20RT
9 9 Ronn Lauritzen La Porte City, IA 10K
10 10 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
11 11 Jacob Murray Hartford, IA 48J
12 12 Jeff Larson Freeport, IL B1
13 13 Tom Berry Jr Newburg, ND 11X
14 14 Cayden Carter Oskaloosa, IA 10C
15 15 Ethan Braaksma Newton, IA 111
16 16 Kollin Hibdon Pahrump, NV 48K
17 17 Anthony Hofbauer Huxley, IA 13
18 18 Chris Mills Sioux City, IA 02
19 19 Benji LaCrosse Green Bay, WI 54
20 20 Dan Roedl Beaver Dam, WI 33X
21 21 Marcus Yarie Wausau, WI 58
22 22 Taylor Musselman Granger, IA 13T
23 23 Tim Ward Chandler, AZ 4TW
24 24 Matt Werner Colona, IL 93
25 25 Mike Mullen Seymour, WI 99
26 26 Eddie Sites Towanda, PA 30B
27 27 David Brown Kellogg, IA 21D
28 28 Tyler Droste Waterloo, IA 0
29 29 Zack Rawlins Kellogg, IA 237
30 30 Eric Barnes Colona, IL 40
31 31 Kenny Schrader Dittmer, MO 9
32 32 Todd Shute Norwalk, IA 5X
33 33 Thor Anderson Rock Valley, IA 41
34 34 Scott Simatovich State Center, IA 43S
35 35 Jeff Jones Council Bluffs, IA 19J
36 36 Josh Starr Tipton, IA 8S
37 37 Gatlin Leytham Toledo, IA 5G
38 38 Josh Gilman Earlham, IA 83G
39 39 Jacob Hobscheidt Plattsmouth, NE 01
40 40 Joey Burch Rosebush, MI 16
41 41 Keith Lamphere Monroeton, PA 98K
42 42 Chris Lawrence Colona, IL 8L
43 43 R.M Van Pay Green Bay, WI 00
44 44 Rick Nelson Hutchinson, MN 71N
45 45 Brad Smith Columbia Cross Roads, PA 76
46 46 Randy Havlik Ankeny, IA 3Z
47 47 Kevin Feck Wausau, WI 21F

Heat 1

12 laps | 00:00:00Presented by 1st Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 20RT
2 4 Benji LaCrosse Green Bay, WI 54
3 7 Tom Berry Jr Newburg, ND 11X
4 2 Eric Barnes Colona, IL 40
5 8 Ethan Braaksma Newton, IA 111
6 1 Chris Lawrence Colona, IL 8L
7 5 Jacob Hobscheidt Plattsmouth, NE 01
8 3 Todd Shute Norwalk, IA 5X

Heat 2

12 laps | 00:09:51.342Presented by 1st Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
2 1 Ronn Lauritzen La Porte City, IA 10K
3 4 Jacob Murray Hartford, IA 48J
4 8 Dan Roedl Beaver Dam, WI 33X
5 6 Zack Rawlins Kellogg, IA 237
6 3 Josh Starr Tipton, IA 8S
7 7 Kevin Feck Wausau, WI 21F
8 5 Joey Burch Rosebush, MI 16

Heat 3

12 laps | 00:00:00Presented by 1st Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Joel Rust Grundy Center, IA 26J
2 3 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
3 1 Kollin Hibdon Pahrump, NV 48K
4 8 Cayden Carter Oskaloosa, IA 10C
5 5 Kenny Schrader Dittmer, MO 9
6 7 Jeff Jones Council Bluffs, IA 19J
7 6 Randy Havlik Ankeny, IA 3Z
8 4 Gatlin Leytham Toledo, IA 5G

Heat 4

12 laps | 00:00:00Presented by 1st Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kyle Brown Madrid, IA 20XX
2 7 Jeff Aikey Cedar Falls, IA 77
3 5 Jeff Larson Freeport, IL B1
4 2 David Brown Kellogg, IA 21D
5 6 Mike Mullen Seymour, WI 99
6 3 R.M Van Pay Green Bay, WI 00
7 8 Keith Lamphere Monroeton, PA 98K
8 4 Josh Gilman Earlham, IA 83G

Heat 5

12 laps | 00:08:00.666Presented by 1st Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 8 Richie Gustin Gilman, IA 19G
2 1 Tyler Droste Waterloo, IA 0
3 2 Marcus Yarie Wausau, WI 58
4 7 Chris Mills Sioux City, IA 02
5 4 Matt Werner Colona, IL 93
6 6 Thor Anderson Rock Valley, IA 41
7 5 Tim Ward Chandler, AZ 4TW
8 3 Brad Smith Columbia Cross Roads, PA 76

Heat 6

12 laps | 00:04:00.458Presented by 1st Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jimmy Gustin Marshalltown, IA 19
2 4 Brandon Beckendorf Danube, MN 5
3 5 Anthony Hofbauer Huxley, IA 13
4 6 Taylor Musselman Granger, IA 13T
5 1 Eddie Sites Towanda, PA 30B
6 3 Scott Simatovich State Center, IA 43S
7 7 Rick Nelson Hutchinson, MN 71N

Heat 7

12 laps | 00:05:14.358Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ethan Braaksma Newton, IA 111
2 2 Tom Berry Jr Newburg, ND 11X
3 3 Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 20RT
4 6 Todd Shute Norwalk, IA 5X
5 5 Benji LaCrosse Green Bay, WI 54
6 4 Jacob Hobscheidt Plattsmouth, NE 01
7 7 Eric Barnes Colona, IL 40
8 8 Chris Lawrence Colona, IL 8L

Heat 8

12 laps | 00:09:08.604Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
2 5 Jacob Murray Hartford, IA 48J
3 8 Ronn Lauritzen La Porte City, IA 10K
4 1 Dan Roedl Beaver Dam, WI 33X
5 4 Joey Burch Rosebush, MI 16
6 3 Zack Rawlins Kellogg, IA 237
7 6 Josh Starr Tipton, IA 8S
8 2 Kevin Feck Wausau, WI 21F

Heat 9

12 laps | 00:06:45.812Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Cayden Carter Oskaloosa, IA 10C
2 7 Joel Rust Grundy Center, IA 26J
3 6 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
4 8 Kollin Hibdon Pahrump, NV 48K
5 5 Gatlin Leytham Toledo, IA 5G
6 4 Kenny Schrader Dittmer, MO 9
7 2 Jeff Jones Council Bluffs, IA 19J
8 3 Randy Havlik Ankeny, IA 3Z

Heat 10

12 laps | 00:04:00.979Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jeff Aikey Cedar Falls, IA 77
2 4 Jeff Larson Freeport, IL B1
3 8 Kyle Brown Madrid, IA 20XX
4 3 Mike Mullen Seymour, WI 99
5 5 Josh Gilman Earlham, IA 83G
6 7 David Brown Kellogg, IA 21D
7 1 Keith Lamphere Monroeton, PA 98K
8 6 R.M Van Pay Green Bay, WI 00

Heat 11

12 laps | 00:04:41.383Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Richie Gustin Gilman, IA 19G
2 4 Tim Ward Chandler, AZ 4TW
3 2 Chris Mills Sioux City, IA 02
4 5 Matt Werner Colona, IL 93
5 7 Marcus Yarie Wausau, WI 58
6 3 Thor Anderson Rock Valley, IA 41
7 6 Brad Smith Columbia Cross Roads, PA 76
8 8 Tyler Droste Waterloo, IA 0

Heat 12

12 laps | 00:05:36.565Presented by 2nd Round Heat Race

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Brandon Beckendorf Danube, MN 5
2 6 Jimmy Gustin Marshalltown, IA 19
3 3 Anthony Hofbauer Huxley, IA 13
4 2 Taylor Musselman Granger, IA 13T
5 7 Eddie Sites Towanda, PA 30B
6 5 Scott Simatovich State Center, IA 43S
7 1 Rick Nelson Hutchinson, MN 71N
