Overton Dominates Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Indian Outlaw Tribute at 311 Motor Speedway

By Michael Despain

PINE HALL, NORTH CAROLINA – October 26, 2019 – The Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuels would conclude its 2019 campaign on Saturday evening at 311 Motor Speedway in Pine Hall, NC and Brandon Overton of Evans, GA would take the victory in the 60 lap, $10,000 to win event that was a tribute to the “Indian Outlaw” Keith Jacobs, a well-liked 311 Motor Speedway competitor who passed away at the track on Friday evening from a medical emergency.

Overton’s victory would by his second consecutive Fall Nationals triumph while debuting a brand-new Longhorn Chassis, Cornett Race Engines powered mount that carries sponsorship from Rum Runner Racing, E-Z GO, Molecule Sports, Simpson Race Products, Schaeffer Oil Products, and Race-Fan.

Brandon Overton would take the lead at the drop of the green flag in the event, with Kyle Hardy, G.R. Smith, Chris Ferguson, and Joey Coulter giving chase. Ferguson would take third from Smith on lap three, while Coulter would roll past Smith for the fourth position one tour later. Overton and Hardy would set a torrid pace up front, with Overton holding a comfortable advantage on Hardy by lap ten, while Hardy had a full straightaway advantage on Ferguson. Overton would catch slower traffic on lap fifteen, allowing Hardy to quickly close in on Overton and just as Overton was set to attempt to start lapping slower traffic, the first of four caution flags appeared on lap seventeen for debris in turn three. The restart would see Overton and Hardy again pull away from the field as Smith and Ross Bailes would settle into a battle for the fifth position. The caution would appear again on lap twenty-one when Bailes would spin his entry entering turn one and fifth place running Smith would pull to the work area during the caution, but would return to action.

This restart would see Overton and Hardy again scoot away quickly, with Ferguson in third, while tenth place starting Chase Junghans would take the fourth position away from Coulter. Overton would quickly build an advantage and would catch slower traffic on lap thirty-six, but would not attempt to work past the slower car, thus, allowing Hardy to close the gap between himself and Overton. Hardy would close to within three car lengths of Overton at one point, but could not get up to Overton to attempt a pass. The third caution of the race would wave on lap forty-six when third place running Chris Ferguson would slow on the backchute and into turn three and would pull his entry to the pit area for the rest of the event. With clear track now in front of him, Overton would again charge away from the field on the restart, only to have the final caution of the race wave on lap forty-nine when Trent Ivey’s mount would slow on the backstretch. The final restart would see Overton get away quickly from the field and go unchallenged to the checkered flag, taking the win by 4.950 seconds over second place finishing Hardy, while Junghans would finish in the third position. Tyler Bare and Justin Hudspeth would complete the top five finishers. The remainder of the top ten would be thirteenth place starter Jeff Smith, sixteenth place starter Matthew Nance, G.R. Smith, Donald McIntosh, and Coulter.

Donald McIntosh of Dawsonville, GA would be crowned the 2019 Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuels series champion. McIntosh would score two series victories on his way to the series title. David Payne of Murphy, NC would finish runner-up in the final series points, with Jeff Neubert of Rockford, TN, Pierce McCarter of Gatlinburg, TN, and Brandon Overton of Evans, GA completing the top five in final series points. Officials with the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuels would like to thank all the race teams, track promoters, and race fans for their support of the inaugural season of the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuels.

Further information on the Spring Nationals, Southern Nationals, and Southern Nationals Bonus Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series P.R. Coordinator Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981 or (606) 219-1723 or by visiting the official website located at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuels at 311 Motor Speedway in Pine Hall, NC on October 26, 2019

Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga. Kyle Hardy-Stephens City, Va. Chase Junghans-Manhattan, Kans. Tyler Bare-Rockbridge Baths, Va. Justin Hudspeth-Ronda, N.C. Jeff Smith-Dallas, N.C. Matthew Nance-Ronda, N.C. G.R. Smith-Statesville, N.C. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga. Joey Coulter-New Brownsville, Texas Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C. Daulton Wilson-Fayetteville, N.C. Trent Ivey-Union, S.C. Chris Ferguson-Mount Holly, N.C. Anthony Sanders-Spartanburg, S.C. Benji Hicks-Mount Airy, N.C.

Did Not Start-Corey Almond-Appomattox, Va.

Time of Race: 29 minutes, 54 seconds

Margin of Victory: 4.950 seconds

Yellow Flags: Four (Laps 17, 21, 46, 49)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Brandon Overton 1-60

Entries: 17

Overall Top Qualifier: Kyle Hardy (Group A ) 16.049 seconds

Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

Highest Finishing Steel/SPEC Engine ($200): None

Provisional Starters: None

Heat One Finish (8 laps/all transfer)- Kyle Hardy, G.R. Smith, Chris Ferguson, Ross Bailes, Tyler Bare, Donald McIntosh, Jeff Smith, Anthony Sanders, Matthew Nance

Heat Two Finish (8 laps/all transfer)- Brandon Overton, Joey Coulter, Trent Ivey, Justin Hudspeth, Chase Junghans, Daulton Wilson, Benji Hicks (DNS-Corey Almond)

FINAL 2019 Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuels Points

Donald McIntosh- 1,332 David Payne- 1,102 Jeff Neubert- 688 Pierce McCarter- 629 Brandon Overton- 586 Kyle Hardy- 584 Craig Greer- 577 Casey Roberts- 546 Austin Smith- 510

10. Dakotah Knuckles- 390