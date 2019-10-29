Macon Speedway & Lincoln Speedway Announce Off-Season & Early 2020 Season Dates

(Macon, IL) Racing officials at Macon Speedway as well as Lincoln Speedway have announced important off-season dates as well as the season opening dates for each track.
For Lincoln Speedway, 2020 will be the 17th season of racing at the Logan County Fairground track. At Macon Speedway, 2020 will be an extra special year, as it’s the 75th season of racing. Season opening weekend will be Friday and Saturday, April 10-11.
The awards banquet, celebrating champions and other top drivers from 2019, will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel in Decatur, IL. Full details and ticket availability will be released in the coming weeks.
Other dates, including the four pre-season test and tunes, the racecar show at the Hickory Point Mall, and the Midwest Speed Expo are also set. The full schedules for the 2020 racing seasons at Macon and Lincoln will be released at the Speed Expo.
Both tracks are expected to have a similar slate of divisions as they have had the last few seasons. To stay updated, like the two tracks on Facebook and check out the websites throughout the winter months.
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2019 Awards Banquet
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel
More details to be announced in the near future
January 11-12, 2020
2020 Midwest Speed Expo
Illinois State Fairgrounds
(Full season schedule release)
March 20-22, 2020
2020 Racecar Show
Hickory Point Mall (Forsyth, IL)
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Macon Speedway Test & Tune
Pits 11/On Track 12-4
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune
Pits 11/On Track 12-4
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune
Pits 11/On Track 12-4
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Macon Speedway Test & Tune
Pits 11/On Track 12-4
Friday, April 10, 2020
Lincoln Speedway Season Opener
Saturday, April 11, 2020
75th Macon Speedway Season Opener
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Lucas Oil Late Model Series 100
Macon Speedway