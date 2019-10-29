Macon Speedway & Lincoln Speedway Announce Off-Season & Early 2020 Season Dates

(Macon, IL) Racing officials at Macon Speedway as well as Lincoln Speedway have announced important off-season dates as well as the season opening dates for each track.

For Lincoln Speedway, 2020 will be the 17th season of racing at the Logan County Fairground track. At Macon Speedway, 2020 will be an extra special year, as it’s the 75th season of racing. Season opening weekend will be Friday and Saturday, April 10-11.

The awards banquet, celebrating champions and other top drivers from 2019, will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel in Decatur, IL. Full details and ticket availability will be released in the coming weeks.

Other dates, including the four pre-season test and tunes, the racecar show at the Hickory Point Mall, and the Midwest Speed Expo are also set. The full schedules for the 2020 racing seasons at Macon and Lincoln will be released at the Speed Expo.

Both tracks are expected to have a similar slate of divisions as they have had the last few seasons. To stay updated, like the two tracks on Facebook and check out the websites throughout the winter months.

Saturday, February 1, 2020

2019 Awards Banquet

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel

More details to be announced in the near future

January 11-12, 2020

2020 Midwest Speed Expo

Illinois State Fairgrounds

(Full season schedule release)

March 20-22, 2020

2020 Racecar Show

Hickory Point Mall (Forsyth, IL)

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Macon Speedway Test & Tune

Pits 11/On Track 12-4

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune

Pits 11/On Track 12-4

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune

Pits 11/On Track 12-4

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Macon Speedway Test & Tune

Pits 11/On Track 12-4

Friday, April 10, 2020

Lincoln Speedway Season Opener

Saturday, April 11, 2020

75th Macon Speedway Season Opener

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Lucas Oil Late Model Series 100

Macon Speedway