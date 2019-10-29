Special awards enhance this week’s DRIVEN Racing Oil World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte

CONCORD, NC — Oct. 29, 2019 — This week’s DRIVEN Racing Oil World Short Track Championship features nine divisions of racing Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, where a number of special awards will add to the overall purse of more than $125,000.

First, one of the competitors will win Chevrolet Performance engine. Those who pre-registered for the event will receive an extra entry and the drawing will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the drivers meeting, where the winner must be in attendance.

The traditional Hard Charger awards will be presented by FOX racing SHOX, with the hard chargers in Pro Late Models, Sportsman Modifieds and Pro Stocks receiving one set of FOX Racing SHOX and hard chargers in 602 Late Models, Pro Modifieds and Crate Sportsman receiving at $150 FOX Racing SHOX product certificate.

There will be three Longest Tow awards (West/longest overall, longest north, longest south), each receiving a prize package valued at more than $500. Plus, the Sportsman of Year award, as determined by the officials, will receive a prize package worth more than $400.

New this season is the Hard Luck Award, the winner of which will be determined by officials and receive a prize package from DRIVEN Racing Oil.

RaceQuip has once again joined the event by awarding each Saturday Feature winner with a RaceQuip Vesta 15 America Helmet.

All of the contingency awards are set for Saturday and include awards for top-20 positions in each division other than 602 Late Models, where positions 2 through 7 are rewarded.

The divisions of racing include:

FOX Racing SHOX Pro Late Models

Summit Racing Equipment UMP Modifieds

VP Racing Fuels Sportsman Modifieds

Hoosier Racing Tire Pro Modifieds

com Pro Stocks

Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Models

DRIVEN Racing Oil Crate Sportsman

COMP CAMS Mini Stocks

DIRTVision Hornets.

Arizona Sport Shirts/GOTTA RACE will have the official apparel for the event.

Tickets will be available at the gate, with general admission grandstands $25 on Friday and $35 on Saturday. Kids 13-and-under are FREE in general admission.

A complete competitor’s guide to the event is posted at DIRTcar.cm, or by clicking here.

For a complete schedule and frequently asked questions, click this link.