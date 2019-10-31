Hudson O’Neal Looks for New Opportunity for 2020 Racing Season

(MARTINSVILLE, INDIANA) Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series regular and 2017 Rookie of the Year Hudson Oneal announced today that he is looking for a new opportunity for the 2020 racing season after he was informed on Monday that SSI Motorsports would be stepping away from the sport and not fielding a race team next season. Hudson, who started in a Crate Late Model with the Todd and Vickie Burns-owned team back in 2016 and quickly transitioned to a Super Late Model, will enter one more event with SSI Motorsports from November 7-9 at the pristine The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina. A pair of $12,000 top prizes will be on the line with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series during the 13th edition of the Can-Am ‘World Finals.’

“As a lot of you are aware, I have been driving for SSI Motorsports and Todd Burns for the last four years,” quoted O’Neal today. “It has been a pleasure working with such an amazing car owner and all the people that surround that program. I’m saddened to inform that SSI Motorsports and myself will be parting ways after Charlotte and will no longer be racing together for the 2020 season. The motorsports stable will not be fielding a race car next year and they have decided to step away. I am grateful for every minute I have been able to spend with the Burns family and the whole Sub-Surface of Indiana operation. I have built many friendships that will last a lifetime!”

Hudson and SSI Motorsports have entered 75 Super Late Model contests during the course of their 2019 campaign and have accumulated 5 victories, 20 Top Fives, and 42 Top Tens along the way. The Martinsville, Indiana rising star finished seventh in the final version of the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings with four series triumphs at East Bay (FL) Raceway Park ($7,000), 34 (IA) Raceway ($10,000), Smoky Mountain (TN) Speedway ($15,000), and Brownstown (IN) Speedway ($15,000). His other 2019 win came during the fabled ‘World 100’ weekend at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, as Hudson picked up a $10,000 paycheck for his Thursday night Twin 25 prelim victory.

“My 2020 plans are yet to be determined, as I am searching for a new opportunity in the Dirt Late Model community,” the popular driver known as “The New Deal” went on to say. “I want to thank everyone that has made these last four years possible and all the amazing sponsors I have had that helped me live my dream. I also want to thank every single one of my awesome fans that support me. I am far from done and I hope for an opportunity soon. Thank you all again!”

You can keep up with the latest on Hudson O'Neal by logging onto his official website located online at www.HudsonONeal.com.

