AT A GLANCE: Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz set to make history at Can-Am World Finals

Historically close points battle will be decided at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Nov. 7-9

CONCORD, NC – Nov. 5, 2019 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make history at the Nov. 7-9 Can-Am World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

For the first time since 2013 the championship won’t be decided until the checkered flag flies for the final time this season.

Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, Calif., leads reigning champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, N.D., by eight points after a novel-worthy season of dueling for positions every race and trading the points lead about every month. They’ll have two races – Friday and Saturday – to put a period on that story and try to be the champion it’s written about. (Teams will qualify for Friday and Saturday’s races on Thursday.)

Sweet is searching for his first World of Outlaws championship – second for Kasey Kahne Racing – and Schatz is going for this 11th title – 10th for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing. It would also be Schatz’s sixth championship in-a-row.

GOING FOR THE TITLE

“It’s great that we’re in a position to win the points,” Sweet said. “We’ve never been in that situation. Obviously, we’re going to go in there and do what we’ve been doing all season, try to win each night. Hopefully at the end of the night it goes our way and be crowned the champions.”

There was a point in the season Schatz wasn’t sure if he would be in contention for another champion, he said. But now that he is, he knows exactly what needs to be done.

“It’s going to take us getting to victory lane to have an opportunity to win it,” Schatz said. “It’s not putting too much emphasis on it (the points). We’ve had a great year, win or lose. We’re going to finish it the best we can. We’re really building toward the future. To be able to be in this position at the end of the year… at one point in the year we thought we wouldn’t be. We’re excited. We’re happy with it. We’ll continue on what’s got us ten championships in the past and hopefully it works for number eleven.”

Sweet and Schatz have been the most consistent drivers this year. Both have finished outside the top-10 only seven times in 70 races. They also both have more than 40 top-five finishes – Sweet, 45, and Schatz, 46 – with the majority of them being podium finishes.

TEAM EFFORT

However, with 11 wins, Schatz hasn’t had his typical season of winning more than 20 races and having the championship locked up long before the World Finals. He’s put his performance on his shoulders, giving his season a C grade. However, he gives his team an A. Schatz called 2019 a building year. Long-time crew member Steve “Scuba” Swenson was promoted to being Schatz’s crew chief this year and new, younger, crew members were added.

“We’ve jelled decently,” Schatz said. “We haven’t jelled exactly like when we’ve had success in the past. That’s all part of building. When you take a group of guys who have been together as long as we were, and you make changes, you change one thing it’s like changing ten.

“I’m proud of them guys. We’ve had a lot of fun. It’s just been a different dynamic for me and Scuba. It’s always been an older core team. The guys in the past, we were all about the same age. We added a couple of younger guys to the team and they’re really motivated. They’re really excited about doing good. They like winning races. We just wish we could win more races together. And we will. It’s something we just keep working on. At no point did anyone give up on anybody.”

Sweet is having a career year with 16 wins, so far – breaking his record of winning at most nine races in a season. He’s in his second year with crew chief Eric Prutzman – who helped bring Sweet his first Knoxville Nationals win. In their short time together, Sweet said he has already seen the team grow from good to great.

“There’s a point in the season when we had the car right on and really dialed in,” Sweet said. “Later in the season we’ve had to dig a little better to figure out how to get the car right. I think that’s what makes a good team really good is getting through adversity and figuring out when the car isn’t right and how to fix it. We’re still learning together for sure. There’s going to be ups and downs. But I feel like in two years we’ve accomplished a lot of things.”

CONFIDENCE LEVELS

Sweet has full confidence in his team heading into Charlotte. To him, they’re the team to beat. There’s only so much they can be controlled, though. Their plan is to focus on the 49 car and control their own destiny, he said.

After more than 20 years in the sport, Schatz said confidence is almost irrelevant.

“I know what my capabilities in the car are,” Schatz said. “I know what their (TSR’s) capabilities are with the car. That goes beyond confidence. That’s just an expected thing. We take it for granted probably but when you’re around someone enough and you trust them like we do, confidence is a word you have to question because it shifts.”

He added the team’s confidence doesn’t shift. Their relationship is like a marriage.

“A good marriage I guess you can say,” Schatz said. “You trust the other person to do the right thing all of the time. And even if they don’t, we make sure we all learn from our mistakes and we don’t allow it to happen again.”

PREPARING FOR THE BATTLE

Schatz has historically performed better at The Dirt Track at Charlotte than Sweet, especially during the World Finals. Schatz gained eight points on Sweet last year and 36 points on him the two years prior. However, both championship competitors stated you never know what to expect at the track with varying weather and track conditions.

“We’re going to try and get qualified well for both shows,” said Schatz, who has 12 wins at the track. “Obviously, to get on the front of the Heat and into that Dash is important. My guys have had a good ability to do that all year. So, hopefully we’ll be in a position to do that again and then we’ll focus on the race individually on race days. That’s how we’re going to go at it.”

Charlotte is a home race for Mooresville, N.C. located KKR. Sweet has yet to win at the track but had the opportunity to test at the 4/10-mile track two weeks ago.

“We just want to be as prepared as possible and we definitely have had some good runs and good notes from Charlotte,” Sweet said. “We’ll look at all that and go in there with the best possible package we can come up with.”

Sweet admitted there’s more on the line this weekend. His goal is to not let that affect his performance. As long as he and the team make good decisions, Sweet said he believes they’ll be ready for the challenge.

Several obstacles can face both drivers throughout the weekend with the ever-changing nature of racing. Schatz will rely on his experience to conquer them and try to come home with another championship.

“We don’t know what those obstacles are, who we’ll be around,” Schatz said. “You take it as it comes. That’s part of the name of the game. That’s what put us in this position. Things aren’t always premeditated. You have to be able to react when something is put in front of you. That’s something that experience takes a big part of. We’ll hope that that experience can help us in that situation.”

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Thursday, Nov. 7 (Qualifying only), Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday Nov. 9 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the Can-Am World Finals. Get tickets and more information.

ABOUT THE TRACK

The Dirt Track at Charlotte is a semi-banked 4/10-mile track. The track record is 11.880 sec. set by Jeff Shepard on Oct. 6, 2001.

Online – CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com

Phone – (800) 455-FANS

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

4/10-MILE WINNERS THIS YEAR

There have been seven races on a 4/10-mile track, so far, this year.

-The Dirt Track at Charlotte: Giovanni Scelzi won on May 24 and Logan Schuchart won on May 25

-Jackson Motorplex: Brad Sweet won on June 27 and June 29, and Carson Macedo won on June 28

-Lernerville Speedway: David Gravel won on July 23 and Brad Sweet on Sept. 28

THE DIRT TRACK AT CHARLOTTE PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – Giovanni Scelzi on May 24, Logan Schuchart on May 25

2018 – Donny Schatz on May 25, Ian Madsen and Donny Schatz on Nov. 3

2017 – Logan Schuchart on May 26, Donny Schatz on Nov. 3, David Gravel on Nov. 4

2016 – Greg Wilson on May 27, Jason Johnson on Oct. 28, Donny Schatz on Oct. 29

2015 – Donny Schatz on May 22, Dusty Zomer on Nov. 6, Donny Schatz on Nov. 7

2014 – Joey Saldana on May 23, Daryn Pittman on Nov. 7, Brian Brown Nov. 8

2013 – Paul McMahan on May 24, Donny Schatz on Nov. 8, Paul McMahan on Nov. 9

2012 – Joey Saldana on May 25, Sammy Swindell on Nov. 2, Dale Blaney on Nov. 3

2011 – Paul McMahan on May 28, Donny Schatz on Nov. 5, Donny Schatz on Nov. 6

2010 – Donny Schatz on May 29, Jason Meyers on Sept. 6, Jason Meyers on Sept. 6

2009 – Joey Saldana on May 22, Jason Meyers on Nov. 6, Joey Saldana on Nov. 7

2008 – Lance Dewease on May 23, Brooke Tatnell on Oct. 31, Donny Schatz on Nov. 1

2007 – Donny Schatz on May 25, Jason Meyers on Nov. 2, Steve Kinser on Nov. 3

2006 – Kevin Swindell on May 24

2003 – Blake Feese on May 24

2002 – Greg Hodnett on May 24, Greg Hodnett on May 25, Tyler Walker on Oct. 11, Daryn Pittman on Oct. 12

2001 – Danny Lasoski on May 26, Mark Kinser on May 26, Tim Shaffer on Oct. 5, Steve Kinser on Oct. 6

2000 – Sammy Swindell on May 25, Mark Kinser on May 26, Donny Schatz on Oct. 5, Mark Kinser on Oct. 6

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WorldofOutlaws – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOSprint – @woosprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlaws

YouTube – YouTube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – Dirtvision.com – Get your Fast Pass to watch all races LIVE for only $39/month

Twitter – Twitter.com/DIRTVision – @DIRTVision

Facebook – Facebook.com/WatchDIRTVision

DRIVER INFO

Follow World of Outlaws full-time drivers on Twitter:

Brad Sweet – @BradSweet49

Brent Marks – @bmracing19

Carson Macedo – @carson_macedo

Daryn Pittman – @darynpittman

David Gravel – @DavidGravel

Donny Schatz – @donnyschatz

Ian Madsen – @IanMadsen

Jacob Allen – @JacobAllen1A

Jason Sides – @SidesMotorsport

Kraig Kinser – @KraigKinser11k

Logan Schuchart – @Lschuchart1s

Shane Stewart – @shanestewart_5

Sheldon Haudenschild – @Haudenschild_17

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Friday. Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 9 will kick off its 2020 season at the Volusia Speedway Park for the DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Ford. Get tickets and more information.

2019 STATS

There have been 70 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (19 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 16

2– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 11

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 10

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 8

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

6 – Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

7 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (46 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 27

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 25

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 21

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 21

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 16

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 16

5 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 15

6 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 10

7 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 9

8 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 7

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 7

9 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 5

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 5

10 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 4

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 4

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 4

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 4

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 4

11 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 2

12 – Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

– Willie Croft, Roseville, Calif. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Tony Stewart, Columbus, Ind. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Justin Henderson, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, Ind. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Montieth, Phoenixville, Pa. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Justin Sanders, Watsonville, Calif. – 1

– Austen Wheatley, Lake Stevens, Wash. – 1

– Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (27 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 10

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 9

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 6

4 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 5

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 5

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

5 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

6 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 3

7 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

8 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Jeff Swindell, Memphis, Tenn. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Austen Wheatley, Lake Stevens, Wash. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (37 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 4

2 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 3

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

3 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

4 – Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– T.J. Stutts, Liverpool, Pa. – 1

– Cory Haas, York, Pa. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Jim Stinson, Vandalia, Ohio – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Russel Borland, Kewaskum, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW, Australia – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Chase Stockon, Haubstadt, Ind. ­– 1

– Logan Wagner, Harrisonville, Pa. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (16 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Jim Stinson, Vandalia, Ohio – 1

– Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Australia

– Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa – 1

– Lee Jacobs, Dalton, Ohio – 1

– Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Dylan Cisney, Port Royal, Pa. – 1

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Dan Shetler, Johnstown, Pa. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (3 different drivers)

1 – Justin Peck, Monrovia, Ind. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (30 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 33

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 30

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 28

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 25

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 16

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 9

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 9

7 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 6

8 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 5

9 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

10 – Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 3

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 3

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 3

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 3

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 3

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 3

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 3

11 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 2

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 2

12 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Jason Solwold, Burlington, Wash. – 1

– Justin Sanders, Watsonville, Calif. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (28 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 7

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 6

3 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 5

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Pa. – 5

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 5

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 4

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

5 – Dominic Scelzi – Fresno, Calif. – 3

6 – Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 2

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Ind. – 2

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 2

7 – Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Derek Hagar, Marion, Ark. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Brian Montieth, Phoenixville, Pa. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (27 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 425

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 296

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 289

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 243

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 130

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 129

7 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 118

8 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 75

9 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 62

10 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 55

11 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 53

12 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 52

13 – Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 48

14 – Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 41

15 – Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 40

16 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 37

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 37

17 – Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 34

18 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 31

19 – Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 22

20 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 19

21 – Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 16

22 – Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Ind. – 10

23 – Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 7

24 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 6

25 – Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, Ind. – 2

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 2

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (20 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 21

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 9

3 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 5

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 4

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

5 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 3

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

6 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 2

7 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Sye Lynch, Apollo, Pa. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

FASTEST IN PRACTICE (24 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of times fastest

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 11*

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 10*

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 6

5 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4*

6 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 3

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 3

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 3

7 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2*

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 2

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 2

8 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Logan Wagner, Harrisonville, Pa. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Ind. ­– 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

*A fastest time came during a second set of Hot Laps

2019 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. / Daryn Pittman (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. / Daryn Pittman (2)

3. Sunday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park/ Baberville, Fla. / Rainout-Canceled

4. Friday, Feb. 22 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

5. Saturday, Feb. 23 / LoneStar Speedway / Kilgore, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

6. Wednesday, Feb. 27 / The Dirt Track at Las Vegas / Las Vegas, Nev. / Tim Shaffer (1)

7. Thursday, Feb. 28 / The Dirt Track at Las Vegas / Las Vegas, Nev. / Donny Schatz (1)

8. Friday, March 8 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, Calif. / Rainout-Canceled

9. Saturday, March 9 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, Calif. / Ian Madsen (1)

10. Friday, March 15 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, Calif. / Carson Macedo (1)

11. Saturday, March 16 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, Calif. / Logan Schuchart (1)

12. Friday, March 22 / Ocean Speedway / Watsonville, Calif. / Rainout-Canceled

13. Saturday, March 23 / Placerville Speedway / Placerville, Calif. / Rainout-Rescheduled for Sept. 11

14. Friday, March 29 / Keller Auto Speedway / Hanford, Calif. / David Gravel (1)

15. Saturday, March 30 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, Calif. / Aaron Reutzel (1)

16. Friday, April 5 / USA Raceway / Tucson, Ariz. / Brad Sweet (1)

17. Saturday, April 6 / Arizona Speedway / Queen Creek, Ariz. / David Gravel (2)

18. Friday, April 12 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, Texas / Logan Schuchart (2)

19. Saturday, April 13 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

20. Friday, April 26 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, Mo. / Brad Sweet (2)

21. Saturday, April 27 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway / Pevely, Mo. / Rainout-Canceled

22. Sunday, April 28 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, Ill. / Postponed-Rescheduled for Sept. 25

23. Friday, May 3 / Riverside International Speedway / West Memphis, Ark. / Rainout-Canceled

24. Saturday, May 4 / Tri-State International Speedway / Haubstadt, Ind. / Postponed-Rescheduled for Oct. 13

25. Friday, May 10 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Donny Schatz (2)

26. Saturday, May 11 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Postponed-Rescheduled for July 17

27. Wednesday, May 15 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, Pa. / Lance Dewease (1)

28. Friday, May 17 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / David Gravel (3)

29. Saturday, May 18 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Lance Dewease (2)

30. Sunday, May 19 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / Rainout-Canceled

31. Tuesday, May 21 / Bridgeport Speedway / Bridgeport, NJ / Danny Dietrich (1)

32. Friday, May 24 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

33. Saturday, May 25 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Logan Schuchart (3)

34. Monday, May 27 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, Ind. / Kyle Larson (1)

35. Friday, May 31 / Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway / Nashville, Tenn. / Donny Schatz (3)

36. Saturday, June 1 / Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway / Nashville, Tenn. / Shane Stewart (1)

37. Tuesday, June 4 / Fairbury Speedway / Fairbury, Ill. / Kyle Larson (2)

38. Friday, June 7 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, N.D. / Logan Schuchart (4)

39. Saturday, June 8 / Granite City Speedway / Sauk Rapids, Minn. / Brad Sweet (3)

40. Friday, June 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Brian Brown (1)

41. Saturday, June 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Brad Sweet (4)

42. Saturday, June 22 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, Wis. / Brad Sweet (5)

43. Sunday, June 23 / Dubuque Speedway / Dubuque, Iowa / Rainout-Canceled

44. Thursday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, Minn. / Brad Sweet (6)

45. Friday, June 28 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, Minn. / Carson Macedo (2)

46. Saturday, June 29 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, Minn. / Brad Sweet (7)

47. Wednesday, July 3 / Brown County Speedway, Aberdeen, S.D. / Brad Sweet (8)

48. Saturday, July 6 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, Wis. / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

49. Saturday, July 6 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, Wis. / Brad Sweet (9)

50. Friday, July 12 / Hartford Speedway / Hartford, Mich. / David Gravel (4)

51. Saturday, July 13 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, Wis. / Donny Schatz (4)

52. Wednesday, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Donny Schatz (5)

53.Thursday, July 18 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Brad Sweet (10)

54. Friday, July 19 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Donny Schatz (6)

55. Saturday, July 20 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Brad Sweet (11) – Kings Royal

56. Tuesday, July 23 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, Pa. / David Gravel (5)

57. Friday, July 26 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Tim Shaffer (2)

58. Saturday, July 27 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Donny Schatz (7)

59. Friday, Aug. 2 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, Mo. / Brad Sweet (12)

60. Saturday, Aug. 3 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, Mo. / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

61. Wednesday, Aug. 7 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Trey Starks (Prelim)

62. Thursday, Aug. 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / David Gravel (Prelim)

63. Friday, Aug. 9 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Kerry Madsen (Prelim)

64. Saturday, Aug. 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / David Gravel (6) – Knoxville Nationals

65. Friday, Aug. 16 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, N.D. / Donny Schatz (8)

66. Saturday, Aug. 17 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, N.D. / Rainout-Canceled

67. Friday, Aug. 23 / Black Hills Speedway / Rapid City, S.D. / Carson Macedo (3)

68. Saturday, Aug. 24 / Big Sky Speedway / Billings, Mont. / David Gravel (7)

69. Friday, Aug. 30 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, Wash. / Logan Schuchart (5)

70. Saturday, Aug. 31 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, Wash. / Logan Schuchart (6)

71. Monday, Sept. 2 / Grays Harbor Raceway / Elma, Wash. / Daryn Pittman (3)

72. Wednesday, Sept. 4 / Willamette Speedway / Lebanon, Ore. / Brad Sweet (13)

73. Friday, Sept. 6 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, Calif. / Brad Sweet (14)

74. Saturday, Sept. 7 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, Calif. / Daryn Pittman (4)

75. Wednesday, Sept. 11 / Placerville Speedway / Placerville, Calif. / Shane Golobic (1)

76. Friday, Sept. 13 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, Calif. / Logan Schuchart (7)

77. Saturday, Sept. 14 / Calistoga Speedway / Calistoga, Calif. / David Gravel (8)

78. Friday, Sept. 20 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, Kan. / Donny Schatz (9)

79. Saturday, Sept. 21 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, Kan. / Brad Sweet (15)

80. Wednesday, Sept. 25 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, Ill. / Carson Macedo (4)

81. Friday, Sept. 27 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Logan Schuchart (8)

82. Saturday, Sept. 28 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, Pa. / Brad Sweet (16)

83. Friday, Oct. 4 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / David Gravel (9)

84. Saturday, Oct. 5 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Brent Marks (1)

85. Saturday, Oct. 12 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, Ind. / Rainout-Canceled

86. Sunday, Oct. 13 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, Ind. / Christopher Bell (1)

87. Friday, Oct. 18 / Lakeside Speedway / Kansas City, Kan. / Donny Schatz (10)

88. Saturday, Oct. 19 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, Mo. / David Gravel (10)

89. Friday, Oct. 25 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, Pa. / Donny Schatz (11)

90. Saturday, Oct. 26 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, Pa. / Rainout-Canceled