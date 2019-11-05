Dennis Erb, Jr. Heads to Dirt Track at Charlotte Fresh Off National 100 Top Five

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team ventured south to the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama on November 2-3 for the 45th annual running of the ‘National 100.’ The storied unsanctioned race drew 27 entrants to EAMS to vie for the $15,000 winner’s check, along with bonus lap money. On Saturday evening during preliminary action, Dennis knocked off the fourth quickest lap overall during the qualifying session prior to placing third in his stacked heat race.

After rolling off from the inside of the fourth row on Sunday night, Dennis quickly blitzed to the front of the ‘National 100’ field on the bottom of the racetrack and battled for the top spot with early leader Tyler Erb. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then slipped back a few positions during the remainder of the 100-lap contest before securing a strong fifth place performance behind only victor Chris Madden, Tyler Erb, Devin Moran, and Scott Bloomquist. Full results from East Alabama Motor Speedway can be viewed online at www.eamsdirt.com.

“I thought we were going to have something for them early in the National 100, but as the track lost a little grip, I wasn’t as good in that condition,” quoted Erb, Jr., who was gunning for his second career race title. “We fought hard to stay in the top five and we came out of there with a straight racecar, so we will work hard the next few days to get ready for Charlotte. I’m pretty much locked into the sixth spot in the World of Outlaws point standings, so we can focus on trying to run up front and not worry about how the points shake out. I’ve had some pretty good runs during the World Finals as of late, including a victory back in 2017, so hopefully we can close out the WOOLMS season on a strong note this weekend!”

Dennis Erb Racing will wrap up their first season with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour from November 7-9 at the pristine Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina. The 4/10-mile speedplant will play host to the Can-Am ‘World Finals,’ which kicks off on Thursday with two rounds of qualifying for the ground-pounding Super Late Models. A pair of $12,000 top prizes will then be up for grabs at the Charlotte-area oval on Friday and Saturday, as the yearlong WOOLMS title chase comes to a close. Dennis approaches the huge ‘World Finals’ extravaganza sixth in the current version of the national series point standings. More information can be accessed by logging onto www.woolms.com.

