Lucas Oil Speedway tentative 2020 schedule includes oval, off road and drag boat racing

WHEATLAND, Missouri (November 7, 2019) – Lucas Oil Speedway has released its 2020 tentative schedule and it includes something for everyone with motorsports events planned on three different venues at the complex – and even a professional bull ride.Along with the 13-week Weekly Racing Series, which General Manager Danny Lorton calls “the backbone of our schedule,” there’s at least one special event per month from April through October.Included is the return of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series for the Off Road Shootout, Aug. 21-23, and the 28th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com, May 21-23. Storm damage forced cancellation of those marquee events in 2019.

Drag Boat action also makes its return for the first time since 2018 with three events on Lake Lucas.

“We’re excited that the 2020 schedule again has lots of variety,” Lorton said. “We’ll have the big Late Model specials, the Open-Wheel shows, Drag Boats, Monster Trucks, Pro Pulling and the Lucas Oil Off Road Series on the off road track.”

There are some special additions within the Weekly Racing Series. Pure Stocks, which ran twice in 2019, have been added on April 18 and June 20 with Mod Lites, for the first time, joining the July 11 program. The Show-Me Vintage Racers return for a third straight year, on Aug. 8.

“It’s sure to be an exciting season as I know people missed seeing the Drag Boats and the Off Road Series last year,” Lorton said. “Plus, it’ll be great to have the Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com back after the unfortunate situation last spring.”

The 2019 Lucas Oil Show-Me 100, featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA Late Model Series, was cancelled due to the severe storm that hit Wheatland a few days before Memorial Day Weekend. The 2020 Show-Me 100 will kick off May 21 with the 7th annual Cowboy Classic and continues May 22 with the Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson. Drivers will accumulate points both nights to help set the field for the 28th annual Show-Me 100 on May 23.

Engines will fire for the first time in 2020 on March 28 with an Open Test & Tune. The Weekly Racing Series opener is set for April 4 with the first special, the 7th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com, April 10-11.

May starts off big with open-wheel action on May 2 for the 8th annual Impact Signs, Awnings & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown featuring the ASCS Sprints, POWRi Midgets and WAR Sprints.

Boat racing debuts May 15-17 as the Southern Drag Boat Association and Kentucky Drag Boat Association combine. Other events on Lake Lucas are June 13-14 (KDBA) and on Labor Day Weekend Sept. 5-6 for the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals (KDBA and SDBA).

June will conclude with something other than motor sports. The Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com is set for June 26-27 at the dirt track. A July highlight is the 14th annual CMH Diamond Nationals with the return of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and MLRA on July 18.

August starts with the 11th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment on Aug. 1. One of the biggest weekends of the year is set for Aug. 21-23 with the Off Road Shootout running in the day time, sandwiched around the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick on Aug. 22. Track champions will be crowned in the four weekly classes.

The autumn months feature several special events, starting Labor Day Weekend with the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Sept. 5-6, plus the Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios on Sept. 5. One of open-wheel’s crown jewels returns Sept. 17-19 with the 10th annual ASCS/WAR Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals roll into the speedway on Sept. 25-26. Street Stocks get the spotlight Oct. 1-3 with the 7th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt before the 7th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals and B-Mod Class of Champions Oct. 8-10.

The season will conclude with what’s become the annual finish, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Show on Oct. 24.

Season passes, along with Show-Me 100 three-day passes, will go on sale later this winter. Look for that information at LucasOilSpeedway.com and on Lucas Oil Speedway’s Facebook page. Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan for more info at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

2020 Lucas Oil Speedway Schedule (tentative)

March 28 – Open Test & Tune

April 4 – Weekly Show No. 1, Weekly Championship Spring Opener (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000-to-win Late Models)

April 10-11 – 7th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com (MLRA, Mod, SS)

April 18 – Weekly Show No. 2, $uper $aver $pecial Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Pure Stocks with $750-to-win B-Mods)

April 25 – Weekly Show No. 3, $5 Dollar Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750-to-win Street Stocks)

May 2 – 9th annual Impact Signs, Awnings & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown (ASCS Warrior/Red River Region Sprints, POWRi Midgets, WAR Sprints)

May 9 – Weekly Show No. 4, NMI Night at the Races Presented by Wild Animal Safari with FREE admission for all Moms courtesy of NMI/VMG Marketing (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000-to-win Modifieds)

May 15-17 – Drag Boat Racing (SDBA/KDBA)

May 16 – Weekly Show No. 5, Ozarks Cola-Cola/Dr Pepper Night at the Races (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000-to-win Late Models)

May 21 – 7th annual Cowboy Classic (LOLMDS/MLRA, Mod)

May 22 – The Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson (LOLMDS/MLRA, Mods)

May 23 – 28th annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com (LOLMDS/MLRA)

May 30 – NO RACING unless otherwise scheduled

June 6 – Weekly Show No. 6, TA/Petro Night at the Races (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750-to-win B-Mods)

June 13-14 – Drag Boat Racing (KDBA)

June 13 – Weekly Show No. 7, Bolivar Herald-Free Press Mid-Season Championships (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750-to-win Street Stocks)

June 20 – Weekly Show No. 8, NWTF Race to Save the Hunt Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Pure Stocks with $1,000-to-win Modifieds)

June 26-27 – Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com (Amped Up Productions)

July 2 – Weekly Show No. 9, Casey’s General Stores Thursday Night Thunder Kids Night at the Races, plus Fireworks (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000-to-win Late Models)

July 4 – NO RACING unless otherwise scheduled

July 11 – Weekly Show No. 10, Veterans and Military Appreciation Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Mod Lites with $750-to-win B-Mods)

July 18 – 14th annual CMH Diamond Nationals (LOLMDS/MLRA, Mod, SS)

July 25 – Weekly Show No. 11, Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750-to-win Street Stocks)

Aug. 1 – 11th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment (USMTS, B-Mods, SS)

Aug. 8 – Weekly Show No. 12, Fan Appreciation Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Show-Me Vintage Racers with $1,000-to-win Modifieds)

Aug. 15 – NO RACING unless otherwise scheduled

Aug. 21-23 (Off Road Track) – 4th annual Off Road Shootout (LOORRS)

Aug. 22 – Weekly Show No. 13, Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods as Class Champions are crowned)

Aug. 29 – NO RACING unless otherwise scheduled

Sept. 5 – Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios (MLRA, B-Mods, Street Stocks)

Sept. 5-6 – Diamond Drag Boat Nationals (SDBA, KDBA)

Sept. 12 – NO RACING unless otherwise scheduled

Sept. 17-19 – 10th annual ASCS/WAR Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial (ASCS Sprint Cars, WAR Sprints)

Sept. 25-26 – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals (Lucas Oil PPL)

Oct. 1-3 – 7th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt (Street Stocks, ULMA Late Models)

Oct. 8-10 – 7th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals (MLRA, B-Mods)

Oct. 17 – NO RACING unless otherwise scheduled

Oct. 24 – O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Show – Eve of Destruction (Monster Trucks, TBD)