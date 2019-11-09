Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Countdown To Springfield Raceway’s Turkey Bowl XIII Information-Tribute To Mike Clark

Springfield, Mo.- The countdown to the 13th Annual Turkey Bowl at The “Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway has begun.
The Race event scheduled to be held on Saturday November 23rd and will feature the following classes, Open Late Models( Comp Cams Type Rules), Modifieds, B Modifieds, Legends, Midwest Modifieds, and Mini-Late Models competing to grab the top money and the very unique trophy hand built.

Late Models compete for $2,000 to win and 400 to start the feature event. Car entry fee is $100 and if you run a B feature and don’t transfer you receive $100. Tire Rule LM 40 or WRS 55 may be ran on all 4 corners ..LM 20 or 1350 may be ran on front only Or American Racer 56 May be ran on all 4 corners & be grooved & siped..

Modifieds will speed around with 3 wide action racing for $2000 to win and 300 to start. Car entry fee is $100 and if you run a B feature and don’t transfer, you receive $100-Modified rules for this year are USRA NO rear spoiler(may leave sides) •American Racer Tire KK704. IMCA type -Must run all 4 Hoosier G-60 May Groove & sipe 4 “ Maximum height rear spoiler 39” Maximum height rear deck No rear panel 2400 weight rule.

The always popular B Modified class will keep the racing tight and close battling for $1200 to win and 160 to start. The car entry fee is $75 and run a B feature and do not advance to feature you receive $75.

Rules are NO mixing of rules on B Mods.*USRA : NO Spoiler ; may run quickchange,
*IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules May run Spoiler….may groove sipe tires *IMCA Southern Sport Mod May run Southern Sport Mod Legal Spoiler
*Wissota rules : NO spoiler, *UMP B MOD MUST run M60 on rear, Tire rule-American Racer G60 KK704 or Hoosier IMCA Stamped G60.Grooving & Siping Allowed on either tire. Southern Sport Mods must run Hoosier 500 Race Tire,with IMCA stamped on side wall.
Midwest Modifieds battle for $400 to win and 70 to start with a $30 car entry fee. Rules are Springfield, I35(E-Mods), Lakeside and Grain Valley No spoilers and 6000 RPM Chip
INEX Legends race for 400 to win and 50 to start with a 30 car entry fee and Sharp Mini Lates will compete for the 1st time.
Raceceivers are required.

defending event winners are Scott Crigler ( Late Models), Ryan”The Reaper” Gustin ( Modifieds), Jackie Dalton ( B Modifieds), Scott Campbell ( Midwest Modz), and Caleb McDugle ( Legends).
Pit gates will open at 10AM, with Grandstands at 1:30 and Racing at 3PM .Draw cut-off is slated for 2:20 time frame.
Grandstand Adult Admission is only $20 with Kids 18 and under FREE.
Pit passes are $40 with kids 6-12 only $15 and under 6 Free.
There will be a Friday Night Test and Tune Session.
Weather Date is slated for Saturday November 30th.
For more information visit and like The Facebook Page or website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com

