Jim DenHamer’s photos from The World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte – 11/8/19 Photos by Jim DenHamer 37 photos View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View Related posts: Jim Denhamer’s photos from the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – 11/1/18 Jim Denhamer’s photos from the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Friday 11/2/18 Jim Denhamer’s photos from makeup features at the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Saturday 11/3/18 Jim Denhamer’s photos from the World Finals at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Saturday 11/3/18 The Road to Charlotte: Reviewing the 2014 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Season Ahead of The Dirt Track at Charlottes World of Outlaws World Finals Lanigan Earns First-Ever Win At The Dirt Track At Charlotte In Friday’s World of Outlaws World Finals A-Main dirt track at charlotte 2019-11-09 jdearing