CROWNING PRESENTATION: World of Outlaws Champion Brad Sweet, Fellow Drivers Honored At 2019 Banquet

Close to $600,000 awarded to the 13 full-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car drivers and teams

CONCORD, NC – Nov. 11, 2019 – The 2019 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series class of drivers traded their motley fire suits for classy jacket and tie attire to be honored Sunday night at the Series’ banquet.

Less than 24 hours after Brad Sweet secured his first World of Outlaws championship – in the closest points battle in the Series’ history by beating Donny Schatz by four points – the Grass Valley, Calif. driver was on stage with team owner Kasey Kahne, accepting his championship trophy and $150,000 check.

“It’s a dream come true to win a World of Outlaws championship,” Sweet said. “To stand up here as a champion is something I dreamed about as a little kid. I went to the Gold Cup (at Silver Dollar Speedway), that was my big race, every single season. I watched Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Donny Schatz. Listened to Johnny Gibson (veteran World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series announcer). Basically, my whole life is this. I never really dreamed I’d stand up here. I never even dreamed I would be a World of Outlaws driver let alone a champion.”

Sweet brought Kasey Kahne Racing its second World of Outlaws championship. The team won its first in 2013 with Daryn Pittman – now the second closest points battle in the Series history with Pittman edging Schatz for the title by 14 points. It’s an accomplishment Kahne cherishes.

“To see what Brad, (crew chief) Eric (Prutzman), (and crew members) Andrew (Bowman) and Joe (Mooney) did throughout the season, start to finish, couldn’t be more proud of those guys,” Kahne said. “We worked really hard for years to win and try to win a championship and they’re just so hard to come by.”

Prutzman was named Crew Chief of the Year. KKR’s chassis builder, Maxim Racing, won the Chassis Builder of the Year Award and the team’s engine builder, Cappetta Engines, won the Engine Builder of the Year Award.

Along with the remaining 12 full-time drivers and teams being honored for their finish in the final 2019 standings, several other special awards were handed out throughout the night.

Series sponsor NOS Energy Drink presented the new NOS Energy Drink Human Horsepower Award, accompanied with a $2,500 check, to fan favorite Jacob Allen for his dedication and passion to the sport. An emotional Allen stole the heart of everyone in the crowd with an honest and compassionate speech about family and his racing mentality. The Hanover, Pa. driver also had the quote of the evening.

“I don’t have an Outlaw win, but I’ll take a nice big check,” he said with a chuckle.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car iRacing champion Alex Bergeron was honored with his $15,200 check and Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing crew member Drew Brenner was presented the Jason Johnson Sportsman for the exuberant passion and positive attitude he brings to every race.

Carson Macedo was officially named the 2019 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year. He joked that each race Johnny Gibson would announce him as the “leading rookie contender,” but he was the only contender this year.

“It was a great year,” Macedo said. “Growing up as a kid my dream was to be a World of Outlaws Sprint Car driver… I remember watching Steve Kinser, Donny Schatz race every night and think I would really love to be in that position to drive for a team like Kyle Larson Racing and to put my mark on the sport as a World of Outlaws Sprint Car driver.”

Schatz’s father, Danny Schatz, was honored with the Ted Johnson Memorial Award for his years of dedication and contribution to Sprint Car racing.

The 10-time Series champion’s runner-up finish in points this season was his 14th consecutive year finishing either first or second in the Series standings. Schatz didn’t hide his emotions when talking about his season. He joked he wished Prutzman invited him as his date so he could sit at the champion’s team because he wanted to sit there that badly.

“Twenty-three years I’ve been here,” Schatz said. “It’s a fast pace life. It consumes you. When you want to be on top, you focus. You do whatever. It gets the best of you. There’s been challenges this year… I made changes for the better. I’m proud of myself for that.”

After David Gravel was honored with finishing third in points for the fourth year in-a-row, Jason Johnson Racing team owner, Bobbi Johnson, confirmed Monday that the team will be back full-time with the World of Outlaws in 2020 and Gravel will return for his second season with the team.

“I’m proud of my season,” Gravel said. “I’m proud of what JJR brought to the race track every week… And we’ll see you at Volusia.”

The stars of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will be back in new clean fire suits Feb. 7-9 for the season opening DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida. Get tickets and more information.

FINAL 2019 STANDINGS/PAYOUT

1 – Brad Sweet/Kasey Kahne Racing, $150,000

2 – Donny Schatz/ Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, $75,000

3 – David Gravel/Jason Johnson Racing, $55,000

4 – Daryn Pittman/Roth Motorsports, $50,000

5 – Logan Schuchart/Shark Racing, $45,000

6 – Carson Macedo/Kyle Larson Racing, $41,000

7 – Sheldon Haudenschild/Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing, $37,500

8 – Ian Madsen/KCP Racing, $34,000

9 – Shane Stewart/CJB Motorsports, $32,000

10 – Brent Marks/Brent Marks Racing, $30,000

11 – Kraig Kinser/Kinser Racing, $20,000

12 – Jacob Allen/Shark Racing, $15,000

13 – Jason Sides/Sides Motorsports, $14,000

FINAL 2019 STATS

There were 72 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (19 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 16

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 12

3– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 11

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 8

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

6 – Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

7 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (46 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 29

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 26

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 22

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 21

5 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 18

6 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 17

7 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 16

8 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 10

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 10

9 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 8

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 8

10 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 7

11 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 5

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 5

12 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 4

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 4

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 4

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 4

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 4

13 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 2

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 2

14 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

– Willie Croft, Roseville, Calif. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Tony Stewart, Columbus, Ind. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Justin Henderson, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, Ind. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Montieth, Phoenixville, Pa. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Justin Sanders, Watsonville, Calif. – 1

– Austen Wheatley, Lake Stevens, Wash. – 1

– Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (29 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 10

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 9

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 8

4 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 5

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 5

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

5 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

6 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 3

7 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

8 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Jeff Swindell, Memphis, Tenn. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Austen Wheatley, Lake Stevens, Wash. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Paul McMahan, Nashville, Tenn. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (39 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 4

2 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 3

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

3 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

4 – Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– T.J. Stutts, Liverpool, Pa. – 1

– Cory Haas, York, Pa. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Jim Stinson, Vandalia, Ohio – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Russel Borland, Kewaskum, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW, Australia – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Chase Stockon, Haubstadt, Ind. ­– 1

– Logan Wagner, Harrisonville, Pa. – 1

– Paige Polyak, Tiffin, Ohio – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (18 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Jim Stinson, Vandalia, Ohio – 1

– Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Australia

– Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa – 1

– Lee Jacobs, Dalton, Ohio – 1

– Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Dylan Cisney, Port Royal, Pa. – 1

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Dan Shetler, Johnstown, Pa. – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Paul May, Terre Haute, Ind. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (3 different drivers)

1 – Justin Peck, Monrovia, Ind. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (30 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 35

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 31

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 30

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 26

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 16

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 9

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 9

7 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 6

8 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 5

9 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

10 – Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 3

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 3

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 3

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 3

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 3

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 3

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 3

11 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 2

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 2

12 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Jason Solwold, Burlington, Wash. – 1

– Justin Sanders, Watsonville, Calif. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (28 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 7

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 6

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Pa. – 6

3 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 5

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 5

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 4

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

5 – Dominic Scelzi – Fresno, Calif. – 3

6 – Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 2

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Ind. – 2

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

7 – Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Derek Hagar, Marion, Ark. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Brian Montieth, Phoenixville, Pa. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (27 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 425

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 338

3 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 296

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 243

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 130

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 129

7 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 118

8 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 75

9 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 62

10 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 55

11 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 53

12 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 52

13 – Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 48

14 – Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 42

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 42

15 – Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 40

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 37

16 – Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 34

17 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 31

18 – Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 22

19 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 19

20 – Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 16

21 – Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Ind. – 10

22 – Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 7

23 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 6

24 – Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, Ind. – 2

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 2

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (20 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 21

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 9

3 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 5

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 4

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4

5 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 3

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

6 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 2

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 2

7 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Sye Lynch, Apollo, Pa. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

FASTEST IN PRACTICE (24 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of times fastest

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 11*

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 10*

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 6

5 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4*

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 4

6 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 3

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 3

7 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2*

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 2

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 2

8 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Logan Wagner, Harrisonville, Pa. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Ind. ­– 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

*A fastest time came during a second set of Hot Laps

2019 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. / Daryn Pittman (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. / Daryn Pittman (2)

3. Sunday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park/ Baberville, Fla. / Rainout-Canceled

4. Friday, Feb. 22 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

5. Saturday, Feb. 23 / LoneStar Speedway / Kilgore, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

6. Wednesday, Feb. 27 / The Dirt Track at Las Vegas / Las Vegas, Nev. / Tim Shaffer (1)

7. Thursday, Feb. 28 / The Dirt Track at Las Vegas / Las Vegas, Nev. / Donny Schatz (1)

8. Friday, March 8 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, Calif. / Rainout-Canceled

9. Saturday, March 9 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, Calif. / Ian Madsen (1)

10. Friday, March 15 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, Calif. / Carson Macedo (1)

11. Saturday, March 16 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, Calif. / Logan Schuchart (1)

12. Friday, March 22 / Ocean Speedway / Watsonville, Calif. / Rainout-Canceled

13. Saturday, March 23 / Placerville Speedway / Placerville, Calif. / Rainout-Rescheduled for Sept. 11

14. Friday, March 29 / Keller Auto Speedway / Hanford, Calif. / David Gravel (1)

15. Saturday, March 30 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, Calif. / Aaron Reutzel (1)

16. Friday, April 5 / USA Raceway / Tucson, Ariz. / Brad Sweet (1)

17. Saturday, April 6 / Arizona Speedway / Queen Creek, Ariz. / David Gravel (2)

18. Friday, April 12 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, Texas / Logan Schuchart (2)

19. Saturday, April 13 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

20. Friday, April 26 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, Mo. / Brad Sweet (2)

21. Saturday, April 27 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway / Pevely, Mo. / Rainout-Canceled

22. Sunday, April 28 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, Ill. / Postponed-Rescheduled for Sept. 25

23. Friday, May 3 / Riverside International Speedway / West Memphis, Ark. / Rainout-Canceled

24. Saturday, May 4 / Tri-State International Speedway / Haubstadt, Ind. / Postponed-Rescheduled for Oct. 13

25. Friday, May 10 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Donny Schatz (2)

26. Saturday, May 11 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Postponed-Rescheduled for July 17

27. Wednesday, May 15 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, Pa. / Lance Dewease (1)

28. Friday, May 17 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / David Gravel (3)

29. Saturday, May 18 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Lance Dewease (2)

30. Sunday, May 19 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / Rainout-Canceled

31. Tuesday, May 21 / Bridgeport Speedway / Bridgeport, NJ / Danny Dietrich (1)

32. Friday, May 24 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

33. Saturday, May 25 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Logan Schuchart (3)

34. Monday, May 27 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, Ind. / Kyle Larson (1)

35. Friday, May 31 / Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway / Nashville, Tenn. / Donny Schatz (3)

36. Saturday, June 1 / Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway / Nashville, Tenn. / Shane Stewart (1)

37. Tuesday, June 4 / Fairbury Speedway / Fairbury, Ill. / Kyle Larson (2)

38. Friday, June 7 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, N.D. / Logan Schuchart (4)

39. Saturday, June 8 / Granite City Speedway / Sauk Rapids, Minn. / Brad Sweet (3)

40. Friday, June 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Brian Brown (1)

41. Saturday, June 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Brad Sweet (4)

42. Saturday, June 22 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, Wis. / Brad Sweet (5)

43. Sunday, June 23 / Dubuque Speedway / Dubuque, Iowa / Rainout-Canceled

44. Thursday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, Minn. / Brad Sweet (6)

45. Friday, June 28 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, Minn. / Carson Macedo (2)

46. Saturday, June 29 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, Minn. / Brad Sweet (7)

47. Wednesday, July 3 / Brown County Speedway, Aberdeen, S.D. / Brad Sweet (8)

48. Saturday, July 6 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, Wis. / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

49. Saturday, July 6 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, Wis. / Brad Sweet (9)

50. Friday, July 12 / Hartford Speedway / Hartford, Mich. / David Gravel (4)

51. Saturday, July 13 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, Wis. / Donny Schatz (4)

52. Wednesday, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Donny Schatz (5)

53.Thursday, July 18 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Brad Sweet (10)

54. Friday, July 19 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Donny Schatz (6)

55. Saturday, July 20 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Brad Sweet (11) – Kings Royal

56. Tuesday, July 23 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, Pa. / David Gravel (5)

57. Friday, July 26 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Tim Shaffer (2)

58. Saturday, July 27 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Donny Schatz (7)

59. Friday, Aug. 2 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, Mo. / Brad Sweet (12)

60. Saturday, Aug. 3 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, Mo. / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

61. Wednesday, Aug. 7 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Trey Starks (Prelim)

62. Thursday, Aug. 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / David Gravel (Prelim)

63. Friday, Aug. 9 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / Kerry Madsen (Prelim)

64. Saturday, Aug. 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, Iowa / David Gravel (6) – Knoxville Nationals

65. Friday, Aug. 16 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, N.D. / Donny Schatz (8)

66. Saturday, Aug. 17 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, N.D. / Rainout-Canceled

67. Friday, Aug. 23 / Black Hills Speedway / Rapid City, S.D. / Carson Macedo (3)

68. Saturday, Aug. 24 / Big Sky Speedway / Billings, Mont. / David Gravel (7)

69. Friday, Aug. 30 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, Wash. / Logan Schuchart (5)

70. Saturday, Aug. 31 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, Wash. / Logan Schuchart (6)

71. Monday, Sept. 2 / Grays Harbor Raceway / Elma, Wash. / Daryn Pittman (3)

72. Wednesday, Sept. 4 / Willamette Speedway / Lebanon, Ore. / Brad Sweet (13)

73. Friday, Sept. 6 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, Calif. / Brad Sweet (14)

74. Saturday, Sept. 7 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, Calif. / Daryn Pittman (4)

75. Wednesday, Sept. 11 / Placerville Speedway / Placerville, Calif. / Shane Golobic (1)

76. Friday, Sept. 13 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, Calif. / Logan Schuchart (7)

77. Saturday, Sept. 14 / Calistoga Speedway / Calistoga, Calif. / David Gravel (8)

78. Friday, Sept. 20 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, Kan. / Donny Schatz (9)

79. Saturday, Sept. 21 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, Kan. / Brad Sweet (15)

80. Wednesday, Sept. 25 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, Ill. / Carson Macedo (4)

81. Friday, Sept. 27 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, Ohio / Logan Schuchart (8)

82. Saturday, Sept. 28 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, Pa. / Brad Sweet (16)

83. Friday, Oct. 4 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / David Gravel (9)

84. Saturday, Oct. 5 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Brent Marks (1)

85. Saturday, Oct. 12 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, Ind. / Rainout-Canceled

86. Sunday, Oct. 13 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, Ind. / Christopher Bell (1)

87. Friday, Oct. 18 / Lakeside Speedway / Kansas City, Kan. / Donny Schatz (10)

88. Saturday, Oct. 19 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, Mo. / David Gravel (10)

89. Friday, Oct. 25 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, Pa. / Donny Schatz (11)

90. Saturday, Oct. 26 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, Pa. / Rainout-Canceled

91. Friday, Nov. 8 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, N.C. / David Gravel (11)

92. Saturday, Nov. 9 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, N.C. / David Gravel (12)