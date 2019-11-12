Jimmy Owens takes Crown Jewel Cup

BATAVIA, OH (November 8, 2019) – The Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com came down to the final race and a tie breaker of most wins in Crown Jewel Cup events. Not only was the tie breaker needed for first and second, but also third and fourth. Jimmy Owens of Newport, TN ended the season tied in points with Tim McCreadie of Watertown, NY but with two wins, Owens had the edge.

“I definitely want to thank Arizona Sport Shirts and DirtonDirt.com for giving us the opportunity to win more money and have something else to shoot for throughout the year,” Owens stated. He also wanted to thank Ramirez Motorsports, Rhino Ag, Boomtest Well Service, Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, FK Rod Ends, Sunoco Race Fuels, Red Line Oil, Rocket Chassis, Hypercoil Springs, Integra Shocks, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

The Crown Jewel Cup program awarded points to drivers with perfect attendance throughout the season, at the thirteen crown jewel events within the series schedule, that paid $15,000 or more to the winner. After winning night 1 of the CMH Diamond Nationals presented by Super Clean and the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals, Owens will receive a $10,000 bonus at the championship awards banquet in December.

While Tim McCreadie did not win a crown jewel event in 2019, his consistency in these races paid off with six top five finishes and eight top ten finishes. McCreadie finished second in Crown Jewel Cup standings and will take home $5,000. Third through fifth, also receiving cash prizes at the championship award banquet – Hudson O’Neal $3,000, Jonathan Davenport $2,000, and Josh Richards $1,000.

2019 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com:

June 1 – Clash at the Mag – Magnolia Motor Speedway – Mike Marlar

June 15 – Big Daddy 60 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Hudson O’Neal

July 13- 13th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals presented by Super Clean – Lucas Oil Speedway – Jimmy Owens

July 14 – 13th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals presented by Super Clean – Lucas Oil Speedway – Jonathan Davenport

July 20 – 9th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals – I-80 Speedway – Bobby Pierce

Aug. 10 – 37th Annual Sunoco North South 100 – Florence Speedway – Chris Madden

Aug. 17 – 27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Batesville Motor Speedway – Chris Madden

Aug. 24 – 2nd Annual Dirt Million – Mansfield Motor Speedway – Brandon Sheppard

Sept. 1 – 51st Annual Hillbilly Hundred – Tyler County Speedway – Josh Richards

Sept. 14 – 16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals – Knoxville Raceway – Jimmy Owens

Sept. 21 – 40th Annual Jackson 100 – Brownstown Speedway – Hudson O’Neal

Oct. 5 – 31st Annual Pittsburgher 100 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – Don O’Neal

Oct. 19 – 39th Annual Rhino Ag Dirt Track World Championship – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Brandon Sheppard

About Arizona Sport Shirts:

Founded more than four decades ago, Arizona Sport Shirts has provided bold, unique and effective apparel for race teams, businesses, and special events. Today, Arizona Sport Shirts continues its commitment to providing cutting edge apparel and merchandise found nowhere else. More information on Arizona Sport Shirts, including online ordering details, is available at:www.ArizonaSportShirts.com.

About DirtonDirt.com:

DirtonDirt.com covers Dirt Late Model racing like no other publication, magazine or website with massive amounts of original content including: videos, photos, stories, columns, blogs and more. For additional information, visit their website at: www.DirtonDirt.com.