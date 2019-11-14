Champions Recognized at Central Missouri Speedway Banquet!

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) and Lakeside Speedway recognized their season champions and points leaders at the recent fifth-annual combined season-ending banquet in Blue Springs, Missouri with over 280 guests in attendance.

Throughout the night, drivers in attendance received accolades for their season accomplishments. For CMS this included drivers competing in A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks as the top ten in each division took to the stage to receive their cash and hardware.

After a fantastic meal served by the Blue Springs Elks Lodge Staff, the awards portion of the program began with a special message of thanks to speedway promoters from CMS and Lakeside Speedway for providing a place to race and spectate for the drivers and fans. According to CMS track statistician Glyda Jaeger, 264 drivers competed at CMS during regular-season action and there were 36 different drivers who claimed feature race wins throughout the year.

First to receive their awards were the Pure Stock Drivers. This season, 42 drivers competed in Pure Stock events with 8 different drivers claiming feature wins throughout the year. This season resulted in a new season champion as Lone Jack, Missouri’s Logan Headley took top honors in a close battle with upstart driver Spencer Reiff. Headley recorded to main-event wins as did Reiff, but it was Headley’s 11 top-five finishes out of 13 events that led him to a first-ever CMS title. Reiff was second, followed by brothers Joey and Gale Harper and Rookie of the Year, Jimmie Workman. Reiff was named most improved Pure Stock driver.

FINAL PURE STOCK TOP-TEN STANDINGS

Pos Car Driver / Hometown Points

1 23- Logan Headley, Lone Jack 1185

2 7- Spencer Reiff, Kansas City 1158

3 21- Joey Harper, Buckner 1058

4 28jr- Gale Harper, Warrensburg 1003

5 24- Jimmie Workman, Concordia 918

6 12- Scott Martin, Warrensburg 893

7 3b- Darrin Christy, Kansas City KS 855

8 89- Jonathan Evans, Knob Noster 652

9 89e- Steve Evans, Warrensburg 474

10 27- Jason Ryun, Kansas City 468

A total of 89 different B-Mod drivers participated in B-Mod action this year at CMS, 8 more than last year, which shows the continued growth and presence of this class. There were 8 different main event winners in the division throughout the year.

At the conclusion of a hard-fought battle during the season, long-time CMS driver and Lansing, Kansas, native Jake Richards came away with his first-ever CMS title. His margin of victory over multiple-time champion Jacob Ebert measured just 26 points.

Richards drove to victory on three separate occasions throughout the year and finished among the top five 11 out of 14 race appearances, compared to Ebert’s single victory and eight top-five finishes. Jeremy Lile recorded his best-ever CMS season and was third in the final rundown, edging out Kameron Grindstaff and Patrick Royalty in fourth and fifth. The season’s most-improved driver was Don Marrs.

FINAL B-MOD STOCK TOP-TEN STANDINGS

Pos Car Driver / Hometown Points

1 7j- Jake Richards, Lansing KS 1184

2 94- Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove 1158

3 05- Jeremy Lile. Higginsville 1042

4 14- Kameron Grindstaff, Independence 1015

5 49- Patrick Royalty, Kansas City KS 1011

6 9- Don Marrs, Shawnee KS 979

7 03- Chris Brockway, Warrensburg 932

8 96- Cody Brill, Harrisonville 622

9 12jr- Olen Stephens, Warrensburg 582

10 61- Sturgis Streeter, Hoyt KS 578

Mod-Lites were next to receive their awards. A total of 43 different drivers participated in Mod-Lite competition this year at CMS. This division saw 3 different drivers take feature wins as Dillon Raffurty once again dominated the year, capturing his third track championship in a row in a season that saw him claim 10 victories out of 14 starts. Dillon Raffurty captured an incredible 13 top-five finishes throughout the year.

In second place was David Raffurty, father of the champion who claimed 12 top-five finishes on his way to the runner-up finish. Another son, Michael Raffurty was third in the standings with seven top-five finishes. Finishing fourth and fifth were siblings Justin and Jeff Raffurty. This season, Justin Raffurty, son of Jeff Raffurty edged his father for fourth place in the final rundown as Jeff rounded out the top five. This year’s Most Improved driver was Tyler Furrell with Rookie of the Year going to Lucas Gillette.

FINAL MOD-LITE TOP-TEN STANDINGS

Pos Car Driver / Hometown Points

1 46- Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City 1340

2 64- David Raffurty, Kansas City 1202

3 41- Mike Raffurty, Kansas City 1155

4 75- Justin Raffurty, Kansas City 1096

5 98- Jeff Raffurty, Holt 1058

6 36- Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie KS 1040

7 33- Kevin White, DeSoto, KS 991

8 47- Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill 907

9 34- Tyler Furrell, Belton 902

10 2- Josh Guy, Knob Noster 793

A total of 37 Street Stock drivers who competed in weekly racing events at CMS in 2019 with 10 different drivers taking main-event victories. After the final numbers were tallied, Brett Wood of Warrensburg notched his fifth season championship out of the last six years!

In doing so, Wood joined an elite club of five-time or more champions at CMS over the years since Earl and Susan Walls took over promotions at the track. This club includes Terry Schultz (2 Street Stock/3 Modified), Richard Layne (5 Modified), and the only six-time champion at CMS, John Brooks who holds the most titles with six Street Stock Championships.

During his champion season this year, Wood captured two main-event wins coupled with ten top-five finishes in 13 events. Wood’s two victories also elevated him to a tie for 9th on the all-time CMS winners list since 1994. Jimmy Ngo bounced back in 2019 and found his way to second overall in the final standings finishing with four top-five finishes with a best finish of third. Ngo was named most improved Street Stock Driver of the Year at the recent banquet. Chris Kircher posted a strong season and finished third in the final rankings with three top-five finishes and a best finish of second to his credit. Completing the top five were Nathan Vaughn and Randy Jester.

FINAL STREET STOCK TOP-TEN STANDINGS

Pos Car Driver / Hometown Points

1 7- Brett Wood, Warrensburg 1120

2 60- Jimmy Ngo, Independence 1002

3 28k- Chris Kircher, Drexel 986

4 12v- Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia 956

5 51- Randy Jester, Odessa 903 6 27- John Brooks, Warrensburg 774

7 67- Devin Irvin, Cleveland 765

8 30c- Clayton Campbell, Otterville 746

9 09- Chad Eickleberry, Warrensburg 661

10 14- Larry Ferris, Kansas City KS 603

Rounding out the night’s awards were the A-Mods. This season saw a new champion take the crown as long-time CMS competitor Tim Karrick collected his first-ever CMS A-Mod championship. A-Mod competition for the season saw drivers compete in 13 weekly racing events throughout the year with 53 drivers on the final standings sheet. Seven different drivers collected main event wins throughout the season.

Although Karrick has recorded victories at CMS dating back to the 2002 season; this year’s championship marks the inaugural visit to the stage as CMS champion for Karrick, who is a multiple-time Lakeside Speedway champion. Karrick amassed an incredible season that included 13 top-five finishes out of 13 weekly racing events. Among these were five victories and five-runner-up finishes! Karrick’s latest victories rose him to a tie for twelfth on the all-time CMS wins list with 31 victories over the years.

Gunner Martin drove to eight top-five finishes in 13 events collecting two victories and a runner-up finish along the way to secure second in the final rundown of the season. Former champion Terry Schultz competed in 11 of 13 events and still amassed enough points through his consistency to secure third in the final rundown with a best finish of second. Rodney Schweizer’s first full-time CMS season was a success as the Kansas driver finished fourth on the season and was named the most-improved A-Mod Driver of the year. Rounding out the top five was Warrensburg driver Dean Wille, who finished among the top five in six of eleven starts this year.

FINAL A-MOD TOP-TEN STANDINGS

Pos Car Driver / Hometown Points

1 1k- Tim Karrick, Basehor KS 1240

2 75- Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek 923

3 90- Terry Schultz, Sedalia 917

4 74- Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, KS 903

5 68- Dean Wille, Warrensburg 862

6 14- Kameron Grindstaff, Independence 861

7 16s- Chad Lyle, Oak Grove 818

8 95jr- Johnny Wyman, Fulton 682

9 30- Dalton Kirk, Edgerton KS 648

10 22b- Rick Beebe, Shawnee KS 553

Coming Up…

Within the coming weeks, CMS will release the tentative 2020 season schedule. Fans should be well-pleased with the schedule as there are multiple weekly championship events planned for A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks including special events for each class. A number of Sprint Car events are in the process of being finalized and a new late model group is in talks with CMS for hosting an event early in the season. CMS will bring the 2020 season to a close with an all new big money, two-day event for the B-Mods. Stay tuned to www.centralmissourispeedway.net for further schedule-related announcements.

