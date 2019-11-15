Drydene Named Xtreme DIRTcar Series Title Sponsor

$45k Point Fund, $4k Guarantee + Unique Point System

CONCORD, NC — Nov. 15, 2019 — DIRTcar Racing Officials announced today Drydene Performance Products has been named title sponsor of the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series ahead of its winter season opener on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Cherokee Speedway for the Blue Gray 100.

An all-new series logo in the familiar red-and-white Drydene colors has been unveiled and Drydene will be posting a number of product awards at each of the Series’ events, including five $5,000-to-win, $500-to-start, 40-lap Features in addition to the $10,000-to-win season opener in Gaffney, SC.

“Drydene continues to be impressed with everything we do in dirt track racing and the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series provides us with a platform to carry that momentum through the winter with top-notch Late Model events at some of the finest tracks in the South,” said Dave Klinger, President of Drydene Performance Products

The Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series features a massive $45,000 cash point fund with $20,000 to the champion, $10,000 to second place, $5,000 to third place and $1,000 to any driver with perfect attendance. In addition to the point fund, any driver qualifying for all six races is guaranteed a minimum of $4,000, by virtue of the $1,000 perfect attendance bonus, plus six races at $500 to start.

Championship points will be compiled in unique fashion, giving each driver a mulligan, meaning if six races are completed, only the five best finishes will count. If five races are completed, only the four best finishes will count, and so on. In sum, a driver is not required to run every race to have a shot at first, second or third-place payoffs. Additionally, in order to soften the blow of a DNF under traditional point systems, points will be awarded on the basis of 15 points for a win, followed by 13, 12, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, and five points for 10th through 22nd, with two points awarded to all non-qualifiers.

Standard race formats will include group Qualifying, three Heat races with a top-two redraw and one Last Chance Showdown leading into the 40-lap Feature. There will be one track provisional and one Series provisional at each event. Tire rules will include Hoosier 1350/1600 with a D70 emergency RR option, along with American Racer 48/56 with a 70 emergency RR option. Hoosier 1300 and American Racer 44 tires will be allowed ONLY for the Blue Gray 100 Carolina Clash Super Late Model Series co-sanctioned event.

For more information about Drydene and their entire line of performance engine oils and greases, including their newly unveiled Drydene Racing Formulas (DRF), visit them at drydene.com and DRFRacing.com.

Follow the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series all winter long on the web at xtremedirtcar.com, via Twitter @DIRTcar_Racing and Facebook @DIRTcar or by watching every race LIVE on DIRTVision presented by Drydene with your FAST PASS subscription, just $39 per month!

2019-20 Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series Schedule

Sun, Nov. 24 – Blue Gray 100 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC

Sat, Dec. 7 – Grinch 40 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN

Sun, Dec. 15 – Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, GA

Sat, Jan. 18 – Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC

Sat, Jan. 25 – Cochran Motor Speedway in Cochran, GA

Sat, Feb. 29 – Modoc Raceway in Modoc, SC