Tyler Erb Triumphant in GEICO TV Race Challenge

BATAVIA, OH (November 15, 2019) – This year’s winner of the GEICO TV Race Challenge started off at Speedweeks with three wins and five top five finishes. Beginning the year with no finishes outside the top five in TV Race Challenge points races, it is no wonder the title went to Tyler Erb of New Waverly, TX.

“The GEICO TV Race Challenge is a pretty cool deal and the money really helps out.” stated Erb. Showcasing his personality, Erb continued, “I guess I’m like a movie star because I perform well under the lights of a TV camera.”

The TV Race Challenge awarded points to drivers at the twenty-four televised events, within the series schedule. Erb will receive a $10,000 bonus at the championship awards banquet in December. Jonathan Davenport and Earl Pearson Jr, who finished second and third behind Erb, will also receive cash awards.

To learn more about GEICO, visit their website at: www.geico.com.

2019 TV Challenge Events:

February 1st – Rhino Ag Super Bowl of Racing – Golden Isles Speedway – $12,000 – Tyler Erb

February 2nd – Rhino Ag Super Bowl of Racing – Golden Isles Speedway – $12,000 – Earl Pearson, Jr.

February 4th – 43rd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park – $5,000 – Tyler Erb

February 5th – 43rd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park – $5,000 – Tyler Erb

February 6th – 43rd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park – $7,000 – Jonathan Davenport

February 7th – 43rd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park – $7,000 – Hudson O’Neal

February 8th – 43rd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park – $12,000 – Jonathan Davenport

February 9th – 43rd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park – $12,000 – Jonathan Davenport

May 30th – Clash at the Mag – Magnolia Motor Speedway – $5,000 – Josh Richards

May 31st – Clash at the Mag – Magnolia Motor Speedway – $5,000 – Jonathan Davenport

June 1st – Clash at the Mag – Magnolia Motor Speedway – $15,000 – Mike Marlar

July 11th – Hoker Trucking Best in the Business 50 – Tri-City Speedway – $12,000 – Tyler Erb

July 12th – NAPA Know How 50 – Tri-City Speedway – $12,000 – JImmy Owens

July 13th – 13th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals presented by Super Clean – Lucas Oil Speedway – $15,000 – Jimmy Owens

July 14th – 13th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals presented by Super Clean – Lucas Oil Speedway – $15,000 – Jonathan Davenport

August 8th – North/South Shootout – Florence Speedway – $10,000 – Chris Madden

August 9th & 10th – 37th Annual Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 – Florence Speedway – $50,000 – Chris Madden

August 15th – 27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Batesville Motor Speedway – $5,000 – Chris Madden

August 16th – 27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Batesville Motor Speedway – $5,000 – Scott Bloomquist

August 17th – 27th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Batesville Motor Speedway – $40,000 – Chris Madden

September 12th – 16th Annual Knoxville Late Model Nationals – Knoxville Raceway – $7,000 – Shane Clanton

September 13th – 16th Annual Knoxville Late Model Nationals – Knoxville Raceway – $7,000 – Ricky Weiss

September 14th – 16th Annual Knoxville Late Model Nationals – Knoxville Raceway – $40,000 – Jimmy Owens

October 18th & 19th – 39th Annual Dirt Track World Championship – Portsmouth Raceway Park – $100,000 – Brandon Sheppard