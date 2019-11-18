Springfield Turkey Bowl Moves To Sunday

Springfield, Mo. Springfield Raceway owner Jerry Hoffman has announced that the Turkey Bowl XIII will be ran on Sunday instead of Saturday this weekend.

The popular season ending marque event will see the Pit Gates open at 10:30 with Driver Cut-off draw slated for 2PM and racing at 2:30

Open Late Models ( Comp Cam Type Rules), Modifieds, B Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Legend Cars and Mini-Lates will help high-light the popular event which helps to close the 2019 Dirt-track Racing season.

A nice rules package for the Modifieds and B Modifieds will allow drivers from different sanctioned bodies to compete without forcing the drivers to spend extra money to compete for the top prize money.

For a complete list of payouts and rules visit the Facebook Page for detailed information.

Last season the event drew over 160 entries in the respective classes.

Late Models compete for $2,000 to win and 400 to start the feature event. Car entry fee is $100 and if you run a B feature and don’t transfer you receive $100. Tire Rule LM 40 or WRS 55 may be ran on all 4 corners ..LM 20 or 1350 may be ran on front only Or American Racer 56 May be ran on all 4 corners & be grooved & siped..

Modifieds will speed around with 3 wide action racing for $2000 to win and 300 to start. Car entry fee is $100 and if you run a B feature and don’t transfer, you receive $100-Modified rules for this year are USRA NO rear spoiler(may leave sides) •American Racer Tire KK704. IMCA type -Must run all 4 Hoosier G-60 May Groove & sipe 4 “ Maximum height rear spoiler 39” Maximum height rear deck No rear panel 2400 weight rule.

The always popular B Modified class will keep the racing tight and close battling for $1200 to win and 160 to start. The car entry fee is $75 and run a B feature and do not advance to feature you receive $75.

Rules are NO mixing of rules on B Mods.*USRA : NO Spoiler ; may run quickchange,

*IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules May run Spoiler….may groove sipe tires *IMCA Southern Sport Mod May run Southern Sport Mod Legal Spoiler

*Wissota rules : NO spoiler, *UMP B MOD MUST run M60 on rear, Tire rule-American Racer G60 KK704 or Hoosier IMCA Stamped G60.Grooving & Siping Allowed on either tire. Southern Sport Mods must run Hoosier 500 Race Tire,with IMCA stamped on side wall.

Midwest Modifieds battle for $400 to win and 70 to start with a $30 car entry fee. Rules are Springfield, I35(E-Mods), Lakeside and Grain Valley No spoilers and 6000 RPM Chip

INEX Legends race for 400 to win and 50 to start with a 30 car entry fee and Sharp Mini Lates will compete for the 1st time.

Raceceivers are required.

Defending event winners are Scott Crigler ( Late Models), Ryan”The Reaper” Gustin ( Modifieds), Jackie Dalton ( B Modifieds), Scott Campbell ( Midwest Modz), and Caleb McDugle ( Legends).

Grandstand Adult Admission is only $20 with Kids 18 and under FREE.

Pit passes are $40 with kids 6-12 only $15 and under 6 Free.

There will be a Saturday Night Test and Tune Session.starting at 4PM

For more information visit and like The Facebook Page or website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com