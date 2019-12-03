Ahnna Parkhurst Soars to Second-Straight Victory



Lands Top-Five in Super Late Model Competition

EVANS, Ga. (12/02/19) – Ahnna Parkhurst parked her LauriesFund.org No. 23 Richard Childress Racing Crate Late Model in Victory Lane for the second-straight time on Friday night at Cochran Motor Speedway (Cochran, Ga.).

“Back to back wins, I’m thrilled!” exclaimed Parkhurst. “This car was really good from the start. I made it to second early. The leader had about a straightaway lead but was catching the back of the field. By lap 16, I was on his bumper. A lap car was holding him up on the bottom. I went high and took the lead going into turn 4 on lap 19.”

With 34 Crate Late Models on hand for the Gobbler 100 weekend, Parkhurst secured her spot in the opening night feature with the fourth-fastest lap in her time trial group. After wheeling her way into the Top-5 by the fifth circuit, Ahnna overtook second on lap 10 and began tracking down race-leader Cody Overton.

Making her move for the top spot with one-lap remaining, Ahhna Parkhurst charged to her second win of the season.

In the Super Late Model division, Ahnna posted the ninth fastest lap overall in time trials locking her spot into the $5,000-to-win A-Main. Rolling off ninth, Parkhurst faded outside the Top-10 early but rebounded late to place fifth behind Michael Page, Austin Horton, Brandon Overton, and Steven Roberts.

Ahnna Parkhurst returned to Cochran Motor Speedway on Saturday for the finale of the annual Gobbler 100. Ahnna logged the tenth fastest time in Crate Late Model qualifying which sent her into the B-Main. After cruising to a consolation victory, Parkhurst gained five spots into the feature to record a 12th place outing.

Parkhurst earned the 18th-starting position for the $15,000-to-win Super Late Model finale via preliminary events. She later gained eight positions to reel in a 10th place finish in the final rundown.

For full results from these events, please visit www.CochranSpeedway.com.



This concludes the 2019 season for Ahnna Parkhurst. Keep your browsers pointed to www.AhnnaParkhurst.com for the latest team updates and upcoming events.

The brand-new Ahnna Parkhurst 2019 apparel is on sale. Head over to www.AhnnaParkhurst.com/gear.html to place your order today.

Ahnna Parkhurst would like to thank her marketing partners, which include Andy’s Frozen Custard, John Morley & Morley Company, F&W Transportation, Kevin Harvick Inc., Morton Builders, Klotz Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, Malvern Bank, Hoosier Racing Tire South, LauriesFund.org, Richard Childress Racing, Sparco, GW Performance, Arai Helmets, Allstar Performance, Shane McDowell Racing, Cushman Paint & Body, Will Kinzer Foundation for Autism, Racing Optics, FK Rod Ends, Max Papis Innovations, Fields Inc. and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Ahnna Parkhurst, please visit www.AhnnaParkhurst.com as well as her social media channels at www.Facebook.com/AhnnaParkhurstRacing and www.Twitter.com/AhnnaParkhurst .