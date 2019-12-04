2020 INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SLATE SET

Speedway, Indiana………Indiana Midget Week enters its 15th year in 2020 with a new look with the addition of Paragon Speedway as the opener to the star studded six-straight nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing June 2-7.

On Tuesday, June 2, the tricky quarter mile of Paragon, located just a little less than an hour southwest of Indianapolis, will make its debut on the Indiana Midget Week schedule by hosting its first USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race since 1985 and its first USAC-sanctioned race of any kind since 1998.

Paragon Speedway has hosted USAC Midgets only three times in its existence, a 1977 event won by Johnny Parsons, a 1978 victory by Mel Kenyon and the 1985 race, which served as the only career USAC National win for John Andretti.

Following the opener at Paragon, on Wednesday, June 3, the series travels northbound to the quarter-mile Gas City I-69 Speedway, whose origins with the IMW series date to the inaugural year in 2005. Next, on Thursday, June 4, the 5/16 Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville is back on the IMW docket for the 11th straight year.

The quarter-mile red clay of Bloomington Speedway provides the surface as IMW enters the weekend on Friday, June 5. The three-eighths of a mile Lawrenceburg Speedway, which hosted the very first IMW event in 2005, serves as the penultimate race of the mini-series on Saturday, June 6. The 2020 IMW finale at Kokomo Speedway comes to the quarter mile venue on Sunday, June 7, which first hosted USAC Midget racing in USAC’s inaugural season of 1956.

Indiana Midget Week debuted in 2005, and throughout the past decade and a half, has developed into one of the ultimate racing destination weeks of the year. It’s a racer’s delight with each night providing a salivating offering of both USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget and local sprint car racing where several drivers will pull double duty in each type of car throughout the week for six consecutive nights.

“Indiana Midget Week is annually one of the most thrilling weeks of the USAC season,” USAC National Series Director Levi Jones said. “USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing right now is the most intense and unpredictable it’s ever been as proven by nine different winners in nine races during Indiana Midget Week over the past two seasons. Witnessing that over six nights in 2020 will be something you won’t want to miss.”

Logan Seavey is the reigning IMW champion after capturing the 2019 title. Bryan Clauson owns the most IMW career feature victories with nine. Additional past champions of IMW include Shane Cottle (2005-06), Jerry Coons, Jr. (2007), Tracy Hines (2008-10), Clauson (2009-11-16), Brad Kuhn (2010), Darren Hagen (2012), Christopher Bell (2013), Rico Abreu (2014-15), Shane Golobic (2017) and Spencer Bayston (2018).

2020 INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE:

Tue., June 2: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana

Wed., June 3: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana

Thu., June 4: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

Fri., June 5: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

Sat., June 6: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Sun., June 7: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana