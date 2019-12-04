Jonathan Davenport Wins Third National Championship

BATAVIA, OH (November 26, 2019) – The 2015 and 2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Jonathan Davenport, has joined Scott Bloomquist and Jimmy Owens as three-time National Champions, just one behind Earl Pearson Jr.

Davenport finished out the season with 12 feature wins, 30 top five and 40 top ten finishes, allowing him to maintain the points lead for most of the season. After the banquet, Davenport and his Lance Landers Motorsports team will have banked over $370,000 this year, including event winnings, tow money, championship points earnings, and various other year end cash awards.

“Every year we set out to win races and the championship. Now, for the second time in a row, we were able to do that. It’s been great to go into the final race with no pressure, since we already had the championship clinched,” Davenport said. “I can’t thank everyone enough that’s stood behind me and believed in me. Huge thanks to Lance (Landers), Steve Martin with Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rachel, Blane, my dad, Jason, Tyler, Matt, Brewster, all of my sponsors, and fans.”

Davenport’s Lance Landers Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Spartan Mowers, and Hawkeye Trucks.

Tim McCreadie (NY) finished second, followed by Josh Richards (WV), Tyler Erb (TX), and Jimmy Owens (TN) rounding out the top five in series standings. Sixth through thirteenth are: Devin Moran (OH), Hudson O’Neal (IN), Earl Pearson Jr (FL), Kyle Bronson (FL), Shanon Buckingham (TN), Stormy Scott (NM), Billy Moyer Jr (AR), and Don O’Neal (IN).