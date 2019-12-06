2019 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR YEAR IN REVIEW

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (December 5, 2019)………In his eighth full season with the series, youthful C.J. Leary became USAC’s newest first-time champion as well as the third youngest USAC National Sprint Car driver champion behind only Bryan Clauson and Levi Jones, who were both just slightly younger at the same age of 23.

In 2016, Leary became the first son of a past USAC Silver Crown winner (Chuck Leary) to win a race himself in that series. In 2019, C.J. also became the first ever son of a former USAC National Rookie of the Year (all series) to win a USAC National title. C.J.’s father claimed the 1993 Midget and 1995 Silver Crown Rookie of the Year honors.

Leary was also the second consecutive past USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year (2012) to eventually capture the series championship following Tyler Courtney (2013). Overall, Leary is just the fifth ever driver to collect both USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year honors and win the series title in his career along with J.J. Yeley, Tracy Hines, Josh Wise and Courtney.

The beginning of the year marked a changeup for Leary, who joined Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports for their first foray as a team on the entire National trail. It’s the second consecutive season that a driver and team’s first USAC National Sprint Car race together came during their championship season, following Courtney and Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing in 2018.

With a second victory coming in November’s Oval Nationals at Perris, Calif., Leary’s two victories are the fewest by a USAC National Sprint Car champ since Brady Bacon also had two in 2016. However, Leary was a stalwart of consistency, rattling off 21 straight top-tens to open the season and 32 top-tens in 34 starts. He also gained a myriad of points through qualifying where his 11 overall fast times were the third most in a single season in series history behind only Kevin Thomas, Jr.’s 15 in 2018 and Tom Bigelow’s 14 in 1978.

En route to the series crown, Leary took over the point lead for good following a runner-up finish at Eldora Speedway on May 10, the earliest in a season any driver in the series has taken over the championship lead and held onto it for the remainder of the season since Levi Jones in 2011.

Despite taking the point lead that early in the going, Leary’s 18-point final margin of victory was the eighth closest in the 59 previous years of the series, trailing only 2018, 1965, 2012, 2017, 1967, 2002 and 2005. Each of the three past championship races have been decided by 18 points or less following the 2018 “tie,” awarded to Tyler Courtney over Kevin Thomas, Jr. based on a tiebreaker of most wins, and 2017 when Chris Windom defeated Justin Grant by six points.

Leary’s first victory of 2019 came on the first weekend of the season during Winter Dirt Games X at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. He’s the third consecutive driver, and fifth in the last seven years to win the championship after winning at Ocala.

Windom won the season opener, providing Goacher Racing its first USAC National Sprint Car win in 27 years, the first since Danny Smith’s triumph at the Eldora 4-Crown in 1992. It was the first of four victories for Windom and the team with additional wins gathered at Granite City, Ill., Kokomo during Indiana Sprint Week and at Gas City, Ind.

Grant took the second night in Ocala on the way to four total wins, three points-paying, which included an ISW score at Lawrenceburg, Ind., his fourth career USAC triumph at the track, along with the Jim Hurtubise Classic at Terre Haute, Ind.. The Ione, Calif. driver also captured the 27-lap #GYATK Night non-points special event at Kokomo in August.

Courtney, meanwhile, led the series in wins for the second consecutive season. He’s the first driver to do that since J.J. Yeley in 2002-2003. Courtney’s 20 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature wins over the past two seasons equaled Yeley’s mark in those two years, which trails only Pancho Carter’s record 22 wins over a two-year span in 1976-77.

Courtney produced two “sweeps” with the series in 2019 in July at Terre Haute, Ind. and at Eldora where he recorded fast qualifying time, won his heat and captured the feature all within the same night. He’s the first driver to perform two sweeps with the series in a single year since Yeley in 2003.

Courtney swept all three events at Eldora in 2019, and four-straight dating back to 2018, which marked the most consecutive USAC National Sprint Car wins by a driver in the history of the famed half-mile. He became the first driver to go undefeated in USAC National Sprint Car competition at Eldora since Jerry Coons, Jr. in 2009. Throughout 2019, he added wins at Port Royal, Pa., Plymouth, Ind., Smackdown at Kokomo, and back-to-back wins at Arizona Speedway’s Western World to conclude the campaign with two-straight wins, the first to achieve that feat since Kevin Swindell at Manzanita Speedway in 2008.

Two-time series champ Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, Okla. earned six victories in his return to the Dynamics, Inc. in 2019. He captured the Midwest opener at Bloomington in April, then proved to be the big money man following a $10,000 win at Grandview Speedway during Eastern Storm in June, then collected $25,000 with a two-night domination of Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway’s inaugural Corn Belt Nationals, then opened the Oval Nationals with two successive victories during the first two nights at Perris in November.

Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins’ undefeated sprint car season at Tri-State Speedway included the Indiana Sprint Week and Haubstadt Hustler rounds at the track in addition to an ISW score at Putnamville, Ind. during the summer. Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, Ala., also won a pair with a spectacular drive to a last-lap victory at Bloomington during ISW as well as the Fall Nationals in the Midwest finale at Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Kansas, Ill. driver Shane Cottle led only one lap this season, but it came on the final lap of a photo finish in the ISW opener at Gas City, his first series victory since 2013. Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla., notched his lone win of the series this year during Eastern Storm at Bridgeport, N.J. Thomas Meseraull provided car owner Tom Eades with his first career USAC National Sprint Car victory during the Smackdown opener at Kokomo. The following night, Logan Seavey, earned his first career USAC National Sprint Car feature win at Kokomo.

In May, Chase Stockon completed the Terre Haute trifecta with his first Tony Hulman Classic win in May following a Jim Hurtubise Classic victory in 2012 and a Don Smith Classic score in 2016. The Fort Branch, Indiana resident’s September visit to Terre Haute was a milestone event as Stockon reached his 285th consecutive USAC National Sprint Car start dating to the 2012 season, breaking the record previously held by Levi Jones between 2004 and 2012.

Meanwhile, Dustin Clark’s first night ever behind the wheel of a sprint car in competition came during the USAC National Sprint Car season opener in Ocala, Fla. The Washington, Ind. native made 18 starts and led the opening lap of September’s Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State. He was one of two Rookies to lead a lap with the series this season along with Evansville, Indiana’s Stephen Schnapf, which also came at Tri-State, during his runner up finish during ISW in July.

USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: (9) Tyler Courtney

Driver Champion: C.J. Leary

Owner Champion: Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports #19AZ

Rookie of the Year: Dustin Clark

Most Laps Led: (223) Brady Bacon

Most Top-Fives: (25) Tyler Courtney

Most Top-Tens: (32) C.J. Leary

Most Fast Qualifying Times: (11) C.J. Leary

Most Heat Race Wins: (17) Tyler Courtney

Most Feature Starts: 7 drivers with 34

Most Times as Hard Charger (6) Brady Bacon

2019 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS:

Feb 14: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Chris Windom (Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G)

Feb 15: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Feb 16: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Apr 12: Bloomington, IN – Bloomington Speedway

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

May 10: Rossburg, OH – Eldora Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC)

May 17: Granite City, IL – Tri-City Speedway

WINNER: Chris Windom (Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G)

May 22: Terre Haute, IN – Terre Haute Action Track

WINNER: Chase Stockon (32 TBI Racing #32)

Jun 11: (E) Bechtelsville, PA – Grandview Speedway

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jun 12: (E) Swedesboro, NJ – Bridgeport Speedway

WINNER: Jason McDougal (Daigh/Phillips #71p)

Jun 15: (E) Port Royal, PA – Port Royal Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC)

Jul 5: Knoxville, IA – Knoxville Raceway

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jul 6: Knoxville, IA – Knoxville Raceway

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jul 17: Rossburg, OH – Eldora Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC)

Jul 18: (I) Gas City, IN – Gas City I-69 Speedway

WINNER: Shane Cottle (Epperson Racing #2E)

Jul 19: (I) Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC)

Jul 20: (I) Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

WINNER: Chris Windom (Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G)

Jul 21: (I) Lawrenceburg, IN – Lawrenceburg Speedway

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 24: (I) Terre Haute, IN – Terre Haute Action Track

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC)

Jul 25: (I) Putnamville, IN – Lincoln Park Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Jul 26: (I) Bloomington, IN – Bloomington Speedway

WINNER: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19)

Jul 27: (I) Haubstadt, IN – Tri-State Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Aug 21: (SE) Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug 22: Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (Tom Eades Racing #47)

Aug 23: Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports #19s)

Aug 24: Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC)

Sep 13: Terre Haute, IN – Terre Haute Action Track

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 14: (M) Haubstadt, IN – Tri-State Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Sep 26: Gas City, IN – Gas City I-69 Speedway

WINNER: Chris Windom (Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G)

Sep 28: Rossburg, OH – Eldora Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC)

Oct 5: Lawrenceburg, IN – Lawrenceburg Speedway

WINNER: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19)

Nov 7: © Perris, CA – Perris Auto Speedway

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Nov 8: © Perris, CA – Perris Auto Speedway

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Nov 9: © Perris, CA – Perris Auto Speedway

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Nov 15: © San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC)

Nov 16: © San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC)

Races noted with (M) represent a race co-sanctioned by MSCS.

Races noted with (SE) represent a non-points-paying “Special Event”

Races noted with (E) represent Eastern Storm

Races noted with (I) represent Indiana Sprint Week

Races noted with © represent a race with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA & Sands Chevrolet Southwest Sprint Cars

2019 FINAL USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

1. (2,327) C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN)

2. (2,309) Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, IN)

3. (2,136) Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK)

4. (2,136) Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Cullman, AL)

5. (2,116) Justin Grant (Ione, CA)

6. (2,115) Chris Windom (Canton, IL)

7. (2,032) Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, IN)

8. (1,588) Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, OK)

9. (1,361) Carson Short (Marion, IL)

10. (1,193) Isaac Chapple (Willow Branch, IN)

11. (907) Josh Hodges (Tijeras, NM)

12. (899) Kyle Cummins (Princeton, IN)

13. (866) Dave Darland (Lincoln, IN)

14. (739) ®Dustin Clark (Washington, IN)

15. (704) Max Adams (Loomis, CA)

16. (669) Chad Boespflug (Hanford, CA)

17. (619) Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

18. (568) Robert Ballou (Rocklin, CA)

19. (549) ®Brian VanMeveren (Woodbury, MN)

20. (512) Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, OH)

21. (435) Timmy Buckwalter (Douglassville, PA)

22. (432) Damion Gardner (Concord, CA)

23. (395) Dakota Jackson (Elizabethtown, IN)

24. (376) Jarett Andretti (Mooresville, NC)

25. (334) Mario Clouser (Auburn, IL)

26. (318) Nick Bilbee (Indianapolis, IN)

27. (259) Matt Goodnight (Winchester, IN)

28. (250) Steve Thomas (Ludlow, IL)

29. (229) ®Stephen Schnapf (Evansville, IN)

30. (215) ®T.J. Artz (Lincoln, NE)

31. (212) ®Terry Richards (Denton, NE)

32. (200) Carmen Perigo (Stoystown, PA)

33. (147) ®Kent Schmidt (Owensville, IN)

34. (133) ®Dustin Ingle (Lima, OH)

35. (109) ®Zane Hendricks (Stillwater, OK)

36. (95) ®Tom Harris (Oxfordshire, UK)

37. (94) ®Ty Tilton (Lima, OH)

38. (87) Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

39. (56) ®Noah Gass (Mounds, OK)

40. (54) Patrick Budde (Bartelso, IL)

41. (50) ®Doug Schenck (Cottage Grove, WI)

42. (50) Robert Bell (Colfax, IA)

43. (40) ®Gage Etgen (Celina, OH)

44. (36) Kyle Robbins (New Castle, IN)

45. (20) ®Mike Burkin (Clyde, OH)

® represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie

2019 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OWNER POINT STANDINGS:

1. (2,327) Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports #19AZ (Gilbert, AZ)

2. (2,309) Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC (Fishers, IN)

3. (2,136) Dynamics, Inc. #69 (Milford, OH)

4. (2,136) Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19 (Avon, IN)

5. (2,116) TOPP Motorsports #4 (Rochester, IN)

6. (2,115) Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G (Anderson, IN)

7. (2,032) 32 TBI Racing #32 (Fort Branch, IN)

8. (1,483) Daigh/Phillips Motorsports #71p (Indianapolis, IN)

9. (1,203) RCM Motorsports #21 (Marion, IL)

10. (1,193) LNR/Isaac Chapple Racing #52 (Fortville, IN)

11. (907) Hodges Motorsports #74x (Albuquerque, NM)

12. (899) Rock Steady Racing #3R (Dupont, IN)

13. (739) Dustin Clark #75 (Washington, IN)

14. (669) Eberhardt/Zirzow Racing #98e (Lebanon, IN)

15. (568) Ballou Motorsports #12 (Tipton, IN)

16. (549) VanMeveren Racing #24 (Woodbury, MN)

17. (520) Scott Adams #5m (Loomis, CA)

18. (512) Ray Marshall Motorsports #33m (Forest, OH)

19. (483) Dwight Cheney #42 (Glendora, CA)

20. (435) LNB Motorsports #7 (Douglassville, PA)

21. (394) Brandon Mattox Racing #28 (Cory, IN)

22. (376) Andretti Autosport Short Track #18 (Mooresville, NC)

23. (334) Mario Clouser Motorsports #6 (Chatham, IL)

24. (323) Epperson Racing #2E (Indianapolis, IN)

25. (322) Goodnight Racing #39 (Hartford City, IN)

26. (318) Bilbee Motorsports #17 (Indianapolis, IN)

27. (316) Chris Dyson Racing #20 (Coplay, PA)

28. (257) Jackson Racing #3 (Elizabethtown, IN)

29. (250) Steve Thomas Racing #20T (Ludlow, IL)

30. (229) Randy Edwards #61m (Evansville, IN)

31. (226) Tom Eades #47 (Sharpsville, IN)

32. (215) Artz & Sons #57x (Hickman, NE)

33. (212) Terry Richards #18m (Denton, NE)

34. (200) Carmen Perigo #21p (Stoystown, PA)

35. (147) KO Motorsports #5K (Owensville, IN)

36. (138) On The Gass Racing #17G (Brownsburg, IN)

37. (134) Todd Keen #18H (Union City, OH)

38. (133) Dustin Ingle #2DI (Lima, OH)

39. (132) Chase Briscoe/Curb-Agajanian Racing #5 (Mitchell, IN)

40. (112) Hurst Brothers Motorsports #70 (Salem, IN)

41. (112) Tim Hogue Racing #39x (Woodbury, NJ)

42. (110) Paul Hazen #57 (Columbia City, IN)

43. (109) Goodnight Racing #27 (Hartford City, IN)

44. (104) 4J Motorsports #4J (Mooresville, IN)

45. (95) Tom Harris Motorsport #84 (Tipton, IN)

46. (94) Ty Tilton #42 (Lima, OH)

47. (87) Daum Motorsports #5D (Pocahontas, IL)

48. (75) Karl Freyer #4F (Ringoes, NJ)

49. (72) Jerry Burton #04 (Bloomington, IN)

50. (70) Mark Hery #21H (Piqua, OH)

51. (57) Lee Underwood Racing #24L (Cornelius, NC)

52. (56) Randy Gass #20G (Mounds, OK)

53. (54) Patrick Budde #90 (Bartelso, IL)

54. (50) Robert Bell #71 (Colfax, IA)

55. (50) Final Effort Racing #71s (Cottage Grove, WI)

56. (47) Paul May #71m (Terre Haute, IN)

57. (40) Gage Etgen #99 (Celina, OH)

58. (36) KR Racing #17R (Greenfield, IN)

59. (29) Michael Dutcher Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #17GP (Cicero, IN)

60. (20) Dues Racing #87 (Minster, OH)

61. (20) Dick Mahoney #79 (Brechin, ON)

62. (10) Mike Miller #82 (Wapakoneta, OH)

2019 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

1. (739) Dustin Clark (Washington, IN)

2. (549) Brian VanMeveren (Woodbury, MN)

3. (229) Stephen Schnapf (Evansville, IN)

4. (215) T.J. Artz (Lincoln, NE)

5. (212) Terry Richards (Denton, NE)

6. (147) Kent Schmidt (Owensville, IN)

7. (133) Dustin Ingle (Lima, OH)

8. (109) Zane Hendricks (Stillwater, OK)

9. (95) Tom Harris (Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK)

10. (94) Ty Tilton (Lima, OH)

11. (56) Noah Gass (Mounds, OK)

12. (50) Doug Schenck (Cottage Grove, WI)

13. (40) Gage Etgen (Celina, OH)

14. (20) Mike Burkin (Clyde, OH)

2019 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS:

FEATURE WINS:

(9) Tyler Courtney (May 10 at Eldora Speedway, Jun 15 at Port Royal Speedway, Jul 17 at Eldora Speedway, Jul 19 at Plymouth Speedway, Jul 24 at the Terre Haute Action Track, Aug 24 at Kokomo Speedway, Sep 28 at Eldora Speedway & Nov 15 at Arizona Speedway & Nov 16 at Arizona Speedway)

(6) Brady Bacon (Apr 12 at Bloomington Speedway, Jun 11 at Grandview Speedway, Jul 5 at Knoxville Raceway, Jul 6 at Knoxville Raceway, Nov 7 at Perris Auto Speedway & Nov 8 at Perris Auto Speedway)

(4) Chris Windom (Feb 14 at Bubba Raceway Park, May 17 at Tri-City Speedway, Jul 20 at Kokomo Speedway & Sep 26 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

(3) Kyle Cummins (Jul 25 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 27 at Tri-State Speedway Sep 14 at Tri-State Speedway)

(3) Justin Grant (Feb 15 at Bubba Raceway Park, Jul 21 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & Sep 13 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

(2) C.J. Leary (Feb 16 at Bubba Raceway Park & Nov 9 at Perris Auto Speedway)

(2) Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Jul 26 at Bloomington Speedway & Oct 5 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

(1) Shane Cottle (Jul 18 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

(1) Jason McDougal (Jun 12 at Bridgeport Speedway)

(1) Thomas Meseraull (Aug 22 at Kokomo Speedway)

(1) Logan Seavey (Aug 23 at Kokomo Speedway)

(1) Chase Stockon (May 22 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

FEATURE LAPS LED:

1. (223) Brady Bacon

2. (171) Tyler Courtney

3. (102) C.J. Leary

4. (100) Chris Windom

5. (86) Justin Grant & Kevin Thomas, Jr.

7. (65) Kyle Cummins

8. (52) Chase Stockon

9. (40) Jason McDougal

10. (30) Logan Seavey

11. (26) Stephen Schnapf

12. (22) Thomas Meseraull

13. (19) Scotty Weir

14. (11) Robert Ballou

15. (9) Carson Short

16. (6) Jarett Andretti

17. (4) Austin Williams

18. (1) Dustin Clark, Shane Cottle & Josh Hodges

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES:

1. (25) Tyler Courtney

2. (24) C.J. Leary

3. (22) Chris Windom

4. (20) Justin Grant & Kevin Thomas, Jr.

6. (17) Brady Bacon

7. (11) Chase Stockon

8. (5) Kyle Cummins & Jason McDougal

10. (3) Carson Short

11. (2) Robert Ballou, Damion Gardner & Logan Seavey

14. (1) Chad Boespflug, Isaac Chapple, Shane Cottle, Charles Davis, Jr., Brandon Mattox, Thomas Meseraull, Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, Stevie Sussex, Richard Vander Weerd, Scotty Weir & Austin Williams

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES:

1. (32) C.J. Leary

2. (30) Tyler Courtney

3. (29) Brady Bacon, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

6. (28) Justin Grant

7. (27) Kevin Thomas, Jr.

8. (19) Jason McDougal

9. (14) Carson Short

10. (13) Kyle Cummins

11. (7) Robert Ballou

12. (6) Isaac Chapple

13. (5) Damion Gardner & Josh Hodges

15. (4) Chad Boespflug, Logan Seavey & Austin Williams

18. (3) Jarett Andretti, Nick Bilbee, Dave Darland, Thomas Meseraull, Richard Vander Weerd, Scotty Weir & Matt Westfall

25. (2) Max Adams, Ryan Bernal, Timmy Buckwalter, Shane Cottle, Dakota Jackson, Bud Kaeding, Brandon Mattox, Brody Roa, Kendall Ruble & Jake Swanson

35. (1) Brent Beauchamp, Joey Biasi, Mario Clouser, Charles Davis, Jr., Tom Harris, Zane Hendricks, Dallas Hewitt, Tommy Malcolm, Critter Malone, Stephen Schnapf, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brady Short, Stevie Sussex & Jace Vander Weerd

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

1. (11) C.J. Leary

2. (7) Tyler Courtney

3. (4) Justin Grant

4. (3) Carson Short & Chase Stockon

6. (2) Chris Windom

7. (1) Brady Bacon, Timmy Buckwalter, Damion Gardner, Thomas Meseraull, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas, Jr.

HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension (CSI), AutoMeter & Indy Race Parts):

1. (17) Tyler Courtney

2. (12) C.J. Leary

3. (10) Justin Grant

4. (8) Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou & Kevin Thomas, Jr.

7. (6) Carson Short

8. (4) Dustin Clark & Kyle Cummins

10. (3) Chad Boespflug, Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon, Scotty Weir & Chris Windom

16. (2) Shane Cottle, Charles Davis, Jr., Damion Gardner & Josh Hodges

20. (1) Max Adams, Nick Bilbee, Timmy Buckwalter, Isaac Chapple, Anthony D’Alessio, Dave Darland, Matt Goodnight, Chayse Hayhurst, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, R.J. Johnson, Bud Kaeding, Cole Ketcham, Austin Liggett, Brody Roa, Bill Rose, Stephen Schnapf, Logan Seavey, Brady Short, Wesley Smith, Richard Vander Weerd & Matt Westfall

QUALIFYING RACE WINS:

1. (2) Brady Bacon

2. (1) Max Adams, Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant, Austin Liggett, Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull, Hunter Schuerenberg, Chase Stockon & Jace Vander Weerd

SEMI WINS:

1. (4) Kevin Thomas, Jr.

2. (3) Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

4. (2) Max Adams, Tyler Courtney & Jason McDougal

7. (1) Brady Bacon, Nick Bilbee, Chad Boespflug, Timmy Buckwalter, Mario Clouser, Shane Cottle, Dave Darland, Josh Hodges, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, C.J. Leary, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Jake Swanson, Matt Westfall & Austin Williams

C-MAIN WINS:

1. (1) Max Adams, Donny Brackett, Shane Cottle, Trey Gropp, Chris Morgan, Kory Schudy & Corey Smith

FEATURE STARTS:

1. (34) Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas, Jr. & Chris Windom

8. (30) Jason McDougal

9. (27) Isaac Chapple

10. (26) Carson Short

11. (24) Josh Hodges

12. (21) Dave Darland

13. (18) Max Adams & Dustin Clark

15. (16) Kyle Cummins

16. (15) Thomas Meseraull

17. (14) Chad Boespflug

18. (12) Brian VanMeveren

19. (11) Brody Roa, Scotty Weir & Matt Westfall

22. (10) Robert Ballou & Timmy Buckwalter

24. (9) Dakota Jackson & Brandon Mattox

26. (8) Jarett Andretti, Shane Cottle, Damion Gardner, Hunter Schuerenberg, Dustin Smith & Logan Seavey

32. (6) Joey Biasi, Nick Bilbee, Mario Clouser, Matt Goodnight & Stephen Schnapf

37. (5) Charles Davis, Jr., R.J. Johnson, Cole Ketcham, Carmen Perigo, Kent Schmidt, Stevie Sussex, Jake Swanson & Austin Williams

45. (4) Chris Gansen, Tommy Malcolm, Corey Smith & Eddie Tafoya, Jr.

49. (3) Bill Balog, Steven Drevicki, A.J. Hopkins, Dustin Ingle, Bud Kaeding, Jordan Kinser, Austin Liggett, Tye Mihocko, Brady Short, Jace Vander Weerd, Richard Vander Weerd & Korey Weyant

61. (2) T.J. Artz, Ryan Bernal, Chris Bonneau, Donny Brackett, Wyatt Burks, Zach Daum, Mitchell Davis, Aric Gentry, Ryan Godown, Tom Harris, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Dallas Hewitt, Riley Kreisel, Critter Malone, Nate McMillin, Anthony Nicholson, Terry Richards, Bill Rose, Kendall Ruble, Landon Simon, Wesley Smith, Steve Thomas, Cody Williams & Mitch Wissmiller

86. (1) Garrett Abrams, Collin Ambrose, Koby Barksdale, Brent Beauchamp, Clinton Boyles, Dominick Buffalino, Harley Burns, Shane Cockrum, Kory Crabtree, Anthony D’Alessio, Tony DiMattia, Don Droud, Jr., Jared Esh, Logan Faucon, Michael Fischesser, Dickie Gaines, Noah Gass, Dennis Gile, Travis Hery, Steve Hix, J.J. Hughes, Steve Irwin, Brian Karraker, Tyler Kendall, Trevor Kobylarz, Kyle Lick, Paul May, Justin Owen, Craig Pellegrini, Jr., Eric Perrott, Chris Phillips, Kyle Robbins, Jadon Rogers, Kory Schudy, Kyle Shipley, Justin Standridge, John Stehman, Joe Stornetta, Kody Swanson, Ty Tilton, Lee Underwood, Cody White & Eric Wilkins

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS CLEAN SWEEP:

7/24: Terre Haute Action Track – Tyler Courtney

9/28: Eldora Speedway – Tyler Courtney

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE:

2/14: Bubba Raceway Park – Chad Boespflug (22nd to 12th)

2/15: Bubba Raceway Park – Tyler Courtney (22nd to 3rd)

2/16: Bubba Raceway Park – Tyler Courtney (9th to 3rd)

4/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Tyler Courtney (9th to 4th)

5/10: Eldora Speedway – Isaac Chapple (18th to 10th)

5/17: Tri-City Speedway – Isaac Chapple (15th to 5th)

5/22: Terre Haute Action Track – Isaac Chapple (16th to 10th)

6/11: Grandview Speedway – Ryan Godown (18th to 11th)

6/12: Bridgeport Speedway – Brady Bacon (12th to 7th)

6/15: Port Royal Speedway – Brady Bacon (17th to 7th)

7/5: Knoxville Raceway – Jason McDougal (20th to 8th)

7/6: Knoxville Raceway – Korey Weyant (23rd to 12th)

7/17: Eldora Speedway – Tom Harris (18th to 7th)

7/18: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Shane Cottle (18th to 1st)

7/19: Plymouth Speedway – Matt Westfall (19th to 11th)

7/20: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant (18th to 8th)

7/21: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Dave Darland (22nd to 11th)

7/24: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon (14th to 4th)

7/25: Lincoln Park Speedway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 9th)

7/26: Bloomington Speedway – Tyler Courtney (22nd to 9th)

7/27: Tri-State Speedway – Brady Bacon (15th to 5th)

8/22: Kokomo Speedway – Chris Windom (16th to 7th)

8/23: Kokomo Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 10th)

8/24: Kokomo Speedway – Chris Windom (18th to 8th)

9/13: Terre Haute Action Track – Tyler Courtney (9th to 3rd)

9/14: Tri-State Speedway – Brady Bacon (19th to 8th)

9/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Jason McDougal (17th to 8th)

9/28: Eldora Speedway – Matt Westfall (16th to 7th)

10/5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Jarett Andretti (13th to 8th)

11/7: Perris Auto Speedway – Hunter Schuerenberg (23rd to 12th)

11/8: Perris Auto Speedway – Richard Vander Weerd (19th to 8th)

11/9: Perris Auto Speedway – Kevin Thomas, Jr. (16th to 6th)

11/15: Arizona Speedway – Charles Davis, Jr. (16th to 4th)

11/16: Arizona Speedway – Brody Roa (22nd to 10th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER:

2/14: Bubba Raceway Park – Dakota Jackson

2/15: Bubba Raceway Park – Robert Ballou

2/16: Bubba Raceway Park – Chad Boespflug

4/12: Bloomington Speedway – Dakota Jackson

5/10: Eldora Speedway – Matt Westfall

5/17: Tri-City Speedway – Mitchell Davis

5/22: Terre Haute Action Track – Brandon Mattox

6/11: Grandview Speedway – Steven Drevicki

6/12: Bridgeport Speedway – Chad Boespflug

6/15: Port Royal Speedway – Dustin Clark

7/5: Knoxville Raceway – Don Droud, Jr.

7/6: Knoxville Raceway – Wyatt Burks

7/17: Eldora Speedway – Carson Short

7/18: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Max Adams

7/19: Plymouth Speedway – Max Adams

7/20: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle

7/21: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Dickie Gaines

7/24: Terre Haute Action Track – Dustin Smith

7/25: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jason McDougal

7/26: Bloomington Speedway – Josh Hodges

7/27: Tri-State Speedway – Critter Malone

8/22: Kokomo Speedway – Dave Darland

8/23: Kokomo Speedway – Scotty Weir

8/24: Kokomo Speedway – Josh Hodges

9/13: Terre Haute Action Track – Dustin Smith

9/14: Tri-State Speedway – Carson Short

9/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Tye Mihocko

9/28: Eldora Speedway – Scotty Weir

10/5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mario Clouser

11/7: Perris Auto Speedway – Brody Roa

11/8: Perris Auto Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

11/9: Perris Auto Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

11/15: Arizona Speedway – Damion Gardner

11/16: Arizona Speedway – Austin Williams

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER:

2/14: Bubba Raceway Park – Travis Hery

2/15: Bubba Raceway Park – Dakota Jackson

2/16: Bubba Raceway Park – Joey Biasi

4/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Robert Ballou

5/10: Eldora Speedway – Chad Boespflug

5/17: Tri-City Speedway – Jason McDougal

5/22: Terre Haute Action Track – Brandon Mattox

6/11: Grandview Speedway – Dave Darland

6/12: Bridgeport Speedway – Joey Biasi

6/15: Port Royal Speedway – Chad Boespflug

7/5: Knoxville Raceway – Matt Westfall

7/6: Knoxville Raceway – C.J. Leary

7/17: Eldora Speedway – Isaac Chapple

7/18: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kyle Cummins

7/19: Plymouth Speedway – Dakota Jackson

7/20: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

7/21: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Josh Hodges

7/24: Terre Haute Action Track – Dakota Jackson

7/25: Lincoln Park Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

7/26: Bloomington Speedway – Brandon Mattox

7/27: Tri-State Speedway – Tony DiMattia

8/22: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas, Jr.

8/23: Kokomo Speedway – Hunter Schuerenberg

9/13: Terre Haute Action Track – Dustin Smith

9/14: Tri-State Speedway – Chris Windom

9/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Harley Burns

9/28: Eldora Speedway – Isaac Chapple

10/5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Cummins

11/7: Perris Auto Speedway – Max Adams

11/8: Perris Auto Speedway – Logan Seavey

11/9: Perris Auto Speedway – Austin Liggett

11/15: Arizona Speedway – Eddie Tafoya, Jr.

11/16: Arizona Speedway – Jason McDougal

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER:

2/14: Bubba Raceway Park – Matt Westfall

2/15: Bubba Raceway Park – Travis Hery

2/16: Bubba Raceway Park – Ty Tilton

4/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Michael Koontz

5/10: Eldora Speedway – Dallas Hewitt

5/17: Tri-City Speedway – James Lyerla

6/11: Grandview Speedway – Brian VanMeveren

7/5: Knoxville Raceway – Steve Irwin

7/6: Knoxville Raceway – Glen Saville

7/17: Eldora Speedway – Gage Etgen

7/18: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Brody Roa

7/19: Plymouth Speedway – Dave Darland

7/20: Kokomo Speedway – Max Adams

7/21: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Tom Harris

7/24: Terre Haute Action Track – Dakota Jackson

7/25: Lincoln Park Speedway – Isaac Chapple

7/26: Bloomington Speedway – Lee Underwood

7/27: Tri-State Speedway – Kevin Thomas, Jr.

8/22: Kokomo Speedway – Brandon Mattox

8/23: Kokomo Speedway – Jarett Andretti

8/24: Kokomo Speedway – Matt Goodnight

9/13: Terre Haute Action Track – Eric Perrott

9/14: Tri-State Speedway – Stephen Schnapf

9/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Dustin Smith

9/28: Eldora Speedway – Matt Goodnight

10/5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Steve Thomas

11/7: Perris Auto Speedway – Chris Gansen

11/8: Perris Auto Speedway – Josh Hodges

11/9: Perris Auto Speedway – Bill Rose & Chris Bonneau

11/15: Arizona Speedway – Chris Bonneau

11/16: Arizona Speedway – Dennis Gile

USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER ROSTER:

A

Garrett Abrams/Rushville, IN (Garrett Abrams #32A)

Max Adams/Loomis, CA (Scott Adams #5m, Dwight Cheney #42, Paul Hazen #57 & Keith Ford #73T)

Garrett Aitken/Paris, IL (Greg Aitken #32A)

Collin Ambrose/Owensboro, KY (Collin Ambrose #2 & Collin Ambrose #36)

Jarett Andretti/Mooresville, NC (Andretti Autosport Short Track #18)

T.J. Artz/Lincoln, NE (Artz & Sons #57)

B

Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Robert Ballou/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Bill Balog/Hartland, WI (Hans Lein #2)

Koby Barksdale/Norman, OK (Koby Barksdale #22)

Brent Beauchamp/Avon, IN (Jeff Olson #34)

Robert Bell/Colfax, IA (Robert Bell #71)

Ryan Bernal/Hollister, CA (Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports #17B)

Travis Berryhill/American Canyon, CA (Tyler Sturgeon Racing #77s)

Joey Biasi/Mary D, PA (Joey Biasi #B1)

Nick Bilbee/Indianapolis, IN (Bilbee Motorsports #17)

Chad Boespflug/Hanford, CA (Eberhardt-Zirzow Racing #98e)

Ryan Bond/Haubstadt, IN (Ryan Bond #7R)

Chris Bonneau/Peoria, AZ (Chris Bonneau #15)

Clinton Boyles/Greenwood, MO (Paul Hazen #57)

Donny Brackett/Fort Branch, IN (Tony Brackett #4B)

Timmy Buckwalter/Douglassville, PA (LNB Motorsports #7)

Patrick Budde/Bartelso, IL (Budde Racing #90)

Dominick Buffalino/Sayreville, NJ (Wasitowski Motorsports #3x)

®Mike Burkin/Clyde, OH (Dick Mahoney #79)

Wyatt Burks/Topeka, KS (Wyatt Burks #11w)

Harley Burns/Brazil, IN (Harley Burns #12 & Tom Knight #16K)

C

Rob Caho, Jr./Wyoming, MN (Rob Caho Motorsports #78)

Craig Campton/Pardeeville, WI (Final Effort Racing #7s)

Tanner Carrick/Lincoln, CA (Carrick Motorsports #83T)

Isaac Chapple/Willow Branch, IN (LNR-Isaac Chapple Racing #52)

Brayden Clark/Tipton, IN (Roy Jackson #42G)

®Dustin Clark/Washington, IN (Dustin Clark #75)

Daron Clayton/Sikeston, MO (KO Motorsports #5o)

Sterling Cling/Tempe, AZ (Sterling Cling Racing #34)

Mario Clouser/Auburn, IL (Mario Clouser Motorsports #6)

Shane Cockrum/Benton, IL (JP Motorsports #24p)

Matt Cooley/Greenville, OH (Cooley Racing #19c)

Colten Cottle/Kansas, IL (Rick Cottle #5c)

Shane Cottle/Kansas, IL (Epperson Racing #2E, Cooley Racing #19c & Chet Williams #38)

Tyler Courtney/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall-Newman Racing #7BC)

Kory Crabtree/West Jefferson, OH (Lou Gagliardi #60)

Tim Creech II/Indianapolis, IN (Tim Creech II #2c)

Braydon Cromwell/Lone Jack, MO (Mike Cromwell #4A)

Kyle Cummins/Princeton, IN (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Josh Cunningham/Spencer, IN (Josh Cunningham #3JC)

Michael Curtis/Cottonwood, AZ (Kevin Turner & Greg Wheeler #11c)

D

Anthony D’Alessio/Apollo Beach, FL (Anthony D’Alessio #01)

Dave Darland/Lincoln, IN (Epperson Racing #2E, Chase Briscoe-Curb-Agajanian Racing #5, Buddy Cunningham #17c, Michael Dutcher Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #17GP, Dave Darland-Curb-Agajanian #36D, Tim Hogue Racing #39, Dwight Cheney #42 & Barry Tibbits #43m

Zach Daum/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports #5D)

Aaron Davis/Windfall, IN (Jeff Davis #11)

Charles Davis, Jr./Buckeye, AZ (Charles Davis, Jr. #47)

Mitchell Davis/Auburn, IL (Mitchell Davis #56)

Tony DiMattia/Malvern, PA (Tony DiMattia Motorsports #50)

Steven Drevicki/Reading, PA (Drevicki Racing #19s)

Don Droud, Jr./Lincoln, NE (Mark Burch Motorsports #1m)

Paul Dues/Minster, OH (Dues Racing #87)

E

Jared Esh/Lancaster, PA (Brian Ehrenzeller #33)

Jeremy Ellertson/Lawndale, CA (Jeremy Ellertson #98J)

®Gage Etgen/Celina, OH (Gage Etgen #99)

F

Logan Faucon/Elkhart, IL (Logan Faucon #52F)

Michael Fischesser/Cincinnati, OH (Michael Fischesser #44)

Brayden Fox/Avon, IN (Fox Brothers Racing #53)

Parker Frederickson/Kokomo, IN (Frederickson Racing #34w)

G

Dickie Gaines/Mitchell, IN (Jason Soudrette Racing #44)

Chris Gansen/San Bernardino, CA (Dennis & Christol Gansen #4G)

Don Gansen/San Bernardino, CA (Dennis & Christol Gansen #4D)

Cody Gardner/Milford, OH (Appco Racing #9G)

Damion Gardner/Concord, CA (Mark Alexander #4x & Chris Dyson Racing #20)

®Noah Gass/Mounds, OK (Randy Gass #20G)

Aric Gentry/Robards, KY (Larry Gentry #10)

Dennis Gile/Phoenix, AZ (Gene Gile #13G)

Ryan Godown/Ringoes, NJ (Karl Freyer #4F)

Matt Goodnight/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing #39)

Justin Grant/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Brad Greenup/Channahon, IL (Al Greenup #4G)

Bobby Griffitts/Bloomington, IN (Bobby Griffitts #9)

Scottie Gretzmacher/Farmington, MO (Scottie Gretzmacher #16G)

Trey Gropp/Lincoln, NE (Trey Gropp #54)

H

David Hair/Indianapolis, IN (David Hair #44)

Brandon Halverson/Jackson, MN (Brandon Halverson #13MJ)

Scott Hampton/New Palestine, IN (Ted Slinkard #51 & Jerry Powell #59)

Luke Harbison/Fishers, IN (Luke Harbison #40)

®Tom Harris/Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK (Tom Harris Motorsport #84)

Kyle Hathaway/Ayrshire, IN (Kyle Hathaway #7H)

Chayse Hayhurst/Evansville, IN (Chayse Hayhurst #20)

Korbyn Hayslett/Troy, OH (Kim & Dave Hayslett #1H)

Heidi Hedin/Doylestown, PA (Hedin Racing #3H)

Slater Helt/Harrisonville, MO (Shawn Helt #22s)

®Zane Hendricks/Stillwater, OK (Goodnight Racing #27)

Anton Hernandez/Arlington, TX (Cooley Racing #19c)

Travis Hery/Piqua, OH (Mark Hery #21H)

Dallas Hewitt/Troy, OH (Todd Keen #18)

Tyler Hewitt/Marion, IN (RL Motorsports #1)

Steve Hix/Ventura, CA (Steve Hix #57)

Josh Hodges/Tijeras, NM (Hodges Motorsports #74x)

A.J. Hopkins/Brownsburg, IN (4J Motorsports)

J.J. Hughes/Indianapolis, IN (Hughes Autotech #76)

Jori Hughes/Tower, MN (Rhys Layton #19x)

I

®Dustin Ingle/Lima, OH (Dustin Ingle #2DI)

Steve Irwin/Fenton, MI (Flying Zero Racing #0s)

J

Dakota Jackson/Elizabethtown, IN (Jackson Racing #3 & On The Gass Racing #17)

Jack James/Harlan, IN (Jack James #99)

Chase Johnson/Penngrove, CA (Shawn Thomas #68)

R.J. Johnson/Laveen, AZ (Ricky Johnson #51)

K

Bud Kaeding/Campbell, CA (Morrison Williams #0)

Brian Karraker/Dongola, IL (Denny Karraker #23)

Tyler Kendall/Connersville, IN (Matt Kendall #20K)

Cole Ketcham/Muncie, IN (John Ketcham #41)

Jordan Kinser/Bedford, IN (Hurst Bros. Motorsports #70)

Trevor Kobylarz/Reading, PA (RT Racing #14)

Michael Koontz/Bloomington, IN (Michael Koontz #17K)

Riley Kreisel/Warsaw, MO (Deb & Rick Smith #90)

L

C.J. Leary/Greenfield, IN (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Katlynn Leer/Moulton, IA (Joe Leer #77K)

Aaron Leffel/Springfield, OH (Team Taylor Racing #12L)

Kyle Lick/Lehighton, PA (Terry Lick Racing #8)

Austin Liggett/Tracy, CA (Tim Liggett #83)

Joe Liguori/Tampa, FL (Barry Tibbits #43JR)

Steve Little/Waynesfield, OH (Steve & Melissa Little #53)

Brandon Long/Wichita Falls, TX (Brandon Long #02)

James Lyerla/Hillsboro, IL (James Lyerla #11)

M

Zack Madrid/Phoenix, AZ (Ricky Johnson #15m & Ricky Johnson #51m)

Tommy Malcolm/Corona, CA (Dino Napier #5x)

Critter Malone/Pittsboro, IN (KO Motorsports #5s)

Brandon Mattox/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing #28)

Paul May/Terre Haute, IN (Paul May #71m)

Matt McCarthy/Riverside, CA (John McCarthy #28m)

Jason McDougal/Broken Arrow, OK (Tanner Grau #34, Dwight Cheney #42x & Daigh-Phillips Motorsports #71p)

Nate McMillin/Rosedale, IN (Kenny McMillin #24)

Thomas Meseraull/San Jose, CA (Don Whitney Racing #00, Gene Gile #13m, Simon Racing #23s, RNS Motorsports #41w & Tom Eades Racing #47)

Tye Mihocko/Phoenix, AZ (Tye Mihocko #5)

Mike Miller/Wapakoneta, OH (Mike Miller #82)

Joss Moffatt/Columbus, IN (Moffatt-Wright Racing #5J)

Brandon Moore/Clyde, OH (Brandon Moore #7m)

Matt Moore/Bethany, OK (Greg Moore #9)

Chris Morgan/Topeka, KS (Bruce Williams #7c)

Evan Mosley/Lapel, IN (Aaron Mosley #27)

N

Anthony Nicholson/Millington, TN (Nicholson Motorsports)

Paul Nienhiser/Chapin, IL (Paul Nienhiser #9x)

O

Justin Owen/Harrison, OH (Justin Owen #4J)

P

Chris Parkinson/Gladstone, MO (Chris Parkinson #65)

Craig Pellegrini, Jr./Buena, NJ (Pellegrini Motorsports #11)

Carmen Perigo/Stoystown, PA (Carmen Perigo #21p)

Will Perkins/Oxnard, CA (Will Perkins #50)

Eric Perrott/Sumner, IL (Eric Perrott #45)

Chris Phillips/Plainfield, IN (Chris & Ben Phillips #6p)

Andrew Prather/Martinsville, IN (Tom Knight #16K)

Zack Pretorius/Yorktown, IN (Goodnight Racing #39x)

R

Joel Rayborne/West Covina, CA (Rodney Rayborne #12B)

®Terry Richards/Denton, NE (Terry Richards #18)

Brody Roa/Garden Grove, CA (Dwight Cheney #42 & BR Performance #91R)

Kyle Robbins/New Castle, IN (KR Racing #17R)

Frank Rodgers III/Lucas, IA (Frank Rodgers III #6R)

Jadon Rogers/Worthington, IN (Kyle Rogers #14)

Bill Rose/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing #6)

Matt Rossi/Glendale, AZ (Phil Rossi #02)

Kendall Ruble/Vincennes, IN (Kendall Ruble Racing #17)

Brian Ruhlman/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman #49)

S

Glen Saville/Razorback, NSW, AU (Glen Saville #75x)

Doug Schenck/Cottage Grove, WI (Final Effort Racing #71)

®Kent Schmidt/Owensville, IN (KO Motorsports #5K)

®Stephen Schnapf/Evansville, IN (Randy Edwards #61m)

Kory Schudy/Battlefield, MO (Jon Sawyer #28)

Hunter Schuerenberg/Sikeston, MO (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19BS & Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19s)

Sam Scott/Patoka, IN (Sam Scott #7)

Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19L & Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19s)

Kyle Shipley/Sun City, AZ (Kyle Shipley #0G)

Brady Short/Bedford, IN (Short-Pottorff Racing #11p)

Carson Short/Marion, IL (Chris Dyson Racing #20 & RCM Motorsports #21)

Jake Simmons/New Palestine, IN (Tim Simmons #3)

Landon Simon/Tipp City, OH (Jerry Burton #04, Simon Racing #23s & Landon Simon Racing #24s)

Alec Sipes/Bloomfield, IN (Alec Sipes #99)

Corey Smith/Russiaville, IN (CS Motorsports #66s)

Dustin Smith/Russiaville, IN (Smith Racing #77)

Wesley Smith/Nixa, MO (John Helm #12)

Justin Standridge/Athens, IL (KCBJ Motorsports #8J)

John Stehman/Halifax, PA (Treyco Motorsports #23)

Brandon Stevenson/Holstein, IA (Brandon Stevenson #0)

Chase Stockon/Fort Branch, IN (32 TBI Racing #32)

Lane Stone/Concordia, MO (Terry Stone #73)

Joe Stornetta/Napa, CA (Jerry Burton #04)

Stevie Sussex/Tempe, AZ (Robbie & Gaye Allen #12)

Jake Swanson/Anaheim, CA (John Grau-Mike Burkhart #34AZ)

Kody Swanson/Kingsburg, CA (Nolen Racing #20N)

Verne Sweeney/Lomita, CA (Ken Tracy #98)

Doug Sylvester/Ottumwa, IL (Doug Sylvester #12x)

T

Eddie Tafoya, Jr./Chino Hills, CA (Eddie Tafoya, Sr. #51T)

Kevin Thomas, Jr./Cullman, AL (Hayward Thomas Motorsports #19)

Steve Thomas/Ludlow, IL (Steve Thomas Racing #20)

®Ty Tilton/Lima, OH (Ty Tilton #42)

U

Lee Underwood/Troy, OH (Lee Underwood Racing #24L)

V

Jace Vander Weerd/Visalia, CA (Ron Vander Weerd #88)

Richard Vander Weerd/Visalia, CA (Ron Vander Weerd #10)

®Brian VanMeveren/Woodbury, MN (VanMeveren Racing #24)

Jesse Vermillion/Greencastle, IN (Vermillion Racing #5)

W

Scotty Weir/Marion, IN (Scott Pedersen #4p, Simon Racing #23s, Goodnight Racing #39, Goodnight Racing #39G & Dwight Cheney #42)

Cooper Welch/Sheridan, IN (Chris Welch #2)

Travis Welpott/Pendleton, IN (Travis Welpott-Ernie Gorman Racing #18T)

Matt Westfall/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports #33m)

Korey Weyant/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant #99)

Cody White/Fremont, OH (Jerry White #26w)

Eric Wilkins/El Mirage, AZ (John Grau-Mike Burkhart #34w)

Austin Williams/Corona, CA (Tom & Laurie Sertich #92)

Chet Williams/Newburg, IN (Chet Williams #38)

Cody Williams/Norco, CA (Cody Williams #44)

Chris Windom/Canton, IL (Parallax Group-Goacher Racing #5G)

Mitch Wissmiller/Saybrook, IL (Mitch Wissmiller #1 & Matt & Ruthy Barker #29)

Callie Wolsiffer/New Palestine, IN (Barry Tibbits #43w)

Brad Wyatt/Kearney, MO (RNS Motorsports #41)

® represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS:

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS:

1. [62 wins] Dave Darland

2. [52 wins] Tom Bigelow

3. [47 wins] Tracy Hines

4. [46 wins] Jack Hewitt

5. [45 wins] Larry Dickson

6. [42 wins] Pancho Carter

7. [41 wins] Bryan Clauson

8. [40 wins] Gary Bettenhausen

9. [37 wins] Sheldon Kinser

10. [35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

12. [32 wins] Rollie Beale

13. [29 wins] Brady Bacon & Robert Ballou

15. [28 wins] Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

17. [27 wins] Kevin Thomas, Jr.

18. [26 wins] Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

21. [25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Chris Windom

24. [23 wins] A.J. Foyt & Roger McCluskey

26. [22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones & Sam Sessions

29. [21 wins] Greg Weld

30. [17 wins] Jerry Coons, Jr., Parnelli Jones & Bud Kaeding

33. [16 wins] Damion Gardner & Justin Grant

35. [15 wins] Bobby East, Cory Kruseman, Jud Larson & Brian Tyler

39. [14 wins] Billy Cassella, Jim Hurtubise, Lee Kunzman & Bruce Walkup

43. [13 wins] Don Branson & Steve Chassey

45. [12 wins] Eric Gordon & Chase Stockon

47. [11 wins] Daron Clayton & Greg Leffler

49. [10 wins] Thomas Meseraull & Tony Stewart

51. [9 wins] Mario Andretti, C.J. Leary, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

55. [8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford & Joe Saldana

59. [7 wins] Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin, Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

69. [6 wins] Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Kyle Cummins, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Tom Sneva, George Snider & Dick Tobias

78. [5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Derek Davidson, Gene Lee Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh & Cole Whitt

94. [4 wins] Rob Chaney, Shane Cottle, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith & Danny Smith

104. [3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Jerry Daniels, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Ralph Liguori, Charlie Masters, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Doug Wolfgang

126. [2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Danny Milburn, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Jerry Poland, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Brad Sweet, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Mike Spencer, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward & Carl Williams

156. [1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland, Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Rickie Gaunt, Elmer George, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Bobby Olivero, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Jiggs Peters, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh, Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter, Jr., Brody Roa, David Roahrig, Logan Seavey, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Matt Westfall, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

1. (65) Tom Bigelow

2. (60) Dave Darland & Tracy Hines

4. (39) Levi Jones

5. (37) Larry Dickson

6. (36) Bryan Clauson

7. (35) Rich Vogler

8. (33) Brady Bacon

9. (31) Sheldon Kinser

10. (30) Pancho Carter

11. (28) Kevin Thomas, Jr.

12. (27) Dave Steele & Chase Stockon

14. (26) Jay Drake

15. (24) Gary Bettenhausen, Justin Grant & J.J. Yeley

18. (23) C.J. Leary & Jon Stanbrough

20. (22) Steve Butler

21. (20) Jerry Coons, Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

24. (19) Greg Weld

25. (17) Don Branson & A.J. Foyt

27. (16) Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

30. (15) Kenny Irwin, Jr., Sam Sessions & Brian Tyler

33. (14) Billy Cassella & Parnelli Jones

35. (13) Bobby East, Damion Gardner & Bruce Walkup

38. (12) Steve Chassey, Rick Hood, Bill Puterbaugh & Joe Saldana

42. (11) Tyler Courtney & George Snider

44. (10) Sonny Ates & Chris Windom

46. (9) Jim Hurtubise, Jud Larson, Eddie Leavitt, Johnny Rutherford, & Josh Wise

51. (8) Robert Ballou, Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser & Thomas Meseraull

55. (7) Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Larry Rice, Hunter Schuerenberg, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

67. (6) Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath, Johnny Parsons, Ken Schrader

78. (5) Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley, Brad Sweet & Kevin Thomas

89. (4) Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Kyle Cummins, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Lee Kunzman, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh, Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Bob Wente

107. (3) Tommy Astone, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Ralph Liguori, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt and John Wolfe

139. (2) Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Keith Bloom, Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Nic Faas, Larry Gates, Gene Lee Gibson, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Brad Marvel, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Kody Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

184. (1) Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Brent Beauchamp, Ryan Bernal, Lee Brewer, Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Cotton Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Elmer George, Bobby Grim, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch, Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Wes McIntyre, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller, Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Jerry Richert, Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, Logan Seavey, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Wib Spalding, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Jake Swanson, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O’Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sam Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons, Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR OWNER CHAMPIONS:

1961: Sterling Plumbing & Heating, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Anderson Products, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R-B Racing Associates, 1974: Conger & Stapp Racing, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp Racing, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing Co., 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, Inc., 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, Inc., 1995: Niebel Engines, Inc., 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance/Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker/Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker/Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart Racing, 2012: CTR/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin, Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark