2019 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET SEASON IN REVIEW

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (December 5, 2019)………With the 64th USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season in the books, we reflect on the most balanced season in recent times in terms of the variety of venues and the number of teams and drivers who stepped to the forefront to compete at an elite level throughout the duration of the most expansive schedule of events in more than two decades.

Firstly, Tyler Courtney and Clauson/Marshall Racing earned their first driver and owner championship, respectively, in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget ranks just one year following their 2018 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car championship. They’re only the second driver/team combo to accomplish winning each of the titles in USAC’s National Midget and National Sprint divisions in consecutive years following Josh Wise and Tony Stewart Racing’s reign during 2005-06.

Courtney led nearly every statistical category with the series in 2019, including feature wins (8), laps led (175), top-fives (20), top-tens (26), fast qualifying times (8) and heat race wins (9). Courtney was the first USAC National Midget champion driver since Cole Whitt in 2008 to win the title without starting every feature run during the season after missing the transfer in late November’s Hangtown 100 opener.

The Indianapolis, Ind. native’s eight series victories this year were the most by any one driver since Jeff Gordon won nine in 1990. Courtney’s 18 overall USAC National series wins in 2019 (8 Midget, 9 Sprint & 1 Silver Crown) are tied for the third most in a single season alongside A.J. Foyt’s and Parneilli Jones’ 1964 seasons and trail only J.J. Yeley’s 23 National wins in 2003 and Foyt’s 19 in 1961.

Courtney led the championship from start to finish following victories in the first two races of the season in Ocala, Fla., the first driver to lead the standings for the entire USAC National Midget season since Rico Abreu in 2014. He’s also just the ninth driver to win two in a row to start the season with the series since 1956.

His two victories in the Sunshine State during February made him just the eighth driver to win the season opener and the series championship in the same season, and the second in a row following Logan Seavey in 2018.

In only his sixth start of the season, Courtney picked up his fourth win of the 2019 campaign in May at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill., making him the fastest driver ever to reach the four-win mark with the series.

Courtney’s 179-point final margin of victory in the standings was the largest since Darren Hagen’s 201-point advantage to conclude the 2012 USAC National Midget season.

Five first time USAC National Midget winners took the checkered flag this season with Cannon McIntosh (Southern Illinois Center), Chris Windom (Lawrenceburg Speedway), Jason McDougal (Jefferson County Speedway), Tanner Carrick (Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex) and Gio Scelzi (Placerville Speedway) capturing their initial series scores, the most in a single year since 2008.

The number of race winners with the series this year totaled 14, which is the most in a USAC National Midget season since 17 reached victory lane in 2008.

Cullman, Alabama’s Kevin Thomas, Jr. won twice, first with a last lap, lap corner pass to win April’s Kokomo Grand Prix at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway, then scored again in November during Western World at Arizona Speedway.

Logan Seavey’s Indiana Midget Week opening night victory catapulted him into the 2019 IMW title and served as the first of his three wins on the season which was the most by a reigning series champion since Rico Abreu in 2015. The Sutter, Calif. driver took additional wins during Mid-America Midget Week at Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway and Pennsylvania Midget Week at Lanco.

Ione, California’s Justin Grant took RAMS Racing to its first USAC National Midget victory in June at Gas City I-69 Speedway during Indiana Midget Week. The following night, Tanner Thorson capped off one of the most incredible comebacks in USAC history, with wounds and scars still readily evident on his body after sustaining a broken left arm and right foot, a cracked sternum, broken ribs and a punctured lung following a multi-car incident just three months earlier, the Minden, Nevada native delivered the victory at Lincoln Park Speedway during IMW, after starting 15th, the furthest back any winner started in the series in 2019.

In minimal appearances, Kyle Larson was second behind Courtney amongst all drivers with four wins. The Elk Grove, Calif. driver won in June for Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian in the series’ return to the Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Ill. following a 15-year hiatus.

Larson then brought out his own car for the final four races during the western swing. He pocketed a $32,000 payday in the richest USAC Midget event ever held, in November at Placerville. He followed up with two more victories at Bakersfield, Calif. and in the finale at Ventura, Calif. to become the fourth ever driver to win at least three Turkey Night Grands Prix.

That Thanksgiving night win marked just the third occasion in USAC National Midget history that a driver won the final three races to conclude the season (Billy Boat 1995 and Larson in 2012). Larson also became the first driver in 24 years to win three-straight USAC National Midget races in the state of California (also Boat in 1995).

Zeb Wise earned his second and third career victories in the Keystone State in July and August at Action Track USA and Linda’s Speedway after capturing his first a year prior at Lanco in the same state. He finally broke through in the Hoosier state with a major triumph in the BC39 in September at The Dirt Track at IMS.

Chad Boat saw victory lane from both sides, first as a driver in August during Pennsylvania Midget Week at Path Valley Speedway Park, then again as a car owner/crew chief for Scelzi’s win at Placerville. Brady Bacon, who scaled back to a part-time role with FMR Racing after three full seasons for the team between 2016-18, returned to his winning ways with the team in the Western World finale at Arizona.

In the end, with eight victories between Courtney and his Clauson/Marshall Racing team at Ocala, Fla. twice, Kokomo, Ind., Granite City, Ill., Bloomington, Ind., Fairbury, Neb., Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway and Wayne City, Ill., CMR snapped Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian’s seven year run of consecutive series owner championships.

Andrew Layser (Collegeville, Pa.) finished as the top Rookie in the standings (11th). Carrick, Seavey and Thomas were the lone three drivers to start all 31 series events. The most positions advanced by any one driver in a feature event throughout the series season was 19 by Kyle Larson (23rd to 4th) on the opening night of the Hangtown 100 at Placerville.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS:

Driver Champion: Tyler Courtney

Owner Champion: Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC

Rookie of the Year: Andrew Layser

Most Feature Wins: (8) Tyler Courtney

Laps Led: (175) Tyler Courtney

Top-Fives: (20) Tyler Courtney

Top-Tens: (26) Tyler Courtney

Fast Qualifying Times: (8) Tyler Courtney

Heat Race Wins: (9) Tyler Courtney

Feature Starts: (31) Tanner Carrick, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas, Jr.

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: (19) Kyle Larson (23rd to 4th on Nov. 19 at Placerville Speedway)

2019 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

Feb 8: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC)

Feb 9: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC)

Mar 9: &&& Du Quoin, IL – Southern Illinois Center

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac Motorsports #08)

Apr 5: Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC)

Apr 6: Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

WINNER: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Petry Motorsports #5)

May 17: Granite City, IL – Tri-City Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC)

Jun 4: @@@ Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #67)

Jun 5: @@@ Gas City, IN – Gas City I-69 Speedway

WINNER: Justin Grant (RAMS Racing #4A)

Jun 6: @@@ Putnamville, IN – Lincoln Park Speedway

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #98)

Jun 7: @@@ Bloomington, IN – Bloomington Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC)

Jun 8: @@@ Lawrenceburg, IN – Lawrenceburg Speedway

WINNER: Chris Windom (Clauson/Marshall Racing #17BC)

Jun 29: Joliet, IL – Dirt Oval at Route 66

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #97)

Jul 9: Meeker, OK – Red Dirt Raceway

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #67)

Jul 12: Fairbury, NE – Jefferson County Speedway

WINNER: Jason McDougal (FMR Racing #76m)

Jul 13: Fairbury, NE – Jefferson County Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC)

Jul 14: Sweet Springs, MO – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

WINNER: Tanner Carrick (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #71K)

Jul 30: *** Bechtelsville, PA – Grandview Speedway

WINNER: Chris Windom (Clauson/Marshall Racing #17BC)

Jul 31: *** Kutztown, PA – Action Track USA

WINNER: Zeb Wise (Clauson/Marshall Racing #39BC)

Aug 1: *** Spring Run, PA – Path Valley Speedway Park

WINNER: Chad Boat (Tucker/Boat Motorsports #84)

Aug 2: *** Jonestown, PA – Linda’s Speedway

WINNER: Zeb Wise (Clauson/Marshall Racing #39BC)

Aug 3: *** Newmanstown, PA – Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #67)

Sep 5: Speedway, IN – The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

WINNER: Zeb Wise (Clauson/Marshall Racing #39BC)

Sep 28: Rossburg, OH – Eldora Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC)

Oct 17: Wayne City, IL – Wayne County Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC)

Oct 19: Haubstadt, IN – Tri-State Speedway

WINNER: Jason McDougal (FMR Racing #76m)

Nov 15: ### San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway

WINNER: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Petry Motorsports #5)

Nov 16: ### San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway

WINNER: Brady Bacon (FMR Racing #76E)

Nov 19: ### Placerville, CA – Placerville Speedway

WINNER: Gio Scelzi (Tucker/Boat Motorsports #84)

Nov 20: ### Placerville, CA – Placerville Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Open Wheel #1K)

Nov 23: ### Bakersfield, CA – Bakersfield Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Open Wheel #1K)

Nov 28: ### Ventura, CA – Ventura Raceway

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Open Wheel #1K)

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

Races noted with &&& represent an indoor race.

Races noted with @@@ represent Indiana Midget Week.

Races noted with *** represent a race with the USAC Eastern Midgets presented by ARDC.

Races noted with ### represent a Co-Sanctioned race with the USAC Western States Midget Championship.

—————————————————————————-

2019 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

(2,040) Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, IN) (1,861) Logan Seavey (Sutter, CA) (1,853) Chris Windom (Canton, IL) (1,784) Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Cullman, AL) (1,749) Zeb Wise (Angola, IN) (1,605) Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, CA) (1,581) Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, AZ) (1,531) Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, OK) (1,421) Tucker Klaasmeyer (Paola, KS) (1,255) Chad Boat (Phoenix, AZ) (1,188) ®Andrew Layser (Collegeville, PA) (1,056) Tanner Thorson (Minden, NV) (979) ®Jesse Colwell (Red Bluff, CA) (896) ®Karsyn Elledge (Mooresville, NC) (768) Justin Grant (Ione, CA) (756) ®Holley Hollan (Broken Arrow, OK) (702) Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK) (665) ®Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, NC) (634) ®C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) (631) Tyler Thomas (Collinsville, OK) (448) Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL) (447) Michael Pickens (Auckland, NZ) (422) Shane Golobic (Fremont, CA) (388) ®Cole Bodine (Rossville, IN) (348) Sam Johnson (St. Peters, MO) (301) ®Zane Hendricks (Stillwater, OK) (176) ®Sterling Cling (Tempe, AZ) (170) ®Oliver Akard (Ft. Myers, FL) (141) Steve Buckwalter (Royersford, PA) (130) Tyler Nelson (Olathe, KS) (124) Tony DiMattia (Malvern, PA) (104) ®Steve Craig (Levittown, PA) (93) ®Curtis Spicer (Marysville, KS) (71) ®Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL) (49) Adam Pierson (East Corinth, VT) (10) ®Kenney Johnson (Bethany, CT)

® = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie

—————————————————————————-

2019 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OWNER POINT STANDINGS

(2,040) Clauson/Marshall Racing #7BC (Fishers, IN) (1,861) Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #67 (Columbus, IN) (1,853) Clauson/Marshall Racing #17BC (Fishers, IN) (1,784) Petry Motorsports #5 (Greenfield, IN) (1,749) Clauson/Marshall Racing #39BC (Fishers, IN) (1,708) FMR Racing #76m (Palm City, FL) (1,613) Tucker/Boat Motorsports #84 (Mooresville, NC) (1,605) Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #71K (Columbus, IN) (1,581) Petry Motorsports #25 (Greenfield, IN) (1,421) Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #27 (Columbus, IN) (1,188) Clauson/Marshall Racing #47BC (Fishers, IN) (979) Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #71 (Columbus, IN) (975) Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #98 (Columbus, IN) (896) Tucker/Boat Motorsports #1 (Mooresville, NC) (815) Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #97 (Columbus, IN) (768) RAMS Racing #4A (Lees Summit, MO) (756) Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian #67K (Columbus, IN) (672) RMS LLC #7x (Western Springs, IL) (631) Tyler Thomas Motorsports #91T (Collinsville, OK) (622) Steve Reynolds #21KS (Springfield, IL) (518) Bundy Built Motorsports #19m (Mooresville, NC) (493) Petry Motorsports #15 (Greenfield, IN) (448) Daum Motorsports #5D (Pocahontas, IL) (432) Matt Wood Racing #17w (Elk Grove, CA) (376) FMR Racing #76E (Palm City, FL) (301) Zane Hendricks Racing #27z (Stillwater, OK) (275) Petry Motorsports #35 (Greenfield, IN) (275) RMS LLC #36 (Western Springs, IL) (170) Dan & Shellie Akard #41 (Fort Myers, FL) (130) Tyler Nelson Racing #88 (Indianapolis, IN) (124) Tony DiMattia Motorsports #50 (Malvern, PA) (111) Tri-C Motorsports #3c (West Sacramento, CA) (104) Steve Craig #55 (Levittown, PA) (102) Brian Buckwalter #0 (Douglassville, PA) (93) Spicer Racecraft #4 (Marysville, KS) (84) Bus Racing Team #17 (Prescott, AZ) (70) Steve Reynolds/Jetson Motorsports #19J (Springfield, IL) (49) Mancini/Manafort Racing #74m (Plainville, CT) (10) Jeff Johnson #46 (Bethany, CT) (10) Cornell Racing Stables #8 (Monee, IL)

—————————————————————————-

2019 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

(1,188) Andrew Layser (Collegeville, PA) (979) Jesse Colwell (Red Bluff, CA) (896) Karsyn Elledge (Mooresville, NC) (756) Holley Hollan (Broken Arrow, OK) (665) Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, NC) (634) C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) (388) Cole Bodine (Rossville, IN) (301) Zane Hendricks (Stillwater, OK) (176) Sterling Cling (Tempe, AZ) (170) Oliver Akard (Ft. Myers, FL) (104) Steve Craig (Levittown, PA) (93) Curtis Spicer (Marysville, KS) (71) Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL) (10) Kenney Johnson (Bethany, CT)

—————————————————————————-

2019 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS:

(8) Tyler Courtney (Feb 8 at Bubba Raceway Park, Feb 9 at Bubba Raceway Park, Apr 5 at Kokomo Speedway, May 17 at Tri-City Speedway, Jun 7 at Bloomington Speedway, Jul 13 at Jefferson County Speedway, Sep 28 at Eldora Speedway & Oct 17 at Wayne County Speedway)

(4) Kyle Larson (Jun 29 at Dirt Oval at Route 66, Nov 20 at Placerville Speedway, Nov 23 at Bakersfield Speedway & Nov 29 at Ventura Raceway)

(3) Logan Seavey (Jun 4 at Montpelier Motor Speedway, Jul 9 at Red Dirt Raceway & Aug 3 at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway)

(3) Zeb Wise (Jul 31 at Action Track USA, Aug 2 at Linda’s Speedway & Sep 5 The Dirt Track at IMS)

(2) Jason McDougal (Jul 12 at Jefferson County Speedway & Oct 19 at Tri-State Speedway)

(2) Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Apr 6 at Kokomo Speedway & Nov 15 at Arizona Speedway)

(2) Chris Windom (Jun 8 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & Jul 30 at Grandview Speedway)

(1) Brady Bacon (Nov 16 at Arizona Speedway)

(1) Chad Boat (Aug 1 at Path Valley Speedway Park)

(1) Tanner Carrick (Jul 14 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex)

(1) Justin Grant (Jun 5 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

(1) Cannon McIntosh (Mar 9 at the Southern Illinois Center)

(1) Gio Scelzi (Nov 19 at Placerville Speedway)

(1) Tanner Thorson (Jun 6 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE LAPS LED:

(175) Tyler Courtney (129) Logan Seavey (124) Kyle Larson (107) Cannon McIntosh (98) Kevin Thomas, Jr. (71) Justin Grant (55) Chris Windom (48) Zeb Wise (41) Brady Bacon (40) Jason McDougal (38) Chad Boat (37) Tyler Thomas (36) Tanner Thorson (30) Gio Scelzi (25) Tucker Klaasmeyer (24) Tanner Carrick (21) Thomas Meseraull (15) Aaron Reutzel (10) Michael Pickens (4) Jerry Coons, Jr. (2) Jesse Colwell & Andrew Layser

—————————————————————————-

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES:

(20) Tyler Courtney

(15) Logan Seavey

(14) Chris Windom

(13) Zeb Wise

(12) Kevin Thomas, Jr.

(10) Chad Boat & Jason McDougal

(7) Kyle Larson & Tanner Thorson

(6) Tanner Carrick, Jerry Coons, Jr. & Justin Grant

(4) Cannon McIntosh

(3) Rico Abreu & C.J. Leary

(2) Jesse Colwell, Carson Macedo & Tyler Thomas

(1) Brady Bacon, Spencer Bayston, Jonathan Beason, Christopher Bell, Ryan Bernal, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Shane Golobic, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Ethan Mitchell, Michael Pickens, Gio Scelzi & Dillon Welch

—————————————————————————

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES:

(26) Tyler Courtney

(25) Logan Seavey & Chris Windom

(20) Kevin Thomas, Jr.

(18) Tanner Carrick, Jerry Coons, Jr. & Zeb Wise

(17) Jason McDougal

(14) Chad Boat & Tanner Thorson

(13) Tucker Klaasmeyer

(9) Kyle Larson

(8) Justin Grant & Andrew Layser

(6) Shane Golobic

(5) Brady Bacon, Jesse Colwell, Zach Daum, C.J. Leary, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull & Tyler Thomas

(4) Rico Abreu & Gio Scelzi

(3) Spencer Bayston, Michael Pickens & Dillon Welch

(2) Ryan Bernal, Carson Macedo & Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

(1) Jonathan Beason, Christopher Bell, Steve Buckwalter, Timmy Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Robert Dalby, Sam Johnson, Buddy Kofoid, Ethan Mitchell, Daryn Pittman, Aaron Reutzel, Daniel Robinson & Matt Sherrell

—————————————————————————-

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

(8) Tyler Courtney

(4) Kyle Larson & Zeb Wise

(3) Logan Seavey

(2) Kevin Thomas, Jr. & Dillon Welch

(1) Shane Golobic, Justin Grant, Ethan Mitchell, Gio Scelzi & Chris Windom

—————————————————————————-

HEAT RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension, Inc., AutoMeter & Indy Race Parts)

(9) Tyler Courtney

(8) Chad Boat & Tanner Carrick

(7) Kevin Thomas, Jr. & Zeb Wise

(6) Jason McDougal

(5) Tucker Klaasmeyer, Thomas Meseraull, Logan Seavey & Tyler Thomas

(4) Brady Bacon, Jesse Colwell & Chris Windom

(3) Jerry Coons, Jr., Dave Darland, Andrew Layser & Cannon McIntosh

(2) Zach Daum, Karsyn Elledge, Justin Grant, Holley Hollan, Ethan Mitchell, Jake Neuman, Daison Pursley & Tanner Thorson

(1) Rico Abreu, Spencer Bayston, Jonathan Beason, Cole Bodine, Colby Copeland, Robert Dalby, Colton Heath, Chase Johnson, Sam Johnson, Kyle Larson, Ace McCarthy, Daniel Robinson, Gio Scelzi, Jake Swanson & Dillon Welch

—————————————————————————-

C-MAIN WINS:

(1) Brady Bacon, Michael Faccinto, Sam Johnson, Buddy Kofoid & Michael Pickens

—————————————————————————-

D-MAIN WINS:

(1) Jonathan Beason & Brent Beauchamp

—————————————————————————-

QUALIFYING RACE WINS:

(2) Jesse Colwell, Tyler Courtney & Tyler Thomas

(1) Christopher Bell, Tanner Carrick, Colten Cottle, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Kyle Larson, Michael Pickens, Daniel Robinson, Gio Scelzi, Dillon Welch & Zeb Wise

—————————————————————————-

DASH/PURSUIT WINS:

(1) Kyle Larson & Jason McDougal

—————————————————————————-

SEMI WINS:

(3) Tanner Thorson

(2) Christopher Bell & Logan Seavey

(1) Brady Bacon, Ryan Bernal, Jerry Coons, Jr., Dave Darland, Justin Grant, Sam Johnson, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Kyle Larson, Carson Macedo, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Jake Neuman, Aaron Reutzel, Gio Scelzi, Brad Sweet, Chris Windom & Zeb Wise

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE STARTS:

(31) Tanner Carrick, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas, Jr.

(30) Jerry Coons, Jr., Tyler Courtney, Chris Windom & Zeb Wise

(29) Tucker Klaasmeyer

(28) Jason McDougal

(24) Andrew Layser

(23) Chad Boat

(22) Jesse Colwell

(18) Tanner Thorson

(17) Karsyn Elledge

(16) Holley Hollan & Thomas Meseraull

(14) Justin Grant

(13) Brady Bacon

(12) Tyler Thomas

(11) Kyle Larson, C.J. Leary & Cannon McIntosh

(10) Cole Bodine & Michael Pickens

(9) Dave Darland, Ethan Mitchell & Gio Scelzi

(8) Robert Dalby, Zach Daum & Shane Golobic

(7) Rico Abreu, Zane Hendricks, Sam Johnson & Dillon Welch

(5) Spencer Bayston & Steven Drevicki

(4) Bobby Butler, Kyle Cummins, Noah Gass, Buddy Kofoid, Shannon McQueen, Jake Neuman Daison Pursley, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. & Jake Swanson

(3) Christopher Bell, Ryan Bernal, Colby Copeland, Steve Craig, Zach Curtis, Cory Elliott, Shawn Jackson, Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Daniel Robinson & Curtis Spicer

(2) Lance Bennett, Olivia Bennett, Bruce Buckwalter, Jr., Steve Buckwalter, Timmy Buckwalter, Sterling Cling, Brett Conkling, Conor Daly, Ryan Greth, Chase Johnson, Ace McCarthy, Adam Pierson, Karter Sarff, C.J. Sarna, Tyler Seavey, Brad Sweet, A.J. Valim, Kevin Woody, Jr. & Alex Yankowski

(1) Jonathan Beason, Clinton Boyles, Joe Boyles, Alex Bright, Chase Briscoe, Colten Cottle, Hank Davis, Andrew Deal, Tony DiMattia, Chad Frewaldt, Russ Gamester, Casey Hicks, Chase Jones, Tommy Kunsman, Austin Liggett, Critter Malone, Marvin Mitchell, Kameron Morral, Kyle O’Gara, Billy Pauch, Jr., Justin Peck, Daryn Pittman, Kendall Ruble, Matt Sherrell, Jamie Speers, Presley Truedson, Matt Veatch, Chad Winfrey, Ben Worth & J.J. Yeley

—————————————————————————

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Chris Windom (11th to 3rd)

Feb 9: Bubba Raceway Park – Tanner Thorson (24th to 7th)

Mar 9: Southern Illinois Center – Chad Boat (15th to 2nd)

Apr 5: Kokomo Speedway – Dave Darland (21st to 11th)

Apr 6: Kokomo Speedway – Andrew Layser (22nd to 16th)

May 17: Tri-City Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (18th to 7th)

Jun 4: Montpelier Motor Speedway – Jerry Coons, Jr. (20th to 11th)

Jun 5: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Tyler Courtney (15th to 6th)

Jun 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Tanner Thorson (15th to 1st)

Jun 7: Bloomington Speedway – Chris Windom (22nd to 4th)

Jun 8: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Chad Boat (15th to 2nd)

Jun 29: Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Jason McDougal (19th to 9th)

Jul 9: Red Dirt Raceway – Jonathan Beason (17th to 5th)

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway – Tyler Courtney (12th to 2nd)

Jul 13: Jefferson County Speedway – Tyler Thomas (11th to 5th)

Jul 14: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Daniel Robinson (23rd to 8th)

Jul 30: Grandview Speedway – Tanner Thorson (15th to 4th)

Jul 31: Action Track USA – Chris Windom (12th to 3rd)

Aug 1: Path Valley Speedway Park – Timmy Buckwalter (16th to 9th)

Aug 2: Linda’s Speedway – Zeb Wise (8th to 1st)

Aug 3: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Jason McDougal (12th to 3rd)

Sep 5: The Dirt Track at IMS – Tyler Courtney (20th to 2nd)

Sep 28: Eldora Speedway – Tucker Klaasmeyer (18th to 9th)

Oct 17: Wayne County Speedway – Logan Seavey (19th to 4th)

Oct 19: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (16th to 5th)

Nov 15: Arizona Speedway – Kyle Cummins (21st to 14th)

Nov 16: Arizona Speedway – Rico Abreu (18th to 5th)

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Kyle Larson (23rd to 4th)

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Tyler Courtney (24th to 8th)

Nov 23: Bakersfield Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (20th to 8th)

Nov 29: Ventura Raceway – Shane Golobic (24th to 9th)

—————————————————————————-

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHERS:

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Tyler Thomas

Feb 9: Bubba Raceway Park – Zane Hendricks

Mar 9: Southern Illinois Center – Tanner Carrick

Apr 5: Kokomo Speedway – Tyler Thomas

Apr 6: Kokomo Speedway – Jake Neuman

May 17: Tri-City Speedway – Tanner Carrick

Jun 4: Montpelier Motor Speedway – Michael Pickens

Jun 5: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Andrew Layser

Jun 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Holley Hollan

Jun 7: Bloomington Speedway – Jerry Coons, Jr.

Jun 8: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Jesse Colwell

Jun 29: Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Zach Daum

Jul 9: Red Dirt Raceway – Shannon McQueen

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Jul 13: Jefferson County Speedway – Shannon McQueen

Jul 14: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Joe Boyles

Jul 30: Grandview Speedway – Jason McDougal

Jul 31: Action Track USA – Tucker Klaasmeyer

Aug 1: Path Valley Speedway Park – Kyle Larson

Aug 2: Linda’s Speedway – Steven Drevicki

Aug 3: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Zeb Wise

Sep 5: The Dirt Track at IMS – Michael Pickens

Sep 28: Eldora Speedway – Dave Darland

Oct. 17: Wayne County Speedway – Gio Scelzi

Oct. 19: Tri-State Speedway – Jerry Coons, Jr.

Nov 15: Arizona Speedway – Tucker Klaasmeyer

Nov 16: Arizona Speedway – Shannon McQueen

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Brady Bacon

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Chris Windom

Nov 23: Bakersfield Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Nov 29: Ventura Raceway – Jerry Coons, Jr.

—————————————————————————-

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFERS:

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Ethan Mitchell

Mar 9: Southern Illinois Center – Zane Hendricks & Jake Neuman

Apr 5: Kokomo Speedway – Jake Neuman

Apr 6: Kokomo Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

May 17: Tri-City Speedway – Andrew Layser

Jun 4: Montpelier Motor Speedway – Noah Gass

Jun 5: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Jun 6: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Jun 7: Bloomington Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

Jun 8: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Sterling Cling

Jun 29: Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Jake Neuman

Jul 9: Red Dirt Raceway – Andrew Layser

Sep 5: The Dirt Track at IMS – Sam Johnson

Oct. 17: Wayne County Speedway – Holley Hollan

Oct. 19: Tri-State Speedway – Sam Johnson

Nov 15: Arizona Speedway – Shannon McQueen

Nov 16: Arizona Speedway – Robert Dalby

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Tyler Courtney, Zeb Wise & Cory Elliott

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Zeb Wise

Nov 23: Bakersfield Speedway – Andrew Layser

Nov 29: Ventura Raceway – Andrew Layser

—————————————————————————-

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER ROSTER:

A

Rico Abreu/St. Helena, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #97)

®Oliver Akard/Ft. Myers, FL (Dan & Shellie Akard #41)

Chris Andrews/Tulsa, OK (Miller Racing #95)

B

Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, OK (Daryl Saucier #1ST, TKH Motorsports #21H, Keith Ford #73T, FMR Racing #76, FMR Racing #76E, FMR Racing #76m & Central Motorsports #85)

Tyler Baran/Joliet, IL (B-Boyz Motorsports #11)

Chris Baue/Indianapolis, IN (Chris Baue #9)

Spencer Bayston/Lebanon, IN (Hayward Motorsports #19)

Cody Beard/Huntingburg, IN (Cody Beard #7)

Jonathan Beason/Broken Arrow, OK (Hard Eight Racing #8J, Steve Reynolds Motorsports #21FS & Six8 Motorsports #68)

Brent Beauchamp/Avon, IN (Kevin Arnold #43)

Brett Becker/Odessa, TX (Brett Becker Racing #2B)

Kyle Beilman/Mar Vista, CA (Beilman Motorsports #31B)

Christopher Bell/Norman, OK (Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #21 & Tucker-Boat Motorsports #84x)

Robert Bell/Colfax, IA (Robert Bell #71B)

Blaze Bennett/Parker, CO (Blaze Bennett #10B & Olivia Bennett #77B)

Lance Bennett/Aurora, CO (Olivia Bennett #10)

Olivia Bennett/Aurora, CO (Olivia Bennett #77)

Ryan Bernal/Hollister, CA (Matt Wood Racing #77w)

Travis Berryhill/American Canyon, CA (Manic Racing #31)

Chad Boat/Phoenix, AZ (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #84)

®Cole Bodine/Rossville, IN (Petry Motorsports #15 & Petry Motorsports #35)

Blake Bower/Brentwood, CA (Tony Boscacci & Chris Walker #10B)

Clinton Boyles/Greenwood, MO (Mounce Motorsports #9)

Joe Boyles/Greenwood, MO (Joe Boyles #98B)

Alex Bright/Collegeville, PA (Daryl Saucier #1ST & Seymour Performance #29A)

Chase Briscoe/Mitchell, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing #5B)

Kaidon Brown/Sydney, AU (Matt Wood Racing #97w)

Kaylee Bryson/Muskogee, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports #11B)

Jake Bubak/Arvada, CO (Patrick Bourke #27B)

Bruce Buckwalter, Jr./Mechanicsburg, PA (Bruce Buckwalter, Sr. #83)

Steve Buckwalter/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter #0 & Brian Buckwalter #25B)

Timmy Buckwalter/Douglassville, PA (Seymour Performance #29B)

David Budres/Beloit, WI (Manic Racing #23m)

Bobby Butler/Bridgeport, NJ (Rusty Myers #5B)

C

Tanner Carrick/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #71K)

Robert Carson/Concord, CA (Howard & Karen Segur #99x)

Grady Chandler/Piedmont, OK (Mounce Motorsports #19s)

Thomas Chandler/Festus, MO (Rich Roney #1T)

Mark Chisholm/Cheyenne, WY (Mark Chisholm #56x)

®Sterling Cling/Tempe, AZ (Petry Motorsports #35)

Maria Cofer/Macdoel, CA (Steve Reynolds Motorsports #21m, Johnny Cofer #57 & Marcie Campbell #71s)

®Jesse Colwell/Red Bluff, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #71)

Brett Conkling/Westwood, NJ (Brett Conkling #0NJ)

Jerry Coons, Jr./Tucson, AZ (Petry Motorsports #25)

Colby Copeland/Roseville, CA (Matt Wood Racing #27w)

Colten Cottle/Kansas, IL (Travis Young #56AP)

Tyler Courtney/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC)

®Steve Craig/Levittown, PA (Steve Craig #55)

Tim Crawley/Benton, AR (Tim Crawley #4J)

Braydon Cromwell/Lone Jack, MO (Mounce Motorsports #9)

Kyle Cummins/Princeton, IN (Jack Yeley & Glenn Styres #1G, Jack Yeley, Glenn Styres #2G & RMS LLC #71x)

Zach Curtis/Spring City, PA (Jack Curtis #75)

D

Robert Dalby/Anaheim, CA (Ken Dalby #4D & Tucker-Boat Motorsports #85)

Conor Daly/Noblesville, IN (Petry Motorsports #15 & Petry Motorsports #35)

Dave Darland/Lincoln, IN (Petry Motorsports #15, RMS LLC #36 & Del Morris #71R)

Zach Daum/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports #5D)

Hank Davis/Sand Springs, OK (Dean Franklin #42)

Andrew Deal/Caney, KS (Mike & Karen Deal #15D)

Justin Dickerson/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson #21D)

Tony DiMattia/Malvern, PA (Tony DiMattia #50)

Nick Drake/Mooresville, NC (CR Motorsports #7R & Troy Cline #55)

Ken Drangmeister/Hobart, IN (Ken Drangmeister #76)

Rich Drangmeister/Hobart, IN (#3 Rich Drangmeister)

Steven Drevicki/Reading, PA (Randy Heckman #12)

Bryan Drollinger/San Pedro, CA (Drollinger Bros. Racing #71D)

E

Tyler Edwards/Salina, OK (Jake Swanson #17s)

®Karsyn Elledge/Mooresville, NC (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #1)

Cory Elliott/Bakersfield, CA (Mitch Elliott #11E)

F

Michael Faccinto/Hanford, CA (Mitch Elliott #11F & Del Morris #47m)

Andrew Felker/Carl Junction, MO (Chad Shields #44)

Frank Flud/Pryor, OK (Bobby Springer #25s)

Chad Frewaldt/Kansas City, KS (Chad Frewaldt #4F)

G

Russ Gamester/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing #46)

Damion Gardner/Concord, CA (Klatt Enterprises #4)

Ronnie Gardner/Riverside, CA (Six8 Motorsports #68)

Carson Garrett/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett #15x)

Noah Gass/Mounds, OK (Randy Gass #20G)

Dustin Golobic/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing #17w)

Shane Golobic/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing #17w)

Justin Grant/Ione, CA (RAMS Racing #4A)

Ryan Greth/Newport, PA (Mullet Racing #4)

Tony Gualda/Hollister, CA (Kruseman Motorsports #18K)

H

Derek Hagar/Marion, AR (Hagar-Proctor Racing #9JR)

Ryan Hall/Midlothian, TX (Mark Bush #2)

Ron Hazelton/Chatsworth, CA (Ron Hazelton #15H)

Colton Heath/Marysville, WA (Carla & Gaylon Stewart #99)

®Zane Hendricks/Stillwater, OK (Zane Hendricks Racing #27z)

Johnathon Henry/Stockton, CA (LKK Racing #1K)

Anton Hernandez/Arlington, TX (Bear Wood #8JR)

John Heydenreich/Bloomsburg, PA (John Givens #22)

Casey Hicks/Platt City, MO (Casey Hicks #5H)

®Holley Hollan/Broken Arrow, OK (Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #67K)

Emilio Hoover/Broken Arrow, OK (James Hoover #9H)

Luke Howard (Overland Park, KS (Jay Mounce #00)

I

Dylan Ito/Ventura, CA (Keith Ford #73)

J

Dakota Jackson/Elizabethtown, IN (Kevin Arnold #43)

Shawn Jackson/Bear, DE (Shawn Jackson #7J)

Chris Jagger, Jr./Warsaw, IN (Chris Jagger, Jr. #32J)

Chase Johnson/Penngrove, CA (Tom Malloy #25x)

Colby Johnson/Penngrove, CA (Del Morris #71m)

Kenney Johnson/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson #46)

Sam Johnson/St. Peters, MO (Steve Reynolds-Jetson Motorsports #19J & Joe Johnson #72)

Chase Jones/Greenwood, IN (SFH Racing Development #1BR, Bill Ecker #57B & SFH Racing Development #68)

Curtis Jones/Sand Springs, OK (Wayne Simmons #77s)

Kyle Jones/Kennedale, TX (Trifecta Motorsports #7u)

Robby Josett/Santa Clarita, CA (Keith Ford #73x)

K

Tucker Klaasmeyer/Paola, KS (Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #27)

Michael Klein/Elsmere, KY (Mike Wallace #10A)

Buddy Kofoid/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #97K & Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #98)

Michael Koontz/Bloomington, IN (Michael Koontz #17x)

Tommy Kouns/Lebanon, IN (Chuck Taylor #11T)

Tommy Kunsman/Bethlehem, PA (Tommy Kunsman #21)

L

Kyle Larson/Elk Grove, CA (Kyle Larson Open Wheel #1K, Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #24 & Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #97)

®Andrew Layser/Collegeville, PA (Clauson-Marshall Racing #47BC)

Mike Leach, Jr./Orange, CA (Mike Leach, Sr. #33p)

®C.J. Leary/Greenfield, IN (Gene Gile Racing #13, Steve Reynolds Motorsports #21KS & FMR Racing #76m)

Aaron Leffel/Springfield, OH (Chuck Taylor #11L)

Matt Linder/Hoschton, GA (Mark Bush #2x)

Anthony Lopiccolo/Yorba Linda, CA (Anthony Lopiccolo #21)

Brayton Lynch/Springfield, IL (Rusty Kunz #1K)

M

Carson Macedo/Lemoore, CA (Tarlton Motorsports #21)

Critter Malone/Pittsboro, IN (Seven LLC #7)

Ace McCarthy/Tahlequah, OK (Jim Neuman #28)

Jason McDougal/Broken Arrow, OK (Steve Reynolds Motorsports #21KS & FMR Racing #76m)

Cannon McIntosh/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports #08)

Shannon McQueen/Bakersfield, CA (McQueen Racing #7 & Broc Garrett #15s)

Thomas Meseraull/San Jose, CA (#7x RMS LLC & Gene Gile Racing #13)

Ethan Mitchell/Mooresville, NC (Dave Mac Motorsports #08m & Bundy Built Motorsports #19m)

Marvin Mitchell/Madera, CA (Marvin Mitchell #78)

Mitchel Moles/Fresno, CA (Matt Wood Racing #27w)

Howard Moore/Memphis, TN (Chris Chappue #41)

Jake Morgan/Fair Oaks, CA (Mike Sala #19w & Gary Morgan #45)

Shane Morgan/Morton, IL (Shane Morgan #15m)

Kameron Morral/Hagerstown, MD (Mullet Racing #4)

Chance Morton/Coweta, OK (Blane Morton #7m)

Kade Morton/Coweta, OK (Blane Morton #8m)

Johnny Murdock/Dallas, TX (Zero Moto #0)

N

Tyler Nelson/Olathe, KS (Tyler Nelson Racing #88)

Jake Neuman/New Berlin, IN (Jim Neuman #3N)

Terry Nichols/Delano, CA (Kelly Nichols #1NP)

O

Austin O’Dell/Rochester, IL (Patrick O’Dell #97A)

Kyle O’Gara/Beech Grove, IN (SFH Racing Development #67F)

Trey Osborne/Columbus, OH (Mel Kenyon #61)

P

Ryan Padgett/Anadarko, OK (Wayne Crow #98p)

Randi Pankratz/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz #8)

Billy Pauch, Jr./Frenchtown, NJ (Heffner Racing Enterprises #72)

Justin Peck/Monrovia, IN (Bus Racing Team #17)

James Picardi/Mapleton, IL (James Picardi #127)

Michael Pickens/Auckland, NZ (RMS LLC #1NZ)

Adam Pierson/East Corinth, VT (Mancini-Manafort Racing #74m)

Daryn Pittman/Owasso, OK (Pittman Motorsports #21)

David Prickett/Fresno, CA (Neverlift Motorsports #15DJ)

Daison Pursley/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #9 & Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #98)

R

Gunner Ramey/Sedalia, MO (Mounce Motorsports #19s)

Davey Ray/Davenport, IA (Cornell Racing Stables #8)

Aaron Reutzel/Clute, TX (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #87)

Kiely Ricardo/Hollister, CA (Ted Finkenbinder #3F)

Tyler Robbins/Collinsville, IL (Tyler Robbins #35T)

Daniel Robinson/Ewing, IL (Harris Racing #11 & McCreery Motorsports #57D)

Kendall Ruble/Vincennes, IN (Brian Martin #11m)

Gage Rucker/Truxton, MO (Kruseman Motorsports #11K & Amati Racing #45L)

S

®Karter Sarff/Mason City, IL (Steve Reynolds Motorsports #21KS)

C.J. Sarna/Palm Desert, CA (C.J. Sarna #20)

Audra Sasselli/Selma, CA (Kelly Nichols #1p)

Gio Scelzi/Fresno, CA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #84 & Tucker/Boat Motorsports #85)

Aaron Schuck/Joliet, IL (Five-Three Motorsports #53)

Ray Seach/Beloit, WI (Manic Racing #54m)

Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #67)

Tyler Seavey/Sutter, CA (Randy Washburn #117)

Shaun Shapel/Wichita, KS (Phil Shapel #84s)

Steven Shebester/Mustang, OK (Ray Williams #22x)

Chris Sheil/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason #91)

Matt Sherrell/Owasso, OK (Bubba Hunt #10)

Carson Sousa/Red Bluff, CA (Ken Dalby #01)

Jamie Speers/New Holland, PA (Jamie Speers #00)

Curtis Spicer/Marysville, KS (Spicer Racecraft #4)

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC)

Matt Streeter/Napa, CA (Ted Finkenbinder #3F)

Kevin Studley/Plainfield, IN (Kevin Studley #57K)

Cody Swanson/Norco, CA (Marcie Campbell #71s)

Jake Swanson/Anaheim, CA (Broc Garrett #15s & Keith Ford #73K)

Brad Sweet/Grass Valley, CA (Willie Kahne #67z)

T

Adam Taylor/Dwight, IL (Taylor Motorsports #7T)

Garrett Thomas/Highland, IL (Mark Chisholm #56x)

Kevin Thomas, Jr./Cullman, AL (Petry Motorsports #5)

Tyler Thomas/Collinsville, OK (Tyler Thomas Motorsports #91T)

Tanner Thorson/Minden, NV (Tri-C Motorsports #3c, Hayward Motorsports #19 & Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian #98)

Presley Truedson/Kennedy, MN (Daum Motorsports #5T)

V

A.J. Valim/Monument, CO (A.J. Valim #4T)

Matt Veatch/Ewing, IL (McCreery Motorsports #57D)

W

Brent Watson/Daleville, IN (Brent Watson #17K)

Billy Wease/Noblesville, IN (Amanda Wease #12w)

Cody Weisensel/Sun Prairie, WI (Kevin Weisensel #20)

Dillon Welch/Carmel, IN (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #81)

Matt Westfall/Pleasant Hill, OH (Steve Bordner #54)

Garet Williamson/Columbia, MO (Mounce Motorsports #19s)

Clint Wilson/Paradise, CA (Mounce Motorsports #c27)

Jeff Wimmenauer/Indianapolis, IN (Jeff Wimmenauer #15J)

Chris Windom/Canton, IL (Clauson-Marshall Racing #17BC)

Chad Winfrey/Gladstone, MO (Chad Winfrey #321)

Joe Wirth/Waterloo, IL (Joe Wirth #77w)

Zeb Wise/Angola, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing #39BC)

Kevin Woody, Jr./Victor, NY (Brian Buckwalter #0 & Brian Buckwalter #25B)

Ben Worth/Coalinga, CA (Dean Alexander #5G)

Y

Alex Yankowski/Covington Township, PA (Brian Buckwalter #0)

J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, AZ (Jeff Taylor #2J & RMS LLC 36)

® = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURE WINS

[111 wins] Mel Kenyon

[95 wins] Rich Vogler

[78 wins] Bob Wente

[63 wins] Bob Tattersall

[59 wins] Sleepy Tripp

[48 wins] Jimmy Davies

[38 wins] Bryan Clauson

[35 wins] Tracy Hines

[31 wins] Gene Hartley & Chuck Rodee

[30 wins] Dave Darland, Mike McGreevy & Johnny Parsons

[27 wins] Gary Bettenhausen & Tony Stewart

[25 wins] Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones & Dave Strickland

[24 wins] Billy Engelhart

[23 wins] Christopher Bell, Tom Bigelow, Pancho Carter, Tommy Copp, Kevin Olson & Billy Vukovich

[22 wins] Bobby East & Shorty Templeman

[21 wins] Steve Cannon, Jimmy Caruthers, Rex Easton & Ken Schrader

[20 wins] A.J. Foyt

[19 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Stan Fox, Kyle Larson & Jason Leffler

[18 wins] Dave Steele

[17 wins] Jay Drake & J.J. Yeley

[16 wins] Rico Abreu, George Amick, Billy Cantrell, Lee Kunzman, Bobby Olivero & Henry Pens

[15 wins] Don Branson & Larry Rice

[14 wins] Chuck Arnold, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

[13 wins] Tyler Courtney, Steve Knepper, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman, Stevie Reeves & Tanner Thorson

[12 wins] Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim & Ron Shuman

[11 wins] Kasey Kahne, Jimmy Knight, Bob McLean, Johnny Moorhouse, Bobby Santos & Brad Sweet

[10 wins] Allen Heath, Doug Kalitta, Brad Kuhn, Steve Lotshaw, Jerry McClung & Chuck Weyant

[9 wins] Billy Boat, Chad Boat, Tony Elliott & Chuck Gurney

[8 wins] Brady Bacon, Merle Bettenhausen, Tony Bettenhausen, Hank Butcher, Kevin Doty, Dan Drinan, Ronnie Duman, Brian Gerster, Kenny Irwin Jr, Eddie Johnson, Michael Lewis, Andy Michner & Josh Wise

[7 wins] Tommy Astone, Jack Hewitt, Don Horvath, Page Jones, Kenneth Nichols, Larry Patton, Les Scott, Len Sutton & Johnnie Tolan

[6 wins] Donnie Beechler, George Benson, Dana Carter, Bob Cicconi, Robby Flock, Nick Fornoro, Jr., Arnie Knepper, Logan Seavey, Ricky Shelton, Mike Streicher, Dave Strickland, Jr., Kevin Thomas, Jr. & Roger West

[5 wins] Spencer Bayston, Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

[4 wins] Caleb Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Johnny Boyd, Frank Burany, Russ Congdon, Ray Elliott, Aaron Fike, Danny Frye, Billy Garrett, Justin Grant, Mike Gregg, Jim Hettinger, John Heydenreich, Bubby Jones, Levi Jones, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Roger McCluskey, Billy Mehner, Ken Nichols, Jeff Nuckles, Jan Opperman, Michael Pickens, Gary Ponzini, Davey Ray, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Sam Sessions, George Snider, Dale Swaim, Kevin Swindell, Rodger Ward & Zeb Wise

[3 wins] John Batts, Gays Biro, Shane Cottle, Allen Crowe, Zach Daum, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Drew Fornoro, Gene Gennetten, Rick Goudy, Bob Hare, Bob Hauck, Jeff Heywood, Bill Homeier, Sam Isenhower, Jim Keeker, Jim McClean, Warren Mockler, Dave Moses, Earl Motter, Jerry Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Johnnie Parsons, Porky Rachwitz, Johnny Riva, Johnny Roberts, Lowell Sachs, Billy Shuman, Tom Steiner, Bobby Unser & Billy Wease

[2 wins] Al Alpern, Sonny Ates, Johnny Baldwin, Jim Beckley, Dean Billings, Alan Brown, Jack Calabrase, Johnny Cofer, Mel Cornett, Cotton Farmer, Terry Farrar, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney, Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Bob Hogle, Rick Hood, P.J. Jones, Critter Malone, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pollock, Barry Reed, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Tom Sellberg, Tony Simon, Danny Stratton, Kody Swanson, Steve Troxell, Don Vogler, Bruce Walkup, Terry Wente, Johnny White, Tommy White, Cole Whitt & Chris Windom

[1 win] John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Mike Appio, Dick Atkins, Paul Bates, Harry Beck, Bud Bogard, Tony Bonadies, Dan Boorse, Don Boorse, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Barry Butterworth, Gary Byers, Larry Cannon, Tyce Carlson, Ed Carpenter, Tanner Carrick, Dane Carter, Billy Cassella, Bill Chennault, Bill Clemons, Roy Cook, Jr., Ryan Durst, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Joe Gaerte, Bradley Galedrige, Steve Gennetten, Elmer George, Potsy Goacher, Shane Golobic, David Gough, Ron Gregory, Norm Hall, Bob Harkey, Vern Harriman, Scott Hatton, Al Herman, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Ted Hines, Shane Hmiel, Dean Holden, Blake Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Buddy Irwin, Eddie Jackson, Van Johnson, Brent Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Jimmy Kirk, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kollman, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lang, Greg Leffler, Larry McCloskey, Jim McElreath, Mel McGaughy, Cannon McIntosh, John Meyers, J.R. Miller, Travis Miniea, Russ Moynagh, Richard Myhre, Dick Northam, Hank Nykaza, Brian Olson, Danny O’Neill, Jim Packard, Wally Pankratz, Forrest Parker, Gene Pastor, Gary Patterson, Danny Pens, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Richard Powell, Buddy Rackley, Keith Rauch, Dave Ray, Jimmy Reece, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Johnny Rodriguez, Gene Roehl, Jack Runyon, Sam Sauer, Gio Scelzi, Dutch Schaefer, Ryan Scott, Frank Secrist, Jimmy Sills, Jigger Sirois, Lee Smith, Ron Smoker, Ned Spath, J.P. Standley, Graham Standring, Jerry Stone, Tanner Swanson, Buddy Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Randy Tolsma, Leo Tucker, Bob Veith, Joe Walter, Eric Wilkins, Mauri Wilson, Doug Wolfgang & Billy Wood

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER CHAMPIONS

1956: Shorty Templeman, 1957: Shorty Templeman, 1958: Shorty Templeman, 1959: Gene Hartley, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Jimmy Davies, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Bob Wente, 1964: Mel Kenyon, 1965: Mike McGreevy, 1966: Mike McGreevy, 1967: Mel Kenyon, 1968: Mel Kenyon, 1969: Bob Tattersall, 1970: Jimmy Caruthers, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Pancho Carter, 1973: Larry Rice, 1974: Mel Kenyon, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Mel Kenyon, 1978: Rich Vogler, 1979: Steve Lotshaw, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Mel Kenyon, 1982: Kevin Olson, 1983: Rich Vogler, 1984: Tom Bigelow, 1985: Mel Kenyon, 1986: Rich Vogler, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1988: Rich Vogler, 1989: Russ Gamester, 1990: Jeff Gordon, 1991: Mike Streicher, 1992: Stevie Reeves, 1993: Stevie Reeves, 1994: Tony Stewart, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1997: Jason Leffler, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Jason Leffler, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Dave Darland, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Bobby East, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Jerry Coons, Jr., 2007: Jerry Coons, Jr., 2008: Cole Whitt, 2009: Brad Kuhn, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Tracy Hines, 2016: Tanner Thorson, 2017: Spencer Bayston, 2018: Logan Seavey, 2019: Tyler Courtney

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET OWNER CHAMPIONS

1956: Ashley Wright, 1957: Lloyd Rahn, 1958: Lloyd Rahn, 1959: Ray Bolander, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Howard Linne, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Robert Shadday, 1964: Willard Coil, 1965: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1966: Don Kenyon, 1967: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1968: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1969: Jack Stroud, 1970: Doug Caruthers, 1971: Doug Caruthers, 1972: Shannon Buick Company, 1973: Doug Caruthers, 1974: Don Kenyon, 1975: Ron Tripp, 1976: Ron Tripp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Doug & Dana Caruthers, 1979: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1980: Don Kenyon, 1981: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1982: Nick Gojmeric, 1983: Streicher Racing, 1984: Wilke Racing, 1985: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1986: Jonathan Byrd, 1987: Jonathan Byrd, 1988: Wilke Racers, 1989: George & Gary Gamester, 1990: Streicher Racing, 1991: Streicher Racing, 1992: Ralph Potter, 1993: Steve Lewis, 1994: Ralph Potter, 1995: Steve Lewis, 1996: Steve Lewis, 1997: Pete Willoughby, 1998: Steve Lewis, 1999: Steve Lewis, 2000: Steve Lewis, 2001: Steve Lewis, 2002: Steve Lewis, 2003: Steve Lewis, 2004: Steve Lewis, 2005: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2006: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2007: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2008: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2009: RW Motorsports, 2010: Corey Tucker Racing/Keith Kunz Motorsports/BCI, 2011: Corey Tucker Racing/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2012: Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, 2015: Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, 2016: Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, 2017: Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, 2018: Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, 2019: Clauson/Marshall Racing

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1969: Billy Engelhart, 1970: Danny Brown, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Tommy Astone, 1973: Mike Gregg, 1974: Richard Powell, 1975: Larry Patton, 1976: James McElreath, 1977: Lonnie Caruthers, 1978: Tommy Thomas, 1979: Barry Butterworth, 1980: Trevor Boys, 1981: Sherman Armstrong, 1982: Chris Maxson, 1983: John Andretti, 1984: Russ Gamester, 1985: Bobby Allen, 1986: Steve Enlow, 1987: John Meyers, 1988: Jim Keeker, 1989: Jeff Gordon, 1990: Dan Ford, 1991: Doug Kalitta, 1992: Brian Gerster, 1993: Chuck Leary, 1994: David Bridges, 1995: Ryan Newman, 1996: Carl Olsen, 1997: Nick Lundgreen, 1998: Michael Lewis, 1999: A.J. Fike, 2000: Aaron Fike, 2001: Bobby East, 2002: Teddy Beach & Ron Gregory, 2003: Ryan Durst, 2004: Todd Beach, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Bryan Clauson, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Zach Daum, 2010: Daniel Bedford, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Rico Abreu, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Kevin Thomas, Jr., 2015: Spencer Bayston, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2017: Tanner Carrick, 2018: Logan Seavey. 2019: Andrew Layser