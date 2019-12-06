Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Early Entry Deadline Approaching Fast

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 5, 2019) With the number of entries for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire sitting at 151 with drivers currently coming from 30 states and four countries, that number is expected to climb quickly over the coming week as the deadline for early entry is set to expire on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Currently, $150 per entry, the price after December 13, 2019, goes up to $200.

Teams can enter by phone at (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT). Entry forms must include a current W9 form which can be downloaded at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

The entry form for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is online at http://www.chilibowl.com can be returned by mail to 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. If sending by mail, any entry postmarked on or before December 13, 2019 will be charged the early discounted price.

Looking over the current entry list, 35 drivers have made their way to the final showdown of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire with 28 looking to make their first appearance at the “Mecca of Micros”.

While far from a Rookie in the world of Sprint Car racing, Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith, who captured 14 wins this year, will make his first trek to the River Spirit Expo Center in the Daum Motorsports No. 1m. Keeping with the Daum Motorsports camp, Virginia’s Logan Roberson will bring his Late Model skills to the world of Midgets. During the 2019 season, Roberson captured 13 victories in Crate Late Model competition.

For fans still looking for reserved seats, Monday and Tuesday’s Qualifying Nights are still available by calling (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT). Seats are $54 per day with plenty of options still available.

There are some tickets still available for the full week, but there are no pairs. They are scattered throughout the turns three and four grandstands. Remaining seats are sold in four, five, or six-day packages.

Four-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) is $227*.

Five-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) is $282*.

Six-Day (Monday-Saturday) is $337*

*Plus Tax (8.517%) and Shipping ($7-$10 depending on the number of seats purchased).

A reminder that if you didn’t get reserved seat tickets, you can still go to the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance. These passes never sell out.

All cars competing in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire must run a Muffler. Inserts will not be allowed. All wheel covers must be bolted. All car numbers and letter combinations must be legible from the scorer’s stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

