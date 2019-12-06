2020 SCHEDULE: New Venues, Familiar Favorites

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will hit 24 states on the more than 80-race tour

CONCORD, NC – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will bring The Greatest Show on Dirt to more than 80 races across 24 states for the 2020 tour.

From the continuation of iconic events like the DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Ford and Can-Am World Finals to the addition of new and historic venues like Vado Speedway Park and Lawton Speedway, the 2020 schedule will be full of nostalgia and excitement for fans and drivers.

“We have another great schedule, which will bring the World of Outlaws to fans across the country,” said World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Director Carlton Reimers. “There’re several new exciting facilities on the tour this year and a solid core of familiar tracks that always produce great racing.”

VENTURING TO NEW FACILITIES

Vado Speedway Park – The newly constructed multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art Vado Speedway Park in Vado, NM, will host its inaugural World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car doubleheader on April 24-25. The 3/8-mile track is located off Interstate 10 between Las Cruces, NM, and El Paso, TX. It features paved fan parking, a concrete midway, concrete pit pads and stadium quality suites.

I-70 Speedway – While the World of Outlaws visited I-70 Speedway in the 1980s, when the Series returns to the Odessa, MO, facility on May 30 it will be an entirely new 3/8-mile track. The facility started life as a dirt track before being turned into an asphalt track, hosting NASCAR races. It closed in 2008 but was recently purchased by Chris Payne, who revamped Heartland Motorsports Park in Kansas. He is turning the facility into a motorsport park with the new dirt track and a dragway.

RETURN TO ICONIC TRACKS

Santa Maria Raceway – For the first time in 21 years, the World of Outlaws, on March 29, will return to Santa Maria Raceway in Nipomo, CA. The Series first visited the 1/3-mile track in 1981 with Sammy Swindell picking up the win. Jason Statler won the Series’ last race at the track in 1999. Steve Kinser’s seven wins at Santa Maria is the most of any World of Outlaws racer.

Lawton Speedway – On May 1, the World of Outlaws will return to the historic Lawton Speedway in Lawton, OK, for the first time since 1985. The quarter-mile track was one of the original tracks on the Series schedule in 1978. This year will be the Series’ ninth visit to the speedway. Sammy Swindell won the last World of Outlaws race at the track and is tied with Steve Kinser for the most wins there (3).

I-80 Speedway – Nebraska will be a new stop on the World of Outlaws schedule in 2020. On June 3, the Series returns to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, NE. The Series first visited the 4/10-mile track in 1995 and ran there every year up until 2003. It then returned to the track in 2014 and ran there until 2016. Joey Saldana won the last race at the speedway.

The Dirt Oval at Route 66 – On June 17, the World of Outlaws will return to the Joliet, IL, track for the first time since 2017. The Series’ first visit to the track was in 1998 when it first opened. The track was a half-mile up until 2016, when it was changed to its current 3/8-mile configuration. Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz won the last race in 2017.

34 Raceway – After a five-year absence, the World of Outlaws will return July 10 to the 3/8-mile 34 Raceway in West Burlington, IA. There has yet to be a repeat winner in the Series’ four previous races at the track. Tony Bruce Jr. won the Series’ first race at the track in 2008 and Schatz won the last in 2014.

Ransomville Speedway – The World of Outlaws will expand their presence in New York in 2020 by returning to the half-mile Ransomville Speedway on July 31. It will be the Series’ sixth visit to the speedway. David Gravel won the last race in 2018 and Dave Blaney won the first race in 1994.

Dakota State Fair Speedway – The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will make its third visit to the 3/8-mile Huron, SD, track on Saturday, Aug. 22. The Series first visited the track in 2015 and its last race there was in 2017 – Schatz, of Fargo, ND, won both races.

Orange County Fair Speedway – After a visit to Ransomville Speedway and Weedsport Speedway, the World of Outlaws will close out its 2020 New York swing on Aug. 2 with a return to Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY, for the first time since 2014. The Series first visited the 5/8-mile speedway in 1983 and then 23 times after. Steve Kinser, who has the most wins at the track (6), won the first race in 1983 and Daryn Pittman won the last race in 2014.

Kokomo Speedway – Another track from the World of Outlaws’ inaugural 1978 tour will have a place on the 2020 schedule on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Series last visited the quarter-mile Kokomo, IN, track in 2015, with Joey Saldana picking up the win. Indiana-native and Series regular Kraig Kinser has two wins at the speedway.

BIG EVENTS REMAIN IN PLACE

The 2020 season will, again, kick off Feb. 7-9 at Volusia Speedway Park for the three-day DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Ford. It will then be followed by a Western tour of the country — including the $20,000-to-win event May 2 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway — before returning East for events like the two-day #LetsRaceTwo at Eldora Speedway and the Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway.

The “summer of money” continues to grow with the June 25-27 Jackson Nationals at the Jackson Motorplex now paying an incredible $100,000-to-win. A month later the Series will be Eldora Speedway for the illustrious Kings Royal week, July 16-18. And a month after that, from Aug. 12-15, it will be at the iconic Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

After traveling the country, The Dirt Track at Charlotte will once again play a key role in determining the Series champion. After racing in the United Rentals Patriot Nationals on Saturday, May 23, in the heart of NASCAR country, the season will conclude Nov. 5-7 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte with the Can-Am World Finals, where Brad Sweet won the closest points battle in Series’ history last month.

Fans can purchase tickets for the events by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix .

FULL SCHEDULE

Fri-Sun, Feb. 7-9 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

Friday, March 13 – Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX

Saturday, March 14 – LoneStar Speedway – Kilgore, TX

Saturday, March 21 – USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

Sunday, March 22 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

Saturday, March 28 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Sunday, March 29 – Santa Maria Raceway – Nipomo, CA

Fri-Sat, April 3-4 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

Friday, April 10 – Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA

Saturday, April 11 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA

Fri-Sat, April 17-18 – Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA

Fri-Sat, April 24-25 – Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

Friday, May 1 – Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK

Saturday, May 2 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

Wednesday, May 6 – Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL

Fri-Sat, May 8-9 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Wednesday, May 13 – Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA

Fri-Sat, May 15-16 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Tuesday, May 19 – Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ

Saturday, May 23 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC

Monday, May 25 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Friday, May 29 – Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

Saturday, May 30 – I-70 Speedway – Odessa, MO

Wednesday, June 3 – I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Friday, June 5 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND

Saturday, June 6 – Granite City Speedway – Sauk Rapids, MN

Fri-Sat, June 12-13 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Wednesday, June 17 – The Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Joliet, IL

Friday, June 19 – Dubuque Speedway – Dubuque, IA

Saturday, June 20 – Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI

Thu-Sat, June 25-27 – Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN

Thu-Fri, July 2-3 – Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI

Friday, July 10 – 34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA

Saturday, July 11 – Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI

Sunday, July 12 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Tuesday, July 14 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH

Thu-Sat, July 16-18 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Tuesday, July 21 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA

Fri-Sat, July 24-25 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Friday, July 31 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY

Saturday, Aug. 1 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY

Sunday, Aug. 2 – Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY

Fri-Sat, Aug. 7-8 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO

Wed-Sat, Aug. 12-15 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Friday, Aug. 21 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Dakota State Fair Speedway – Huron, SD

Friday, Aug. 28 – Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD

Saturday, Aug. 29 – Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT

Fri-Sat, Sept. 4-5 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA

Monday, Sept. 7 – Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Willamette Speedway – Lebanon, OR

Fri-Sat, Sept. 11-12 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA

Friday, Sept. 18 – Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA

Saturday, Sept. 19 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA

Friday, Sept. 25 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA

Fri-Sat, Oct. 2-3 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Fri-Sat, Oct. 9-10 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

Friday, Oct. 16 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS

Saturday, Oct. 17 – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 24 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Thu-Sat, Nov. 5-7 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC

*Schedule subject to change