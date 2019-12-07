Tanner English Joins Riggs Motorsports for 2020 Season; Kicks Off Year at East Bay!

(BENTON, KENTUCKY) While Tanner English will be looking to cap off a successful 2019 campaign in his own equipment in the upcoming ‘Gateway Dirt Nationals’ at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis, Missouri on December 20-21, the young Benton, Kentucky rising star is also eying the rapidly approaching 2020 racing season. Tanner is excited to announce today that he will drive for Riggs Motorsports next year and will; in fact, go to work for the Harrisburg, Illinois-based team starting on Monday. The second generation driver will immediately start prepping XR1 Rocket Chassis for the 44th Annual ‘Winternationals,’ as Riggs Motorsports will kick off 2020 in six Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battles at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida from February 3-8.

“I am excited to be partnering up with Scott and Jason Riggs with Riggs Motorsports,” exclaimed English earlier today. “This will be a big change for me, as I will be able to work at the shop and race full time. It’s a brand new experience, as I usually have very minimal time after work to prepare for upcoming events.”

“It will be great to have the opportunity to focus on racing and I think we will make a really good team,” Tanner went on to say. “I want to thank Scott and Jason for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to further my racing career. They are a great racing family with a very similar mindset to my own and I am looking forward to a successful 2020 season!”

Following East Bay’s annual ‘Winternationals,’ the team will compete in a “pick and choose” type of schedule throughout the year – one that makes sense geographically and financially. With plans of entering most of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals showdowns across the Midwest in June and July, a possible run at the “Hell Tour” point title is not out of the question at this time. Tanner will pilot the #81e machine for Riggs Motorsports, while Jason Riggs will be car #81 and his brother Jack Riggs will be #81j. In addition, Jake Little – who is the crew chief for Jason – will also jump behind the wheel for a select few appearances.

“Riggs Motorsports is very excited to add Tanner English to our team,” quoted team owner Scott Riggs, who has also fielded cars in the past for Brian Shirley, Scott James, Kevin Cole, and others. “I have personally watched Tanner race since he was eleven years old. Tanner is a very talented racecar driver and will put in the work needed to be successful, but more important than racing – he is a good person and does things the right way. Riggs Motorsports has a big year planned starting at East Bay, as Tanner will drive alongside Jason Riggs and our newest racer – seventeen year old – Jack Riggs.”

While sponsorship is not completely finalized and will be announced fully at a later date, Riggs Motorsports and Tanner English would like to thank Riggs Drilling Services, Tommy Pope Construction, Seay Motors, JDS Poultry, Best One Tire, Chase Motorsports, Rocket Chassis, Wiles Driveshafts, Bert Transmissions by Budda, and Allstar Performance for their continued support. A new website is in the works for Riggs Motorsports and you can always find the latest news and information on Tanner English by pointing your Internet browser to www.TannerEnglish.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com