World Wide Technology Raceway releases 2020 special events schedule

Complete 2020 schedule to be released at St. Louis Auto Show in January

December 9, 2019, St. Louis Region – Officials at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today released its 2020 special events schedule for the 340-acre complex that is home to NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region.

Please note:

This is not a final schedule. This is a schedule of special events as of December 9, 2019.

Several more events are being finalized.

WWTR will release its entire 2020 schedule – including the local E.T. bracket series, Wide Open Wednesdays, Midnight Madness, VP Racing Fuel Series and more — at the St. Louis Auto Show in January.

WWTR SCHEDULE OF 2020 SPECIAL EVENTS

April 17-19 – Midwest SuperStar Series and JEGS Super Quick Series

Three days of ET bracket racing for grassroots racers. $10,000 to win each day.

April 26 – Import Face-Off

May 8-9 – Mother Road Rendezvous

Nostalgia drag racing, car show, classic camper rally, rockabilly concert.

May 14-16 – National Mustang Racing Association (NMRA)

All-Ford drag races and car show.

May 29-31 – National Muscle Car Association (NMCA)

Muscle car drag racing and car show.

June 10 – Hot Rod Power Tour

June 12-14 – Midwest SuperStar Series Finale Weekend

Three days of ET bracket racing for grassroots racers. $10,000 to win each day.

June 20 – FuelFest lifestyle show and Mid-West Pro Mod Series

The Fast and the Furious Festival includes music, drifting, drag racing.

August 2 – Menards Automobile Racing Club (ARCA) 150

August 7-8 – Formula Drift National Championship Series

August 15-16 – Summer Speed Spectacular

Street Car Super Nationals, nostalgia drag racing and Mid-West Pro Mod Series.

August 21 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series iHeartRadio 200 presented by CK Power

NASCAR Truck qualifying and 200-mile race; INDYCAR pole qualifying.

August 22 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

NTT IndyCar Series, Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, vintage Indy Cars, stock cars.

September 18-19 – Street Car Takeover

October 2-4 – AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals

NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event

October 8-11 – NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional Finals

October 18 – Import face-Off

WWTR, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park, is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For more information on WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. World Wide Technology Raceway’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. World Wide Technology Raceway was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.