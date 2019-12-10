COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Unveils 2020 Schedule



Upcoming Year’s Docket Includes Over 30 Events

Conway, Arkansas (12/10/19) – On the heels of a banner 2019 campaign, the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is preparing for an even bigger 2020.

The tour has released its upcoming season slate and it includes more than 30 dates spread across 12 tracks in five states.

“Putting the schedule together for 2020 was more challenging than I ever expected. Not only did all of our tracks from this season want dates for the upcoming year, but we had some new ones as well,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “We’ve got a few dates left to finalize but should have that done in the next two weeks. Right now, we are looking at 34 races. All but one race weekend has at least two events, and I’ve done my best to keep them as close travel wise as possible.”

The 2020 season will mark the 14th for the CCSDS and will kick off with a brand-new event. On March 6-7 the tour sanctions the inaugural Ronnie Adams Memorial at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana). Details are currently being finalized for the weekend, but the possibility of a five-figure winner’s payday looks likely for the CCSDS contingent.

New to the schedule for the upcoming campaign is a stop at Missouri’s Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park on April 17. The tour last visited the 3/8-mile oval during its inaugural season in 2007.

After being nixed by rain in 2019, the 2020 edition of the Bad Boy 98 is scheduled for May 8-9 at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Gove, Arkansas). The format and weekend payout are currently being finalized.

Missouri’s Legit Speedway Park returns to the schedule with a pair of dates. Notably, the facility will host the annual Larry Phillips Memorial for the first time ever. The CCSDS-sanctioned affair will be held on August 1 and posts a $5,075 winner’s check.

In addition to co-sanctioning the 28th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Arkansas’ Batesville Motor Speedway on August 20-22, the CCSDS will also co-sanction the annual Clash at the Mag at Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway for the first time in series history on June 18-20.

New for 2020, the 14th annual Gumbo Nationals at Mississippi’s Greenville Speedway will be sanctioned for the first time by the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series on October 2-3. Weekend payouts are expected to include $4,000-to-win on Friday night and $8,000-to-win on Saturday night.

The 2020 season thunders to a close on Saturday, November 7 at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi) with the $6,000-to-win, All American 60.

In 2019 Timothy Culp laid claim to his first-career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Championship. The Louisiana native became the eighth-different champion in the 13-year existence of the tour.

2020 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil Schedule

March 6-7: Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

March 27: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)

March 28: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

April 3: Texarkana Speedway (Texarkana, Texas)

April 4: LoneStar Speedway (Kilgore, Texas)

April 17: Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park (Poplar Bluff, Missouri)

April 18: Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri)

April 24: Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Arkansas)

April 25: Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

May 8-9: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)

May 15: TBA

May 16: TBA

June 5: Texarkana Speedway (Texarkana, Arkansas)

June 6: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

June 18-20: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi)*

July 10: Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

July 11: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

July 31: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Gove, Arkansas)

August 1: Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri)

August 20-22: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)*

September 4: Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Arkansas)

September 5: Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi)

September 6: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi)

September 11: TBA

September 12: TBA

October 2-3: Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

November 7: Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi

*Co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series