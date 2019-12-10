Justin Duty to Embark on Lucas Oil MLRA Campaign in 2020

Oregon Driver Looks to Chase Rookie of the Year Title



MULINO, Ore. (12/10/19) – Justin Duty has emerged as one of dirt late model racing’s talented young up and coming drivers. With the 2020 season rapidly approaching, the Oregon racer is excited to announce his plans to tackle the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA).

“I’d like to follow a series, and with me working full-time for the family business I can’t commit to a national tour,” Duty commented on his choice to follow the MLRA. “It’s much more feasible for me to travel a weekend here and there throughout the summer rather than nine months out of the year.”

Justin added: “They say to be the best, you have to race with the best. The competition on the MLRA is among the strongest of any regional tour. I’m looking forward to this opportunity to further my career in racing. A special thanks goes out to family, my crew and all of my sponsors for everything that they do to make this possible.”

During his MLRA stint, Duty and his Don Frank Floors No. 15 XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Pro Power Racing Engine Super Late Model will operate from the Moscow, Iowa located shop of fellow racer, Nick Marolf.

The team is currently seeking additional principal and associate sponsors for the upcoming season. If you would like to support Double Duty Motorsports in any way, please contact Justin Duty at (503) 901-4541, or via email at justinduty@rocketmail.com.

Justin Duty was born into the sport and has grew up at the track with his father. Duty began racing Go-Karts at the age of five before making the move to Late Models when he was 14. Now, the 22-year-old ace, in addition to numerous Top-5 performances claimed four victories in 2019.

Duty will kick off his pursuit of the Lucas Oil MLRA Rookie of the Year, April 9th-11th at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.). The 7th Annual Spring Nationals will begin with an Open Practice on Thursday, followed by back-to-back $3,000-to-win programs on Friday-Saturday.

To view the complete 2020 Lucas Oil MLRA schedule, please visit www.MLRARacing.com.

Double Duty Motorsports would like to thank their principal and associate sponsors including Don Frank Floors, Ohlins by JDR, First Class Septic, Darren & Mardell Williams, Pro Power Racing Engines, Driving Force Graphics, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Double Duty Motorsports, please visit www.DoubleDutyRacing.com.