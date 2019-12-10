Matt Cosner Ready To Tackle Next Career Challenge



Focuses on WoO Rookie of the Year Title Run



Ridgeley, West Virginia (12/10/19) – When West Virginia’s Matt Cosner embarks on his seventh year of Dirt Late Model competition in 2020, it will be with a new challenge on the horizon. The pilot of the Nelson Auto Sales No. 66c R.H. Lapp Mechanical Contractors/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Hershey’s Racing Engine Super Late Model is tossing his name into hat as a contender for the Rookie of the Year title with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

“If you had asked me three years ago if I’d ever try to run a national tour, I would’ve probably told you that you were crazy. However, since 2016 our program has progressively been on the upswing with regional success. We’ve stepped out to some new tracks over the past few years and made additional gains,” the 29-year-old racer shared. “We’re going to start the year with the Outlaws in New Mexico and Florida. After Speedweeks we’ll evaluate our performances and where we sit in points. From there, we’ll decide if we’ll go full speed ahead with a run at the rookie title or head a different direction. Right now, my primary goals are to learn and improve.”

Cosner knows that a tall order waits in front of him if he runs a national tour for the first time in his career, but he’s excited about the opportunity.

“This is an exciting time for my team and I. We’ve made a lot of preparations toward being able to do this and have a lot of support behind us. There’s no way it would be possible without the support of my family, my team and my sponsors,” Cosner said. “Additionally, we have two business and have great employees at both places. They are all very supportive and capable to handle things, while we are racing. Their hard work and support mean a lot to me.”

The 2020 WoO docket comes to life on January 3-5 at the brand-new Vado Speedway Park (Vado, New Mexico) with a trio of events. The first two races pay $5,000 to the winner, while the finale at the Royal Jones-owned oval posts a $10,000 top prize.

Matt Cosner Racing recently launched a brand-new cyber home, which can be viewed at www.MattCosner.com and is ground zero for the latest team news.

Matt Cosner would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which included Nelson Auto Sales, Global Truck Outfitters Line-X, R.H. Lapp Mechanical Contractors, Mighty Auto Parts, Royal Purple Synthetic Oil, Phase 2 Wrap Materials, Rocket Chassis, Kenny Pettyjohn Racing, Integra Racing Shocks, TC Race Cars, Daugherty Motorsports, Orange Fatkat Media, Hershey’s Racing Engines and MSR Mafia Marketing & PR Services.

