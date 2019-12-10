Skyline Motorsports Set for LOLMDS 2020 Assault

Skyline Motorsports Set for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series ’20 Assault

Teammates, Shane Clanton and Tyler Bruening Venture into New Territory



Zebulon, Georgia (12/09/19) – Skyline Motorsports teammates, Shane Clanton and Tyler Bruening, are preparing to venture into new territory in 2020. Both drivers have made the decision to compete fulltime on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS).

For Clanton, it marks the first season since 2005 that he hasn’t been a regular with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series, and for Bruening it will be his first time to tackle a national tour.

“I’ve been running with the Outlaws since 2005, and it was just time for a change,” said Clanton, who was the 2015 WoO Champion. “With the way that the Lucas Oil schedule worked out this year, it made sense for us to run it. Also, several of the races are located in close proximity to Iowa, which allows our car owner Greg Bruening to get to see us race more often.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Bruening will join Clanton on the tour. The 34-year-old driver from Decorah, Iowa has his sights set on the LOLMDS Rookie of the Year title.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been branching out more and more with our program in preparation to run a national tour,” Bruening said. “This past season was our best to date with our open engine program. With the help of Shane [Clanton] and Marshall [Green] we’ve been able to take our overall program to a whole new level. We’ve got a lot of great supporters behind us, and we’re excited to tackle this new challenge.”

Bruening enjoyed a banner 2019 season, which included nine wins, 25 Top-5 finishes, and 32 Top-10 outings, while Clanton tallied eight wins, 25 Top-5 finishes, and 48 Top-10 runs. The Georgia racer also finished second in the final WoO point standings.

“We’re looking forward to running some new tracks this year and getting to race in front of some new fans,” Clanton noted. “With getting into these new markets, hopefully we can attract some new major marketing partners for our team as well.”

Clanton and Bruening plan to take part in a handful of practice sessions before kicking off their 2020 campaign on January 31-February 1 with a pair of $12,000-to-win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events during the annual Super Bowl of Racing.

For more information on the events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

For the 2020 season both Clanton and Bruening will once again utilize Capital Race Cars and Clements Racing Engines.

Shane Clanton and Tyler Bruening would like to thank all of their sponsors including Skyline Motorsports, Bennett Explosives, Bruening Rock, Products, Capital Race Cars, Super K Express, Truck Country, Olson Explosives, Clements Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuels, Freeman Plumbing, Hoosier Tire South, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Carolina Concrete Finishers, QA1, Quarter Master, Hovden Oil, Bert Transmission, Five Star Stock Car Bodies, Bulldog Rear Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Simpson Race Products, Penske Shocks, Beyea Custom Headers, Sweet Manufacturing, Peterson Fluid Systems, Modern Images, Stop Tech Brakes, Allstar Performance, Advanced Transportation, Lucas Oil Products, DirtOnDirt.com, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Shane Clanton, please visit www.ShaneClanton25.com and for more information on Skyline Motorsports, please visit www.Tyler16.com .