Don O’Neal Returns to MasterSbilt Race Cars for Select Events in 2020

(MARTINSVILLE, INDIANA) As the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show quickly approaches this weekend in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, Don O’Neal confirmed today that he will join his son Hudson O’Neal in piloting MasterSbilt racecars during the 2020 racing season! Following a successful six-year stint with Clint Bowyer Racing (CBR), which netted a 2014 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship and several marquee wins including the 2017 ‘USA Nationals’ for $50,000, the 2014 ‘Show-Me 100’ for $30,000, the 2014 ‘Hillbilly Hundred’ for $25,000, the 2014 ‘Clash at the Mag’ for $20,000, and the 2017 & 2019 ‘Pittsburgher 100’ for $20,000 each, Don will return to MasterSbilt Race Cars to wheel a second car for the Crothersville, Indiana-based chassis manufacturer in select events throughout the year.

“Before I get to 2020 plans, I have to thank Clint Bowyer, Casey Bowyer, and Chip Williams, along with my crew chiefs Jeremy Justice, Anthony Burroughs, Brian Leonberg and really everyone associated with CBR for the last six years,” quoted the 55-year-old O’Neal today via telephone. “They gave me a tremendous opportunity and we did a lot of great things together during my stint there including getting that 2014 Lucas title. With that being said, returning to MasterSbilt Race Cars and driving for Tader and Jerilyn Masters again feels like I am coming back home. They are family to me and I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of one of their red and yellow #71 cars again next year!”

While full details, sponsorship, and schedule are not near finalized, Don will run as a teammate to his son and new MasterSbilt House Car driver Hudson O’Neal throughout the 2020 campaign. The Martinsville, Indiana star last drove for the Masters family from 2009-2013 when “The Real Deal” racked up multiple crown jewel triumphs including the 2011 ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ for $100,000, the 2011 ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ for $50,000, the 2012 and 2013 ‘North/South 100’ for $50,000 each, the 2012 ‘Clash at the Mag’ for $20,000, and the 2013 ‘Jackson 100’ for $15,000.

“The first priority next season is Hudson and his efforts on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series,” Don continued to say. “I probably won’t start my season until later in the spring when racing starts up here around home. Everyone’s full focus right now is getting Hudson ready to go for Speedweeks and I’ll be down in Georgia and Florida helping him get going. I am looking forward to scaling back a little bit and not running a national touring series full-time, but still being in first-class equipment and being able to compete in select events that I want to run. A huge thank you has to go to Tader and Jerilyn Masters, along with all of their partners and product supporters they have on board, for putting this whole deal together.”

As the 2020 season draws closer, more details and a full list of marketing partners will be released.

