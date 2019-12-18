Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Full Throttle 2020 Race Schedule!



Central Missouri Speedway

December 17, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is pleased to unveil its 2020 race schedule, which features 26 nights of racing from April through September. Events include 14 nights of “weekly championship racing” along with 12 nights of “special-events” racing!

The 2020 season marks the Silver Anniversary of track operations for owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls. For a quarter of a century, CMS has remained at the pinnacle of providing drivers and fans the most reliable payout and well-ran program in the Kansas City Region and 2020 is no exception. The coming season is far and away the most aggressive schedule ever put together for racers and fans by the Walls and the action is sure to please dirt-racing fans of all types.

Weekly racing once again features A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Guest classes this year include wingless sprints, lightning sprints, and late models! Action kicks off with a practice session slated for April 11th a week before opening night on April 18th. The first special event of the season takes place on Saturday, May 9th with details to be announced for the special guest class of the night.

Memorial Day weekend feature two straight nights of action on Saturday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 24th. On Saturday, fans will witness night one qualifying action for A-Mods plus a special scramble event to set the first six rows for the Sunday finale. The POWRi WAR Sprint League is the featured guest class on Saturday for their first-ever CMS visit. Also, on the Saturday card are B-Mods, and the annual $500-to-win Pure Stock special. Sunday night action features another round of qualifying events for A-Mods plus the $3,000-to-win finale. Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites are also slated for competition.

The following weekend brings the full-bodied excitement of late models to CMS with the first-ever appearance of the Nebraska-based Malvern Bank Super Late Models. Known for consistent car counts and fast-paced action, these drivers will test the turns and straights of CMS for the first time during their championship trek.

After a run of weekly racing through the month of June, the Independence Day weekend lights up with racing on Saturday, July 4th and Sunday, July 5th. Saturday events include three rounds of heat races for A-Mods as they attempt to qualify for the Sunday finale. B-Mods, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks join in on the action and the Mod-Lites compete in the first of two straight nights of increased payouts for their annual track special. Then, on Sunday, A-Mods will gun for the $5,000 victory in the Tom Wilson Memorial. Mod-Lites return for their $1,000-to-win special event and B-Mods round out the program.

On July 25th, a special guest class to be announced will hit the track for their second and final appearance of the year plus weekly racing action minus Street Stocks. On August 15th, Street Stocks return in a big way for their annual track special, which pays $2,000 to the winner. The POWRi War Sprint League returns for a third and final time during the season on Saturday, August 22nd to bring some late-summer heat to CMS!

September plays host to four nights of special events racing to close out the season. Action begins on Saturday, September 5th for the annual Labor Day weekend specials featuring night one qualifying action for A-Mods plus a special scramble event to set the first six rows for the Sunday finale. The POWRi WAR Sprint league returns for their second and final appearance of the season on Saturday along with Pure Stocks and Mod-Lites. Labor Day weekend ends on Sunday for night two action featuring another round of qualifying events for A-Mods plus the $3,000-to-win finale. Rounding out the card on Sunday are B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Street Stocks, and the first-ever appearance by the POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints.

An exciting new event is set to close out the 2020 season as the B-Mods take the spotlight for two nights of racing during the First-Annual Big Bad B-Mod Blowout! Night one, Friday, September 25th, features preliminary qualifying for B-Mods (format to be determined), along with Mod-Lites and Pure Stocks. The weekend then concludes on Saturday, September 26th with B-Mods competing in the $3,000-to-win finale along with A-Mods, and Mod-Lites to close out the season.

Stay tuned to www.centralmissourispeedway.net for further schedule-related announcements. The CMS crew is building its strong contingent of class sponsors, event sponsors, and weekly racing sponsors for the season. If you would like to join our dedicated team of sponsors, please contact Susan Walls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 816-229-1338.

Central Missouri Speedway wishes to thank its outstanding list of Sponsors and Business Partners who made our 2019 season so special, these include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Budweiser, Pepsi, Country 94.1 FM KFKF, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Heartland Waste, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM and KRLI Country 103.9 FM, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, Kenny’s Tile & Flooring, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Buffalo Wild Wings, B&D Transmission, Fastenal, D&M Plumbing, LLC, Mid-America Packaged Ice, and RockAuto.com.

2020 Events (Current as of 12-17-19 – Subject to Change)

Weekly Racing Features A-Mods (AM), Street Stocks (SS), B-Mods (BM), Mod-Lites (ML), Pure Stocks (PS).

April 11th – Practice under the lights 4 to 8 p.m. Pit gates open at 3:30.

April 18th – Race #1 – Weekly Racing 1

April 25th – Race #2 – Weekly Racing 2

May 2nd – Race #3 – Weekly Racing 3

May 9th – Race #4 – Weekly Racing 4 plus special Guest Class TBA! (no Pure Stocks)

May 16th – Race #5 – Weekly Racing 5

May 23rd – Race #6 – (Saturday) Memorial Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) $500-to-Win A-Mod Scramble, Plus, POWRi WAR Sprint League, B-Mods and $500-to-Win Pure Stocks!

May 24th – Race #7 – (Sunday) Memorial Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win, plus Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites!

May 30th – Race #8 – Weekly Racing 6 plus SLMR Late Models Special Event (no Pure Stocks)

June 6th – Race #9 – Weekly Racing 6

June 13th – Race #10 – Weekly Racing 7

June 20th – Race #11 – Weekly Racing 8

June 27th – Race #12 – Weekly Racing 9

July 4th – Race #13 – (Saturday) 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying w/Three Rounds of Heats. Plus, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, $500-to-Win Mod-Lites, and Fireworks!

July 5th – Race #14 (Sunday) 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying events and $5,000-to-Win. Also running $1,000-to-Win Mod-Lites plus B-Mods.

July 11th – Weekend Off, No Racing

July 18th – Race #15 – Weekly Racing Weekly Racing 10

July 25th – Race #16 – Weekly Racing 11 plus special Guest Class TBA! (No Street Stocks)

August 1st – Race #17 – Weekly Racing Weekly Racing 12

August 8th – Race #18 – Weekly Racing Weekly Racing 13

August 15th – Race #19 – Weekly Racing – Plus $2,000-to-win Street Stock Special Event

August 22nd – Race #20 – Weekly Racing Weekly plus POWRi War Sprint League (No Street Stocks)

August 29th – Race #21 – Weekly Racing Weekly Racing 15 (Final “Track” Points Night)

September 5th – Race #22 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble. Plus, POWRi War Sprint League, also running Pure Stocks, and Mod-Lites.

Sept 6th – Race #23 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win. Also running B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Street Stocks, and POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints!

Sept 25th (Friday) – Race #24 – First-Annual Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Qualifying Night (Format TBD) – Night 1. Also running, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

Sept 26th (Saturday) – Race #25 – First-Annual Big Bad B-Mod Blowout ($3,000-to-Win) – Night 2. Also running A-Mods, and Mod-Lites.

Date TBD – End of Year Celebration at CMS