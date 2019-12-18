Tyler Erb Claims Rookie of the Year

Tyler Erb started off the 2019 season by winning the first night out and taking the honor of displaying the Midwest Sheet Metal orange spoiler to signify the points lead. Erb finished out the year as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year and taking fourth in Championship points.

“I’m super happy to be able to win Rookie of the Year for Best Performance Motorsports. We had a goal to win that, and to set and achieve a goal is something people always talk about, but not everyone can say they did,” Erb stated. “Our season started out so well that people said we hit a slump halfway through the year, but we really weren’t. It’s not easy to win every night, especially racing the champions that we do. Next year we plan to be named Champion and are going to be full speed ahead towards achieving that goal.”

At the year-end awards banquet, Erb received $10,000 in cash and other prizes for Rookie of the Year honors. Erb went on to say, “I’d like to thank Eric and Kelly Brock, Jeff and Kelly Babcock, and everyone that works for Best Performance, as they all play a role in our season. I would also like to thank Rocket Chassis, Durham Racing Engine, Industrial Resourcing Group, Roberts Bee Company, New Point Lighting and Design, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Franklin Enterprises, Valvoline, Keyser, and KBC Graphix.”

Final 2019 Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year Points:

POS CAR# DRIVER POINTS 1 1T Tyler Erb ® 7590 2 1M Devin Moran ® 7305 3 12J Jason Jameson ® 2570

About Eibach

Eibach production technology is recognized worldwide as leading its field, from their high-strength spring-steel alloys, advanced CNC winding process, high-quality corrosion protection and legendary longevity of their components. The entire process, from initial development to final shipping, is subject to an extensive quality management system that is certified by the highest ISO 9001:2008 international quality standard. In fact, Eibach operates in accordance to its own, often more rigid, specifications. When you see the Eibach logo on a part, you can be sure that it is of the highest possible quality.

To learn more and view a full list of Eibach’s race-proven products, visit www.eibach.com online. You can also follow Eibach on Facebook at www.facebook.com/eibach, follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/eibach_racing and see them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/eibach_world.

Previous Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie of the Year:

2018 – Mason Zeigler

2017 – Hudson O’Neal

2016 – Colton Flinner

2015 – Brandon Sheppard

2014 – Jason Hughes

2013 – Billy Moyer Jr.

2012 – Jonathan Davenport

2011 – Jared Landers

2010 – Chris Wall

2009 – John Blankenship

2008 – Terry Casey

2007 – Justin Rattliff

2006 – Steve Casebolt

2005 – Scott James