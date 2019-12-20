Levi Kissinger takes Gateway Dirt National Modified opening night win!

December 19th, 2019
Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Josh Harris (22H)
Utica, Ky.
|2.
|2.
|Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|3.
|3.
|Michael Altobelli Jr. (95)
Saxton, Pa.
|4.
|6.
|Kyle Strickler (8S)
Mooresville, Nc.
|5.
|4.
|Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
|6.
|8.
|Will Krup (K19)
Mt Carmel, Il.
|7.
|5.
|Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
|8.
|7.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|DNS.
|9.
|Bobby Bittle (89)
New Athens, Il.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
|2.
|4.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Darron Fuqua (87)
Mayetta, Ks.
|4.
|3.
|Rodney Standerfer (28)
Germantown, Il.
|5.
|8.
|Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.
|6.
|5.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|7.
|6.
|Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
|8.
|7.
|Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
|3.
|3.
|Jim Black (10X)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
|4.
|6.
|Eric Perry (22)
Benton, Ky.
|5.
|7.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|6.
|8.
|Ricky Thornton Jr (20RT)
Chandler, Az.
|7.
|5.
|Tanner Mullens (02)
Wichita, Ks.
|8.
|4.
|Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
Modifieds B-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Will Krup (K19)
Mt Carmel, Il.
|2.
|4.
|Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
|3.
|7.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
|5.
|6.
|Tanner Mullens (02)
Wichita, Ks.
|6.
|9.
|Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
|7.
|2.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|DNS.
|3.
|Ricky Thornton Jr (20RT)
Chandler, Az.
|DNS.
|8.
|Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.
|DNS.
|10.
|Bobby Bittle (89)
New Athens, Il.
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|5.
|Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
|2.
|1.
|Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
|3.
|2.
|Josh Harris (22H)
Utica, Ky.
|4.
|6.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|5.
|4.
|Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|6.
|14.
|Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.
|7.
|13.
|Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
|8.
|10.
|Kyle Strickler (8S)
Mooresville, Nc.
|9.
|9.
|Jim Black (10X)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
|10.
|15.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|11.
|18.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|12.
|12.
|Eric Perry (22)
Benton, Ky.
|13.
|11.
|Rodney Standerfer (28)
Germantown, Il.
|14.
|3.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|15.
|7.
|Michael Altobelli Jr. (95)
Saxton, Pa.
|16.
|8.
|Darron Fuqua (87)
Mayetta, Ks.
|17.
|17.
|Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
|18.
|16.
|Will Krup (K19)
Mt Carmel, Il.