Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Levi Kissinger takes Gateway Dirt National Modified opening night win!

Levi Kissinger takes Gateway Dirt National Modified opening night win!

Levi Kissinger

December 19th, 2019

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Josh Harris (22H)
Utica, Ky.
2. 2. Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
3. 3. Michael Altobelli Jr. (95)
Saxton, Pa.
4. 6. Kyle Strickler (8S)
Mooresville, Nc.
5. 4. Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
6. 8. Will Krup (K19)
Mt Carmel, Il.
7. 5. Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
8. 7. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
DNS. 9. Bobby Bittle (89)
New Athens, Il.

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
2. 4. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
3. 2. Darron Fuqua (87)
Mayetta, Ks.
4. 3. Rodney Standerfer (28)
Germantown, Il.
5. 8. Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.
6. 5. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
7. 6. Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
8. 7. Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
2. 2. Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
3. 3. Jim Black (10X)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
4. 6. Eric Perry (22)
Benton, Ky.
5. 7. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
6. 8. Ricky Thornton Jr (20RT)
Chandler, Az.
7. 5. Tanner Mullens (02)
Wichita, Ks.
8. 4. Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.

Modifieds B-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Will Krup (K19)
Mt Carmel, Il.
2. 4. Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
3. 7. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
4. 5. Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
5. 6. Tanner Mullens (02)
Wichita, Ks.
6. 9. Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
7. 2. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
DNS. 3. Ricky Thornton Jr (20RT)
Chandler, Az.
DNS. 8. Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.
DNS. 10. Bobby Bittle (89)
New Athens, Il.

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 5. Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
2. 1. Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
3. 2. Josh Harris (22H)
Utica, Ky.
4. 6. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
5. 4. Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
6. 14. Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.
7. 13. Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
8. 10. Kyle Strickler (8S)
Mooresville, Nc.
9. 9. Jim Black (10X)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
10. 15. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
11. 18. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
12. 12. Eric Perry (22)
Benton, Ky.
13. 11. Rodney Standerfer (28)
Germantown, Il.
14. 3. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
15. 7. Michael Altobelli Jr. (95)
Saxton, Pa.
16. 8. Darron Fuqua (87)
Mayetta, Ks.
17. 17. Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
18. 16. Will Krup (K19)
Mt Carmel, Il.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Mike Harrison takes opening night win at Tri-City Speedway’s Summit Modified Mania!
  2. Levi Kissinger takes Haubstadt Summit Modified Nationals win
  3. STOCKON WINS THE “SPRING SHOWDOWN” FOR USAC AND MSCS; Levi Kissinger takes UMP Modified win at Tri-State Speedway!
  4. Matt Mevert takes Tri-City Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals opening night victory!
  5. Levi Kissinger wins Summit Modified Nationals at Fairbury Speedway!
  6. Ryan Thomas & Levi Kissinger take Farmer City Modified wins! Logan Moody gets Pro Late Model and Josh Griffith Stock Car winner!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy