T-Mez wins Gateway Dirt Nationals opening night

December 19th, 2019
Midgets Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Thomas Meseraull (7X)
San Jose, Ca.
|2.
|2.
|Logan Seavey (39)
Sutter, Ca.
|3.
|3.
|Karter Sarff (08K)
Mason City, Il.
|4.
|6.
|Sam Johnson (72)
O’fallon, Mo.
|5.
|4.
|Christopher Bell (84)
Norman, Ok.
|6.
|7.
|Daniel Robinson (57)
Ewing, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Austin Brown (17B)
Belleville, Il.
|8.
|9.
|Ryan Newman (6BC)
Statesville, Nc.
|9.
|5.
|Jason McDougal (4)
Avon, In.
Midgets Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Chris Windom (17BC)
St Louis, Mo.
|2.
|2.
|Justin Grant (4A)
Avon, In.
|3.
|4.
|Blake Hahn (52)
Tulsa, Ok.
|4.
|7.
|Paul Nienhiser (9X)
Chapin, Il.
|5.
|3.
|Andrew Felker (11A)
Sedalia, Mo.
|6.
|6.
|Anton Hernandez (19H)
Arlington, Tx.
|7.
|8.
|Tim Crawley (117)
Benton, Ar.
|8.
|5.
|Tyler Courtney (7BC)
Fishers, In.
|9.
|9.
|Ace McCarthy (28)
Tahleguah, Ok.
Midgets A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Thomas Meseraull (7X)
San Jose, Ca.
|2.
|1.
|Justin Grant (4A)
Avon, In.
|3.
|6.
|Blake Hahn (52)
Tulsa, Ok.
|4.
|4.
|Chris Windom (17BC)
St Louis, Mo.
|5.
|3.
|Logan Seavey (39)
Sutter, Ca.
|6.
|12.
|Anton Hernandez (19H)
Arlington, Tx.
|7.
|16.
|Tyler Courtney (7BC)
Fishers, In.
|8.
|10.
|Andrew Felker (11A)
Sedalia, Mo.
|9.
|8.
|Paul Nienhiser (9X)
Chapin, Il.
|10.
|13.
|Austin Brown (17B)
Belleville, Il.
|11.
|15.
|Ryan Newman (6BC)
Statesville, Nc.
|12.
|14.
|Tim Crawley (117)
Benton, Ar.
|13.
|18.
|Ace McCarthy (28)
Tahleguah, Ok.
|14.
|7.
|Sam Johnson (72)
O’fallon, Mo.
|15.
|9.
|Christopher Bell (84)
Norman, Ok.
|16.
|5.
|Karter Sarff (08K)
Mason City, Il.
|17.
|11.
|Daniel Robinson (57)
Ewing, Il.
|DNS.
|17.
|Jason McDougal (4)
Avon, In.