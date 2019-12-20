Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> T-Mez wins Gateway Dirt Nationals opening night

T-Mez wins Gateway Dirt Nationals opening night

December 19th, 2019

Midgets Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Thomas Meseraull (7X)
San Jose, Ca.
2. 2. Logan Seavey (39)
Sutter, Ca.
3. 3. Karter Sarff (08K)
Mason City, Il.
4. 6. Sam Johnson (72)
O’fallon, Mo.
5. 4. Christopher Bell (84)
Norman, Ok.
6. 7. Daniel Robinson (57)
Ewing, Il.
7. 8. Austin Brown (17B)
Belleville, Il.
8. 9. Ryan Newman (6BC)
Statesville, Nc.
9. 5. Jason McDougal (4)
Avon, In.

Midgets Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Chris Windom (17BC)
St Louis, Mo.
2. 2. Justin Grant (4A)
Avon, In.
3. 4. Blake Hahn (52)
Tulsa, Ok.
4. 7. Paul Nienhiser (9X)
Chapin, Il.
5. 3. Andrew Felker (11A)
Sedalia, Mo.
6. 6. Anton Hernandez (19H)
Arlington, Tx.
7. 8. Tim Crawley (117)
Benton, Ar.
8. 5. Tyler Courtney (7BC)
Fishers, In.
9. 9. Ace McCarthy (28)
Tahleguah, Ok.


Midgets A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Thomas Meseraull (7X)
San Jose, Ca.
2. 1. Justin Grant (4A)
Avon, In.
3. 6. Blake Hahn (52)
Tulsa, Ok.
4. 4. Chris Windom (17BC)
St Louis, Mo.
5. 3. Logan Seavey (39)
Sutter, Ca.
6. 12. Anton Hernandez (19H)
Arlington, Tx.
7. 16. Tyler Courtney (7BC)
Fishers, In.
8. 10. Andrew Felker (11A)
Sedalia, Mo.
9. 8. Paul Nienhiser (9X)
Chapin, Il.
10. 13. Austin Brown (17B)
Belleville, Il.
11. 15. Ryan Newman (6BC)
Statesville, Nc.
12. 14. Tim Crawley (117)
Benton, Ar.
13. 18. Ace McCarthy (28)
Tahleguah, Ok.
14. 7. Sam Johnson (72)
O’fallon, Mo.
15. 9. Christopher Bell (84)
Norman, Ok.
16. 5. Karter Sarff (08K)
Mason City, Il.
17. 11. Daniel Robinson (57)
Ewing, Il.
DNS. 17. Jason McDougal (4)
Avon, In.
