Mike Harrison takes Friday's Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified win!

Mike Harrison takes Friday’s Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified win!

Mike Harrison

1 #24H Mike Harrison   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
3921|1|1|11|13673
20 16:01.568 4 00:12.459
N/A
2 #40B Kyle Bronson   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
1142|2|1|98|13622
20 16:06.618 1 00:12.692 5.050 5.050
N/A
3 #18L Michael Long   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
5592|3|1|24|13660
20 16:06.835 5 00:13.084 5.267 0.217
N/A
4 #7M Clay Money   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
6457|13|1|87|13572
20 16:09.101 12 00:13.141 7.533 2.266
N/A
5 #10Y Trent Young   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
10387|6|1|94|13606
20 16:10.452 4 00:13.207 8.884 1.351
N/A
6 #T19 Tyler Erb   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
2764|5|1|93|13591
20 16:11.366 5 00:12.982 9.798 0.914
N/A
7 #T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
8458|8|1|45|13583
20 16:13.331 4 00:13.279 11.763 1.965
N/A
8 #3L Jeff Leka   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
5452|10|1|75|13577
20 16:13.493 3 00:13.178 11.925 0.162
N/A
9 #14 Rick Conoyer   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
1907|19|1|79|13585
19 16:02.361 13 00:13.283 0.793
N/A
10 #25 Denny Tribout Jr   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
9420|15|1|16|13696
19 16:03.893 4 00:13.816 2.325 1.532
N/A
11 #130 Chase Allen   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
110|11|1|83|13738
19 16:05.921 4 00:13.774 4.353 2.028
N/A
12 #B75 Brayden Berry   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
12278|20|1|50|13666
19 16:06.071 11 00:13.776 4.503 0.150
N/A
13 #01 Peyton Taylor   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
9146|21|1|57|13727
19 16:07.734 4 00:14.044 6.166 1.663
N/A
14 #57 Trey Harris   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
3901|4|1|39|13605
19 16:08.496 3 00:13.435 6.928 0.762
N/A
15 #36 Kenny Wallace   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
9720|9|1|53|13596
17 15:29.879 14 00:13.580
N/A
16 #B1 Jeff Larson   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
5352|7|1|32|13632
8 13:29.816 4 00:13.352
N/A
17 #5 Joe Dresch   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
2540|14|1|66|13625
6 06:17.862 4 00:13.343
N/A
18 #242 Evan Fink   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
2945|17|1|63|13602
6 06:19.490 3 00:13.921 1.628
N/A
19 #2H Nick Hoffman   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
4278|16|1|65|13634
5 04:19.806 3 00:13.775
N/A
20 #31 Mark Anderson   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
155|18|1|73|13665
5 04:26.417 3 00:13.752 6.611
N/A
21 #7 Drake Troutman   Modifieds A-Feature 1
Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap
11716|12|1|70|13554
4 04:05.287 4 00:13.596
N/A
