Mike Harrison takes Friday’s Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified win!

|1
|#24H Mike Harrison Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
3921|1|1|11|13673
|20
|16:01.568
|4
|00:12.459
|
N/A
|2
|#40B Kyle Bronson Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
1142|2|1|98|13622
|20
|16:06.618
|1
|00:12.692
|5.050
|5.050
|
N/A
|3
|#18L Michael Long Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
5592|3|1|24|13660
|20
|16:06.835
|5
|00:13.084
|5.267
|0.217
|
N/A
|4
|#7M Clay Money Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
6457|13|1|87|13572
|20
|16:09.101
|12
|00:13.141
|7.533
|2.266
|
N/A
|5
|#10Y Trent Young Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
10387|6|1|94|13606
|20
|16:10.452
|4
|00:13.207
|8.884
|1.351
|
N/A
|6
|#T19 Tyler Erb Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
2764|5|1|93|13591
|20
|16:11.366
|5
|00:12.982
|9.798
|0.914
|
N/A
|7
|#T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
8458|8|1|45|13583
|20
|16:13.331
|4
|00:13.279
|11.763
|1.965
|
N/A
|8
|#3L Jeff Leka Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
5452|10|1|75|13577
|20
|16:13.493
|3
|00:13.178
|11.925
|0.162
|
N/A
|9
|#14 Rick Conoyer Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
1907|19|1|79|13585
|19
|16:02.361
|13
|00:13.283
|0.793
|
N/A
|10
|#25 Denny Tribout Jr Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
9420|15|1|16|13696
|19
|16:03.893
|4
|00:13.816
|2.325
|1.532
|
N/A
|11
|#130 Chase Allen Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
110|11|1|83|13738
|19
|16:05.921
|4
|00:13.774
|4.353
|2.028
|
N/A
|12
|#B75 Brayden Berry Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
12278|20|1|50|13666
|19
|16:06.071
|11
|00:13.776
|4.503
|0.150
|
N/A
|13
|#01 Peyton Taylor Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
9146|21|1|57|13727
|19
|16:07.734
|4
|00:14.044
|6.166
|1.663
|
N/A
|14
|#57 Trey Harris Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
3901|4|1|39|13605
|19
|16:08.496
|3
|00:13.435
|6.928
|0.762
|
N/A
|15
|#36 Kenny Wallace Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
9720|9|1|53|13596
|17
|15:29.879
|14
|00:13.580
|
N/A
|16
|#B1 Jeff Larson Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
5352|7|1|32|13632
|8
|13:29.816
|4
|00:13.352
|
N/A
|17
|#5 Joe Dresch Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
2540|14|1|66|13625
|6
|06:17.862
|4
|00:13.343
|
N/A
|18
|#242 Evan Fink Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
2945|17|1|63|13602
|6
|06:19.490
|3
|00:13.921
|1.628
|
N/A
|19
|#2H Nick Hoffman Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
4278|16|1|65|13634
|5
|04:19.806
|3
|00:13.775
|
N/A
|20
|#31 Mark Anderson Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
155|18|1|73|13665
|5
|04:26.417
|3
|00:13.752
|6.611
|
N/A
|21
|#7 Drake Troutman Modifieds A-Feature 1
|Laps
|Total Time
|Best Lap
|Best Time
|Diff
|Gap
|
11716|12|1|70|13554
|4
|04:05.287
|4
|00:13.596
|
N/A
