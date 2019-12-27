Iowa Sprint League joins the POWRi Team

BELLEVILLE, IL. (Dec. 23, 2019) Fresh off an outstanding Inaugural season the Iowa Sprint League looks to continue their success, as they will now be joining the Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated sanctioning body. With POWRi as a sanctioning body the POWRi Lucas Oil Iowa Sprint Car League will primarily run throughout the Midwest focusing on Iowa, Missouri, and parts of Illinois.

As the most diverse sanctioning body in the country POWRi’s Kenny Brown stated “This will be a perfect opportunity for the Iowa Sprint Car League to continue to grow non-wing sprint car racing in the Heartland of the Midwest”

With the addition of the POWRI Lucas Oil Iowa Sprint Car League, there will now be two non-wing champions crowned as both leagues will have their own point’s battle to contend for.

Iowa Sprint League director Joe Leer would go on to add “This is what the racer’s asked for; it helps to grow the Iowa Sprint League as well as getting to race closer to home.”

Final touches for the 2020 race schedule for both POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League and POWRi Lucas Oil Iowa Sprint Car League will be released shortly.

For more information on the POWRI Lucas Oil Iowa Sprint League as well as all things POWRI related, you can find us online at www.powri.com. Like us on Facebook at POWRI or follow along on Twitter @POWRI_Racing.