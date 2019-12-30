Donald McIntosh Dominates Hangover at 411 Motor Speedway



Ends 2019 Season with Seven Victories



By Jeremy Shields – DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (12/30/19) – Donald McIntosh wrapped up his 2019 season on Saturday afternoon by piloting Blount Motorsports No. 7m Ole Ben Franklin Motors/ Stowers Cat/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model to a $5,000 victory.

The Georgia racer earned his seventh victory of the season in the annual Hangover at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.).

“It’s been a great year with Blount Motorsports and I’m glad we were able to end the season with this win,” McIntosh said. “As always, I’d like to say a very special thanks to Larry Garner, David Bryant, and everyone at Blount Motorsports, I’m already looking forward to 2020.”

In a field of 33 cars, McIntosh laid down the fastest lap overall in his time trial group, which locked his spot into the main event. Receiving the pole position, Donald pulled ahead to a comfortable lead just after halfway, leading flag-to-flag for the win.

Jackie Boggs, Cory Hedgecock, Riley Hickman, and Logan Roberson trailed McIntosh to the finish line in the 40-lap affair.

For more results from this event, please visit www.411MotorSpeedway.net.

Donald McIntosh and the Blount Motorsports team are finalizing their upcoming schedule. Once all track and series’ schedule have been released, McIntosh will release his version of a 2020 season schedule. Keep your browsers pointed to https://donaldmcintoshracing.com/tour.html for the latest updates.



Donald McIntosh would like to thank his marketing partners, which include Stowers (CAT) Machinery Corp., Walker’s Truck Contractors, Blount Excavating, Motion Control Suspension, Massey Electric, Turner Hydraulics, Ole Ben Franklin Motors, DR Investments, Food City, The Wine and Spirits Cellar and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Donald McIntosh, please visit www.DonaldMcIntoshRacing.com .