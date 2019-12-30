Riley Hickman Cruises to Hangover Opener at 411



Finishes Fourth in Super Late Model Finale



By Jeremy Shields – CLEVELAND, Tenn. (12/30/19) – Riley Hickman returned to the seat of the David Duplissey-owned, Hickman Manufacturing/American Billett/CVR Race Cars No. D2 on Friday afternoon at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.).

Hickman’s second victory in as many races behind the wheel of the Duplissey-owned No. D2 garnered the team a $1,000 payday.

“It was a great weekend for us all the way around,” Hickman commented. “I was looking forward to getting back in the No. D2 and we had a fun weekend at 411. We were fast time in both divisions and was able to claim another win and a solid top-five to close out the 2019 season. ”

Hickman kicked off the Crate Late Model portion of the annual Hangover against a field of 34 cars. Riley topped the speed charts in qualifying, which positioned him on the pole for the A-Main.

Leading flag-to-flag, Hickman outran Jesse Lowe, Jason Cardwell, Eli Beets, and Zach Sise to the finish line to register his third victory of the season.

Returning on Saturday afternoon to compete in the Super Late Model and Crate Late Model ranks, Hickman locked his spot into the $5,000-to-win A-Main with the fastest lap in his time trial group.

Rolling off second, Riley dropped two spots during the course of the 40-lapper to place fourth behind Donald McIntosh, Jackie Boggs, and Cory Hedgecock. Logan Roberson completed the top-five.

A field of 37 Crate Late Model assembled for Saturday’s finale. Riley recorded the fastest time overall in qualifying, which locked him on the pole for the A-Main. With $1,500 on the line, Hickman suffered mechanical issues on lap 14 while running second, forcing him to depart early from the 25-lap event.

Complete results from the weekend can be found at www.411MotorSpeedway.net .

