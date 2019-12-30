Tyler Erb Enjoying Success Early in Down Under Tour



Texan Claims Ultimate Sydney Speedweek Opener



NEW WAVERLY, Tex. (12/30/19) – Tyler Erb kicked off his trip overseas on Thursday with a victory at Valvoline Raceway (Sydney, New South Wales) piloting the Case Construction No. 91 HDD Racing/ Tri Tech Lubricant/ XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model.

“I’ve had a lot of success during this trip in recent years,” Erb said. “It’s great to be able to capitalize on that success with a win to start the tour this year. Thanks to HDD Racing for this opportunity each year. I can’t wait to see what the next two weeks has in store for this team.”

The Boxing Day kickoff to the Ultimate Sydney Speedweek drew a field of 31 entries. Erb locked his spot into the A-Main with a second-place finish in his heat race behind Ben Nicastri.

Tyler blasted past race-leader Callum Harper early on the high-side and dominated the remaining distance of the 25-lapper to capture his tenth win of the season. Winning by more than a six-second margin, Erb crossed the finish line ahead of Nicastri, Cameron Pearson, Callum Harper, and Lachlan Onley.

The second round of the Ultimate Sydney Speedweek on Monday at Valvoline Raceway saw Tyler log a fifth-place finish in his heat race to secure his spot in the Late Model Championship.

After jumping out to an early race lead, Erb lost the top spot to Lachlan Olney and began battling with Ryan Fenech for second. He would go on to finish third behind Olney and Fenech in the final rundown with Clayton Pyne and Nathan Disney rounding out the Top-5.

Full results from these events are available at www.ValvolineRaceway.com.au.

