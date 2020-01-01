35th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Sets Entry Record

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 31, 2019) With check-in set to expire around Noon on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, the 35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout has already set a new entry record with 1,384 entries turned in for the “Mecca of Micros”.

Set in 2016, the previous record was 1,251 entries.

Looking at the numbers by class, Non-Wing Outlaw at 306 entries (previous 274), Winged A-Class at 309 entries (previous 243), and Stock Non-Wing posting a staggering 333 entries (previous 284) are the first divisions to ever crest the 300 mark. Winged Outlaw eclipsed the previous record of 216 with 224 entering the 2020 event. Restricted A-Class at 112 sets a new class record as does the Junior Sprints with 69 entries.

Making up the 1,384 entries is 608 Drivers from 352 Cities across 37 States and Australia.

Cars will hit the Tulsa Expo Raceway clay for the first time at 9:00 A.M. (CT) on Wednesday, January 1 for Practice. Heat Races in Non-Wing Outlaw and Restricted will follow in the evening. Racing fires off Thursday, January 2 through Saturday, January 4 at 9:00 A.M. (CT).

For fans making their way to Tulsa, weekday admission (January 1-3) is $15 per day with Saturday, January 4 at $20. Each day, youth 10 and under get in free with a paid adult. All seating is sold at the event. Each day begins at 9:00 A.M. (CT) with Saturday’s Opening Ceremonies and final chase to the Golden Driller getting underway at 6:00 P.M. (CT).

The 35th edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout features A-Class (Wing and Restricted), Stock Non-Wing, Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing), and Junior Sprints as well as the new Oklahoma 600cc Modifieds in action. For all classes, RaceCeivers are mandatory. The frequency will be 454.000.

Every lap of action will be shown live on http://www.racinboys.com. Fans can purchase the entire week for $84.99 ($10 discount to On-Demand and ALL ACCESS members) or get their daily pick for $24.99.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout.com. Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Daily Schedule

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

8:00 AM…………………………………..Building Open

8:15 AM…………………………………..Driver’s Meeting

9:00 AM…………………………………..Practice

Evening…………………………………..Heat Races

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $30

Thursday, January 2, 2020

8:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

9:00 AM…………………………………..Racing

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $30

Friday, January 3, 2020

8:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

9:00 AM…………………………………..Racing

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $30

Saturday, January 4, 2020

8:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

8:00 AM…………………………………..Racer’s For Christ Service (Turn 4 Grandstands)

9:00 AM…………………………………..Racing

Evening…………………………………..Opening Ceremonies

All A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Adults $20.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $40

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019)

Restricted ‘A’ Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019)

Junior Sprints Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019)

600cc Modifieds Blake Hahn (2019)

The Tulsa Shootout is proudly presented by Lucas Oil Products. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions, at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The result is a line of high-performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Get more information about Lucas Oil online at https://www.lucasoil.com

