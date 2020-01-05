Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Cade Dillard takes 15k WoO Late Model win at Vado over B-Shepp

Cade Dillard takes 15k WoO Late Model win at Vado over B-Shepp

Dirt Super Late Models

World of Outlaws – Late Models

A Feature

30 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Morton Buildings

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 97
2 2 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1
3 5 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 29V
4 10 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 0
5 21 Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB 7
6 12 Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 28
7 9 Rick Eckert York, PA 0E
8 3 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC 0M
9 17 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 157
10 22 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32
11 20 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM 01
12 13 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2S
13 23 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 18
14 18 Kody Evans Camden, OH 4G
15 7 Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 99B
16 25 Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV 66C
17 26 Ivedent Lloyd Ocala, FL 6L
18 8 Ashton Winger Senoia, GA 12
19 11 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99JR
20 19 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
21 15 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN B1
22 24 Blake Spencer St Augustine, FL 6
23 16 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
24 14 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P
25 1 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 21JR
26 6 Jason Rauen Farley, IA 98

Last Chance Showdown 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 157
2 5 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
3 2 Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB 7
4 3 Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV 66C
5 7 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1P
6 9 Casey Skyberg Rapid City, SD 6X
7 6 Blake Spencer St Augustine, FL 6
8 10 Rick Ortega Las Cruces, NM 24
9 8 Brandon Lewis Denver, CO 44
10 11 Albert Sack Brighton, CO 39
11 4 Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 20RT
12 12 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 91

Last Chance Showdown 2

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Kody Evans Camden, OH 4G
2 1 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM 01
3 4 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32
4 3 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI 28M
5 6 Johnny Scott Cameron, MO 1ST
6 8 Ivedent Lloyd Ocala, FL 6L
7 10 Blair Northdurft Sioux Falls, SD 76
8 12 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 18
9 11 Don Shaw Ham Lake, MN 42S
10 9 Kenneth Densman Victoria, TX 75
11 7 Lyndon Bolt Rapid City, SD 3X
12 5 Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 78S

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Drydene

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC 0M
2 1 Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 99B
3 3 Rick Eckert York, PA 0E
4 4 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2S
5 10 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 157
6 6 Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV 66C
7 5 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
8 7 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1P
9 8 Casey Skyberg Rapid City, SD 6X
10 9 Albert Sack Brighton, CO 39

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Drydene

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 97
2 3 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 29V
3 2 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99JR
4 4 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN B1
5 5 Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB 7
6 6 Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 20RT
7 7 Blake Spencer St Augustine, FL 6
8 8 Brandon Lewis Denver, CO 44
9 9 Rick Ortega Las Cruces, NM 24
DNS Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 91

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Drydene

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 21JR
2 4 Ashton Winger Senoia, GA 12
3 3 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 0
4 6 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P
5 1 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM 01
6 5 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI 28M
7 8 Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 78S
8 10 Lyndon Bolt Rapid City, SD 3X
9 9 Kenneth Densman Victoria, TX 75
10 7 Don Shaw Ham Lake, MN 42S

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:00:00Presented by Drydene

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1
2 3 Jason Rauen Farley, IA 98
3 1 Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 28
4 8 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
5 5 Kody Evans Camden, OH 4G
6 6 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32
7 7 Johnny Scott Cameron, MO 1ST
8 10 Ivedent Lloyd Ocala, FL 6L
9 9 Blair Northdurft Sioux Falls, SD 76
10 4 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 18
