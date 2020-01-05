Cade Dillard takes 15k WoO Late Model win at Vado over B-Shepp

Dirt Super Late Models
World of Outlaws – Late Models
A Feature
30 laps
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|97
|2
|2
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|1
|3
|5
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|29V
|4
|10
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|0
|5
|21
|Ricky Weiss
|Headingley, MB
|7
|6
|12
|Dennis Erb Jr
|Carpentersville, IL
|28
|7
|9
|Rick Eckert
|York, PA
|0E
|8
|3
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|0M
|9
|17
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|157
|10
|22
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|32
|11
|20
|Garrett Alberson
|Las Cruces, NM
|01
|12
|13
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2S
|13
|23
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|18
|14
|18
|Kody Evans
|Camden, OH
|4G
|15
|7
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|99B
|16
|25
|Matt Cosner
|Ridgeley, WV
|66C
|17
|26
|Ivedent Lloyd
|Ocala, FL
|6L
|18
|8
|Ashton Winger
|Senoia, GA
|12
|19
|11
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99JR
|20
|19
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|21
|21
|15
|Brent Larson
|Lake Elmo, MN
|B1
|22
|24
|Blake Spencer
|St Augustine, FL
|6
|23
|16
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|24
|14
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|25
|1
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|21JR
|26
|6
|Jason Rauen
|Farley, IA
|98
Last Chance Showdown 1
10 laps
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|157
|2
|5
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|21
|3
|2
|Ricky Weiss
|Headingley, MB
|7
|4
|3
|Matt Cosner
|Ridgeley, WV
|66C
|5
|7
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|1P
|6
|9
|Casey Skyberg
|Rapid City, SD
|6X
|7
|6
|Blake Spencer
|St Augustine, FL
|6
|8
|10
|Rick Ortega
|Las Cruces, NM
|24
|9
|8
|Brandon Lewis
|Denver, CO
|44
|10
|11
|Albert Sack
|Brighton, CO
|39
|11
|4
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|20RT
|12
|12
|Tony Toste
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|91
Last Chance Showdown 2
10 laps
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Kody Evans
|Camden, OH
|4G
|2
|1
|Garrett Alberson
|Las Cruces, NM
|01
|3
|4
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|32
|4
|3
|Jimmy Mars
|Menomonie, WI
|28M
|5
|6
|Johnny Scott
|Cameron, MO
|1ST
|6
|8
|Ivedent Lloyd
|Ocala, FL
|6L
|7
|10
|Blair Northdurft
|Sioux Falls, SD
|76
|8
|12
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|18
|9
|11
|Don Shaw
|Ham Lake, MN
|42S
|10
|9
|Kenneth Densman
|Victoria, TX
|75
|11
|7
|Lyndon Bolt
|Rapid City, SD
|3X
|12
|5
|Steve Stultz
|Peoria, AZ
|78S
Heat 1
8 laps
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|0M
|2
|1
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|99B
|3
|3
|Rick Eckert
|York, PA
|0E
|4
|4
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2S
|5
|10
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|157
|6
|6
|Matt Cosner
|Ridgeley, WV
|66C
|7
|5
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|21
|8
|7
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|1P
|9
|8
|Casey Skyberg
|Rapid City, SD
|6X
|10
|9
|Albert Sack
|Brighton, CO
|39
Heat 2
8 laps
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|97
|2
|3
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|29V
|3
|2
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99JR
|4
|4
|Brent Larson
|Lake Elmo, MN
|B1
|5
|5
|Ricky Weiss
|Headingley, MB
|7
|6
|6
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|20RT
|7
|7
|Blake Spencer
|St Augustine, FL
|6
|8
|8
|Brandon Lewis
|Denver, CO
|44
|9
|9
|Rick Ortega
|Las Cruces, NM
|24
|DNS
|–
|Tony Toste
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|91
Heat 3
8 laps
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|21JR
|2
|4
|Ashton Winger
|Senoia, GA
|12
|3
|3
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|0
|4
|6
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|5
|1
|Garrett Alberson
|Las Cruces, NM
|01
|6
|5
|Jimmy Mars
|Menomonie, WI
|28M
|7
|8
|Steve Stultz
|Peoria, AZ
|78S
|8
|10
|Lyndon Bolt
|Rapid City, SD
|3X
|9
|9
|Kenneth Densman
|Victoria, TX
|75
|10
|7
|Don Shaw
|Ham Lake, MN
|42S
Heat 4
8 laps
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|1
|2
|3
|Jason Rauen
|Farley, IA
|98
|3
|1
|Dennis Erb Jr
|Carpentersville, IL
|28
|4
|8
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|5
|5
|Kody Evans
|Camden, OH
|4G
|6
|6
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|32
|7
|7
|Johnny Scott
|Cameron, MO
|1ST
|8
|10
|Ivedent Lloyd
|Ocala, FL
|6L
|9
|9
|Blair Northdurft
|Sioux Falls, SD
|76
|10
|4
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|18