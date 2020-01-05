Rodney Sanders makes it two in a row at Vado Speedway Park

The second night of racing action at the Vado Speedway Park for the inaugural Battle at the Border took place Saturday and Rodney Sanders continued where he left off with another $1,000 feature race win in the Rancho Milagro USRA Modifieds.

After coming from eighth on Friday night, the Happy, Texas, hustler had to get the job done from tenth on the starting grid tonight but the defending USMTS National Champion was up to the task.

Calvin Iverson bested Mitch Keeter for runner-up honors, Bumper Jones was third and Fito Gallardo held off his son, Jake Gallardo, to take the fifth spot.

In the Hacienda Carpet & Tile USRA B-Mod main event, Brock Gronwold claimed the win over Josh Cain with polesitter Dillon McCowan, Lucas Rodin and Clint Johnson rounding out the top five.

Both Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series divisions will join the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series for a third and final day on Sunday. The pit gate opens at 11 a.m., grandstands open at 1 p.m., hot laps begin at 3 and racing gets underway at 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

Reserved seats (top 5 rows) are $35 and general admission is just $29. Kids ages 10 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $40.

The Vado Speedway Park is a new state-of-the-art, semi-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located just off I-10 at exit 155, then 0.2 mile north on Stern Dr. (track is on your left) in Vado, New Mexico (between Las Cruces and El Paso).

For more information, call (575) 524-7913 or visit VadoSpeedwayPark.com. You can also like Vado Speedway Park on Facebook or Instagram and follow on Twitter (@VadoSpeedway).

To learn more about the United States Racing Association, visit USRAracing.com. You can also like them on Facebook at @usraracing, visit on Instagram at @usraracing, follow on Twitter at @USRARacing and watch on YouTube at @USRATV. Keep up to speed with everything USRA and subscribe to the USRA e-Newsletter at http://usraracing.com/subscribe.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Vado Speedway Park, Vado, New Mexico

Inaugural Battle at the Border – Night 2 of 3

Saturday, January 4, 2020

RANCHO MILAGRO USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1:

1. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (7) 18JR Ricardo Olague Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (1) 17 Michael Maraschick, Midland, Texas

4. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

5. (5) 85 Austin Adams, El Paso, Texas

6. (4) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (3) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

Heat #2:

1. (2) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

2. (3) 52 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

3. (4) 8N Nick Rivera, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (5) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas

5. (6) 28 Tom Georges, El Paso, Texas

6. (1) 12 Matt Crafton, Mooresville, N.C.

7. (8) M16 Rocko Gallardo, Fair Acres, N.M.

8. (7) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

Heat #3:

1. (1) J41 Monte Bolton, Wilson, Texas

2. (2) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

3. (6) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

4. (5) 9C Dillon Hill, Eunice, N.M.

5. (7) 22 Jonathon Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (4) 18 Henry Valdez, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (3) 24 Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

Heat #4:

1. (2) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M.

2. (3) 44 Christy Barnett, El Paso, Texas

3. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (4) 75 Alan Sharpensteen, Amarillo, Texas

5. (6) 131 Royal Jones, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (7) 47 Mingo Jauregui, El Paso, Texas

7. (1) 19 Lucas Rodin, Marion, N.D.

“B” Feature:

1. (8) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (3) 131 Royal Jones, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (1) 22 Jonathon Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (11) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (2) 28 Tom Georges, El Paso, Texas

6. (6) 12 Matt Crafton, Mooresville, N.C.

7. (10) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (4) 85 Austin Adams, El Paso, Texas

9. (9) M16 Rocko Gallardo, Fair Acres, N.M.

10. (5) 47 Mingo Jauregui, El Paso, Texas

11. (7) 18 Henry Valdez, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

“A” Feature:

1. (10) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (1) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

3. (3) 52 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

4. (5) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M.

5. (20) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (17) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (11) 8N Nick Rivera, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (25) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

9. (6) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

10. (16) 75 Alan Sharpensteen, Amarillo, Texas

11. (15) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

12. (22) 12 Matt Crafton, Mooresville, N.C.

13. (23) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

14. (21) 28 Tom Georges, El Paso, Texas

15. (9) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

16. (24) 85 Austin Adams, El Paso, Texas

17. (19) 22 Jonathon Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

18. (14) 9C Dillon Hill, Eunice, N.M.

19. (12) 17 Michael Maraschick, Midland, Texas

20. (2) 44 Christy Barnett, El Paso, Texas

21. (13) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas

22. (4) J41 Monte Bolton, Wilson, Texas

23. (18) 131 Royal Jones, Las Cruces, N.M.

24. (7) 18JR Ricardo Olague Jr., El Paso, Texas

25. (8) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

HACIENDA CARPET & TILE USRA B-MODS

Heat #1:

1. (2) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

2. (4) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

3. (7) 93 Greg Gorham, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (5) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

5. (3) 11 Lucas Ward, El Paso, Texas

6. (6) 82 Sherman Barnett, El Paso, Texas

7. (1) 14X Tom Conner, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 23H Victor Barraza

Heat #2:

1. (4) 19 Lucas Rodin, Marion, N.D.

2. (2) 777 Justin Allen, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (1) 7 Don Parra, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (7) 7 Donavon Flores, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (3) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

6. (5) 24 Derek Stuhler, Elephant Butte, N.M.

7. (6) 57 Chris Langwell, Albuquerque, N.M.

Heat #3:

1. (2) 2G Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls, Minn.

2. (1) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

3. (5) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (4) 3 Dickie Gorham, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (6) 25 Humberto Rocha, Amarillo, Texas

6. (3) 24R Robby Minten, LaCoste, Texas

Feature:

1. (3) 2G Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls, Minn.

2. (4) 3J Josh Cain, Rio Rancho, N.M.

3. (1) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

4. (2) 19 Lucas Rodin, Marion, N.D.

5. (6) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

6. (5) 777 Justin Allen, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (9) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (11) 7 Donavon Flores, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (14) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

10. (10) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

11. (17) 24 Derek Stuhler, Elephant Butte, N.M.

12. (8) 7 Don Parra, Las Cruces, N.M.

13. (18) 14X Tom Conner, Las Cruces, N.M.

14. (12) 3 Dickie Gorham, Las Cruces, N.M.

15. (16) 82 Sherman Barnett, El Paso, Texas

16. (15) 25 Humberto Rocha, Amarillo, Texas

17. (21) 23H Victor Barraza

18. (13) 11 Lucas Ward, El Paso, Texas

19. (19) 24R Robby Minten, LaCoste, Texas

20. (7) 93 Greg Gorham, Las Cruces, N.M.

21. (20) 57 Chris Langwell, Albuquerque, N.M.

DNS – 37A David Jay Jr., Las Cruces, N.M.