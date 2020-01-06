Tyler Bruening Sets Sights on LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Battle



Iowa Racer Ready for Challenge of National Touring



DECORAH, Iowa (01/06/20) – Tyler Bruening made his presence known following a banner season in 2019. The 34-year-old from Iowa racer is ready for a new challenge in 2020 with his sights set on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) Rookie of the Year title.

The pilot of the Skyline Motorsports No. 16 Bennett Explosives/ Bruening Rock Products/ Capital Race Car/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model will tackle a national tour for the first time in his career.

Following a successful 2019 season that included nine wins, 25 Top-5 finishes, and 32 Top-10 outings, Bruening is confident the time is right for him to shift into the national spotlight.

“This is a big deal for me and my team,” Bruening explained. “We’ve been stepping out to some new tracks and events over the past few years and that has allowed us to make a lot of gains toward the success of our team. It’s an honor to be able to commit to the LOLMDS full-time. My primary goals are to be competitive and consistent each night and win the Rookie of the Year title.”

Bruening brings a wealth of experience behind the wheel to his quest of competing on the national tour. While he acknowledges the journey on the ultra-competitive tour will not be an effortless one, Tyler and his team are primed for the challenges ahead.

“I’ve been working toward this goal for a few years,” Bruening shared. “We’ve made a lot of preparations toward being able to do this, including me working to better myself as a driver. We have top-notch equipment and an experienced team that is well-prepared for what is ahead. With the help of Shane [Clanton] and Marshall [Green] we’ve been able to take our program to a whole new level.”

The Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year title on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series comes with a hefty $10,000 cash prize at the seasons end along with numerous other contingency awards.

Bruening added, “A lot of people play a role in the success of our season. I’m very excited to get the 2020 season underway and I want to thank everyone who supports this team to make these opportunities possible.”

Tyler Bruening would like to thank all of his sponsors including Skyline Motorsports, Bennett Explosives, Bruening Rock Products, Capital Race Cars, Truck Country, Olson Explosives, Clements Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuels, Freeman Plumbing, Hoosier Tire South, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Carolina Concrete Finishers, QA1, Quarter Master, Hovden Oil, Bert Transmission, Five Star Stock Car Bodies, Bulldog Rear Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Simpson Race Products, Penske Shocks, Beyea Custom Headers, Sweet Manufacturing, Peterson Fluid Systems, Modern Images, Stop Tech Brakes, Allstar Performance, Advanced Transportation, Lucas Oil Products, DirtOnDirt.com, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Tyler Bruening and Skyline Motorsports, please visit www.Tyler16.com .