Chase Johnson Enters Chili Bowl Nationals With Tom Malloy

Inside Line Promotions – PENNGROVE, Calif. (Jan. 7, 2020) – Chase Johnson prides himself on being able to climb into any type of race car and quickly develop into a contender.

The Californian has done just that in limited midget starts, winning for car owner Tom Malloy last year in only four event starts. The duo will team up again next week at the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire, which is held Monday through Saturday inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

“You always set goals and expectations for yourself and you want to do the best you can, but I try not to put too many expectations on myself because I don’t want to have too much pressure,” Johnson said. “I feel confident in myself and I feel confident with the team. We had a great year in all the different cars I drove and I had better runs in the midget than I’ve ever had.”

While this year will be his first Chili Bowl start with Malloy, Johnson has enjoyed success at the event with two other teams. His best outing came in 2018 when he placed third during a preliminary night to lock into the Saturday main event, which ended with a career-best eighth-place run.

“If we have luck on our side I think it will be a good Chili Bowl, but everyone knows how stuff inside that building can go,” he said. “Stuff can change really quick. Even with a great car and driver stuff can go bad really quick.

“If you have a good car and you play your cards right, playing it smart and not being too aggressive, you can put yourself in a good spot. Yet there’s stuff that can always go wrong. If it goes wrong at the wrong time it can make the week not so enjoyable. You have to have luck on your side regardless of how good your car is. Hopefully everything goes smooth.”

Johnson’s preliminary night is currently scheduled for next Wednesday, Jan. 15.

