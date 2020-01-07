Devin Moran and Tye Twarog Racing Ready to Tackle Lucas Oil Series in 2020

(DRESDEN, OHIO) On the heels of a sixth place finish in the final version of the 2019 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings, Devin Moran, of Dresden, Ohio, is set to return to the premier national touring series in 2020 behind the wheel of a Tye Twarog Racing (TTR) #9 Longhorn Chassis. Reuniting with car owner Tye Twarog with whom he ran full-time for during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Devin will start his 2020 campaign in Georgia and Florida during “Speedweeks.” Plans call for the #9 team to enter only the nine LOLMDS specials while down south, as they will tackle Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia, East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida, and All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Florida from January 31-February 9.

“I am really excited to be driving for Tye (Twarog) again this year and pumped up to get this 2020 season underway at the end of the month at Golden Isles,” quoted Moran earlier today via telephone. “We have a pair of new Longhorn racecars ready to roll and Clements Chevy motors to provide the horsepower, so Tye has definitely given us the equipment we need to compete throughout the year on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. I can’t thank him and his family enough, along with all of our great sponsors, but we are definitely looking for additional resources to be able to strive for the highest level possible. Right now, it is just me and my brother Wylie working out of Tye’s shop in Coshocton, Ohio, so we won’t be the most well-funded team out there on tour, but I enjoy being a bit of an underdog.”

Devin would also like for fans to keep an eye out for all new merchandise, which will be available online in the upcoming weeks and at the track during “Speedweeks” in Georgia and Florida. In addition, all 2019 apparel and merchandise that is still in stock is available for purchase at a deep discount at www.DevinMoranRacing.com. Visit the website for the latest news and information, as well as the current version of the 2020 racing schedule!

Tye Twarog Racing and Devin Moran would like to thank the following sponsors for their support during the upcoming 2020 racing season: Tye Twarog Performance Parts, KB41 Trucking, Tommy Pope Construction, New Point Lighting, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Lucas Oil, Longhorn Chassis, Clements Racing Engines, Innovative Graphics, Eddies, Fox Shocks, Eibach Springs, FK Rod Ends, VP Race Fuels, Hoosier Racing Tires, Muskingum County Speedway, The Joie of Seating, Allstar Performance, Performance Bodies, Wilwood Engineering, Delph Communications, Keyser Manufacturing, Simpson Race Products, Strange Oval, Wrisco, Winters Performance, QuickCar Racing Products, Fast Shafts, Sweet Manufacturing, Dyer’s Top Rods, Dirt Racing Outreach, Arizona Sport Shirts, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Stealth Carburetion, BKP Art, and Safecraft Safety Equipment.

If you are interested in supporting the #9 team in any way during the 2020 campaign, please contact car owner Tye Twarog at 740-391-9990. You can connect with Devin Moran across social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @DevinMoran99 or you can log onto his official home on the web located at www.DevinMoranRacing.com.

