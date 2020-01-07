Menlen Named General Manager of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Sterling Heights, MI (Monday, January 6, 2020) – The off-season changes continue for the iconic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee, and the news continues to come out about what is in store for the 2020 season. Sunday night, it was announced that Rochester Hills, Michigan native, Scott Menlen will take over the General Manager duties.

In December, news broke that racing would continue at the facility after veteran race promoter, Bob Sargent of Track Enterprises was named the leaseholder for the Speedway. As part of the new deal, Track Enterprise and D&D Events will host events during the 2020 season. Tonight, fans and drivers alike learned that Menlen will partner alongside to call some of the shots.

In a Facebook post from Donnie Redd, Track Historian at Nashville Fairground Speedway, Redd welcomed Menlen to the roll, saying, “Congratulations to Scott Menlen, named general manager at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. I’m looking forward to working closely with Scott over the coming weeks, months and years”.

Menlen is no stranger to the management side of the racing industry, committing over a decade to the role. He partnered with others to form and manage the Midwest Indoor Racing Series which held close to two-dozen events, before launching Motor City Racing Promotions in 2014. Since then, under the MCRP banner, Menlen has promoted and managed races at Springport Mid-Michigan Speedway, Flat Rock Speedway, Hartford Speedway and others. Menlen has also worked closely with Champion Racing Association for nine years; and MCRP has played a management role with the American Ethanol Late Model Tour since 2015, with Menlen named Tour director in 2018.

Menlen says his new position in Nashville will not negatively affect existing contracts with MCRP, as the company continues to strike deals for their many departments. The company is headquartered in their current Sterling Heights, MI location through 2021.

Menlen is excited for the new role, telling Horsepower Happenings, “Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is a legendary racing facility with a very bright immediate future. It’s a privilege to be a part of a management team made-up of great leadership from industry professionals at Track Enterprise and senior racetrack officials who are an integral part of the Speedway’s culture,” Menlen said. “We understand race fans nationally hold high expectations for us and we’re here to deliver,” he concluded.

The first event for the Speedway comes on Saturday, April 18th. For more information on Nashville Fairground Speedway, log onto nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing, or find them on Facebook at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

